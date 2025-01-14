Researchers develop breakthrough one-step flame retardant for cotton textiles

"Many of the materials in our day-to-day lives are flammable, and offering a solution to protect from fire benignly is difficult," said Maya D. Montemayor, a graduate student in the Department of Chemistry at Texas A and M and the publication's lead author. "This technology can be optimized to quickly, easily, and safely flame retard many flammable materials, offering vast protection in everyday life, saving money and lives of the general population."
Current studies developing flame retardant coatings deposited via polyelectrolyte complexation require two or more steps, increasing the time and cost to coat a material effectively.
In contrast, this study recently published in ACS Applied Polymer Materials hopes to achieve the same results using only one step. The researchers address this issue by incorporating a volatile base, a molecule that evaporates under ambient conditions. Using ammonia as the volatile base, the base evaporates to reduce the pH and induce complexation (a chemical reaction that forms a stable complex) on the cotton's surface. Until now, this technique has been proposed but never used to prepare a flame-retardant treatment.
This research can be utilized to deposit polyelectrolyte-based flame-retardant coatings in a scalable and efficient manner. Other positive attributes of the technology include that it is aqueous (water-based) and non-toxic, unlike many other flame-retardant treatments.
The researchers will continue evaluating this technology in partnership with companies in hopes of using their findings to protect wood, fabric, foam and other textiles.
"This cutting-edge research offers Texas A and M recognition as one of the leaders of this technology and the opportunity for further development with external companies," said Dr. Jaime Grunlan, Leland T. Jordan '29 Chair Professor in the J. Mike Walker '66 Department of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A and M. "The scope of this research positively impacts our community by improving our safety in an environmentally benign manner. TEES is licensing this and similar technologies to companies for various applications."
Other contributors to the findings include Texas A and M graduate students Danixa Rodriguez-Melendez, Dallin L. Smith, Natalie A. Vest and Bethany Palen, and Texas A and M undergraduate students Edward Chang and Alexandra V. Moran.
Research Report:Evaporation Induced Flame Retardant Polyelectrolyte Complex for Cotton
Related Links
Texas A and M Engineering Experiment Station
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Achieving High Precision for In-Orbit Instrument Calibration
Hexagon to acquire Septentrio driving advancements in mission-critical navigation and autonomy
ISS crew prepares for spacewalks and advances scientific research
NSF and ISS Lab allocate funding for space research projects
Stratolaunch Awarded 247M by Missile Defense Agency for Hypersonic Flight Testing
Rocket Lab to Provide Hypersonic Test Launches for Department of Defense
Westinghouse Awarded NASA DOE Contract for Space Microreactor Development
SpaceX launches 21 Starlinks using 1st-stage on it's 25th mission; launches NRO spysat from Vandenberg
NASA eyes SpaceX, Blue Origin to cut Mars rock retrieval costs
January's Night Sky Notes: The Red Planet
Evidence exists for hidden water reservoirs and rare magmas on ancient Mars
University of Houston scientists solving meteorological mysteries on Mars
China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024
China's space journey continues apace
Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station
China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
|
The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033
Siemens launches initiative to support startups with advanced technology
AST SpaceMobile secures long-term spectrum access to advance space-based cellular services
India's space economy to grow nearly 5 times in next decade
Researchers develop breakthrough one-step flame retardant for cotton textiles
New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
Mexico hails $5 bn Amazon investment in face of Trump threats
Dormancy as a survival strategy for life's origins
SETI Forward celebrates the future of cosmic exploration
An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV
Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition
Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system
Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters