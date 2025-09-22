Starcloud partners with Mission Space to protect orbital datacenters with real time space weather intelligence

The integration will supply Starcloud with high-resolution data and predictive analytics, allowing its orbital platforms to dynamically adjust power and thermal management to remain fully operational during solar storms.
Philip Johnston, Starcloud CEO, said Mission Space's input is vital for maintaining peak compute capacity. "Mission Space's real-time space weather forecasting capabilities are a critical piece in our data center-in-space infrastructure," Johnston explained. "Their input lets us actively calibrate power delivery and cooling to maintain peak workloads in any orbital environment."
Mission Space's Zohar payload, launched in March 2025, underpins the partnership. The system delivers validated, high-resolution data on radiation, proton flux, charged particles, geomagnetic activity, and atmospheric drag. Mission Space CEO Mary Glaz added: "Starcloud's orbital data centers are an ideal platform for our space-weather-enabled resilience tools. Together, we ensure compute stays online-no matter how intense solar activity becomes."
Starcloud expects to deploy its first micro datacenter in 2026, building on a 2025 demonstrator mission that featured GPUs 100 times more powerful than those previously flown in orbit. Coupled with Mission Space's forecasts, the system will use adaptive power routing to safeguard workloads, maximize uptime, and leverage scalable solar power for high-performance AI compute.
Related Links
Mission Space
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Top Japan start-up Sakana AI touts nature-inspired tech
SpaceX launches cargo freighter to the International space Station
Progress 93 supply and trash removal mission headed to space station
NASA blocks Chinese citizens from working on space programs
SpaceX Saturday Starlink launch on schedule
Kongsberg to supply key hardware for Ariane 6 launcher
First reusable US launcher set for European base at Andoya
Chinese launch campaign places multiple satellites in orbit
Natural forces may deliver organics to ESA rover on Mars
'Potential biosignatures' found in ancient Mars lake
Researchers uncover potential biosignatures on Mars
Perseverance Meets the Megabreccia
Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
China planning for a trillion-dollar deep space economy by 2040
AI assistant supports Chinese space station astronauts
Spacesuit milestone reached with 20 spacewalks on Chinese station
|
SpaceX set to launch Indonesian communication satellite after scrub
Amazon's Starlink rival lands first major airline deal
China outlines roadmap for growth in satellite communication sector
SpaceX expands Starlink network in latest Falcon 9 launch
Google says to invest 5bn pound in UK ahead of Trump visit
Musk's title of richest person challenged by Oracle's Ellison
Freeport Indonesia suspends Papua mine operation after landslide
Doom plays in orbit as Intuition-1 satellite proves versatility of Polish tech
Spacecraft study shows interstellar comet encounter mission within reach
UMD-led study discovers warm space dust in distant place
Warped planet forming discs challenge long held models of planetary birth
Advancing Single-Photon Sensing Image Sensors to Enable the Search for Life Beyond Earth
NASA Study: Celestial 'Accident' Sheds Light on Jupiter, Saturn Riddle
Methane gas revealed on dwarf planet Makemake by JWST observations
Fresh twist to mystery of Jupiter's core
Jupiter birth dated through ancient molten rock droplets in meteorites
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters