24/7 Space News
TECH SPACE
 Researchers develop breakthrough one-step flame retardant for cotton textiles
illustration only
Researchers develop breakthrough one-step flame retardant for cotton textiles
 by Michelle Revels TAMU News
 Bryan TX (SPX) Jan 14, 2025

Although extremely flammable, cotton is one of the most commonly used textiles due to its comfort and breathable nature. However, in a single step, researchers from Texas A and M University can reduce the flammability of cotton using a polyelectrolyte complex coating. The coating can be tailored for various textiles, such as clothing or upholstery, and scaled using the common pad-dry coating process, which is suitable for industrial applications. This technology can help to save property and lives on a large scale.

"Many of the materials in our day-to-day lives are flammable, and offering a solution to protect from fire benignly is difficult," said Maya D. Montemayor, a graduate student in the Department of Chemistry at Texas A and M and the publication's lead author. "This technology can be optimized to quickly, easily, and safely flame retard many flammable materials, offering vast protection in everyday life, saving money and lives of the general population."

Current studies developing flame retardant coatings deposited via polyelectrolyte complexation require two or more steps, increasing the time and cost to coat a material effectively.

In contrast, this study recently published in ACS Applied Polymer Materials hopes to achieve the same results using only one step. The researchers address this issue by incorporating a volatile base, a molecule that evaporates under ambient conditions. Using ammonia as the volatile base, the base evaporates to reduce the pH and induce complexation (a chemical reaction that forms a stable complex) on the cotton's surface. Until now, this technique has been proposed but never used to prepare a flame-retardant treatment.

This research can be utilized to deposit polyelectrolyte-based flame-retardant coatings in a scalable and efficient manner. Other positive attributes of the technology include that it is aqueous (water-based) and non-toxic, unlike many other flame-retardant treatments.

The researchers will continue evaluating this technology in partnership with companies in hopes of using their findings to protect wood, fabric, foam and other textiles.

"This cutting-edge research offers Texas A and M recognition as one of the leaders of this technology and the opportunity for further development with external companies," said Dr. Jaime Grunlan, Leland T. Jordan '29 Chair Professor in the J. Mike Walker '66 Department of Mechanical Engineering at Texas A and M. "The scope of this research positively impacts our community by improving our safety in an environmentally benign manner. TEES is licensing this and similar technologies to companies for various applications."

Other contributors to the findings include Texas A and M graduate students Danixa Rodriguez-Melendez, Dallin L. Smith, Natalie A. Vest and Bethany Palen, and Texas A and M undergraduate students Edward Chang and Alexandra V. Moran.

Research Report:Evaporation Induced Flame Retardant Polyelectrolyte Complex for Cotton

Related Links
 Texas A and M Engineering Experiment Station
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
TECH SPACE
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 13, 2025
 A team of researchers, including a University of Michigan scientist, has identified a gold-sulfur complex that sheds light on the processes behind gold's movement from Earth's mantle to its surface. Gold found in ore deposits near volcanoes in the Pacific Ring of Fire originates deep within Earth's mantle. Magma carries it upward, but the exact mechanisms have long been debated. Using advanced numerical modeling, the team uncovered the conditions that enrich magmas with gold as they ascend from th ... read more
TECH SPACE
Achieving High Precision for In-Orbit Instrument Calibration

 Hexagon to acquire Septentrio driving advancements in mission-critical navigation and autonomy

 ISS crew prepares for spacewalks and advances scientific research

 NSF and ISS Lab allocate funding for space research projects
TECH SPACE
Stratolaunch Awarded 247M by Missile Defense Agency for Hypersonic Flight Testing

 Rocket Lab to Provide Hypersonic Test Launches for Department of Defense

 Westinghouse Awarded NASA DOE Contract for Space Microreactor Development

 SpaceX launches 21 Starlinks using 1st-stage on it's 25th mission; launches NRO spysat from Vandenberg
TECH SPACE
NASA eyes SpaceX, Blue Origin to cut Mars rock retrieval costs

 January's Night Sky Notes: The Red Planet

 Evidence exists for hidden water reservoirs and rare magmas on ancient Mars

 University of Houston scientists solving meteorological mysteries on Mars
TECH SPACE
China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024

 China's space journey continues apace

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station

 China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
TECH SPACE
The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033

 Siemens launches initiative to support startups with advanced technology

 AST SpaceMobile secures long-term spectrum access to advance space-based cellular services

 India's space economy to grow nearly 5 times in next decade
TECH SPACE
Researchers develop breakthrough one-step flame retardant for cotton textiles

 New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste

 Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface

 Mexico hails $5 bn Amazon investment in face of Trump threats
TECH SPACE
Dormancy as a survival strategy for life's origins

 SETI Forward celebrates the future of cosmic exploration

 An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV

 Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments
TECH SPACE
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system

 Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds

 Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.