 Starcloud partners with Mission Space to protect orbital datacenters with real time space weather intelligence
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Sep 22, 2025

Mission Space, a space weather intelligence provider, has entered a strategic partnership with orbital datacenter company Starcloud to embed real-time space weather forecasting into orbital AI compute infrastructure.

The integration will supply Starcloud with high-resolution data and predictive analytics, allowing its orbital platforms to dynamically adjust power and thermal management to remain fully operational during solar storms.

Philip Johnston, Starcloud CEO, said Mission Space's input is vital for maintaining peak compute capacity. "Mission Space's real-time space weather forecasting capabilities are a critical piece in our data center-in-space infrastructure," Johnston explained. "Their input lets us actively calibrate power delivery and cooling to maintain peak workloads in any orbital environment."

Mission Space's Zohar payload, launched in March 2025, underpins the partnership. The system delivers validated, high-resolution data on radiation, proton flux, charged particles, geomagnetic activity, and atmospheric drag. Mission Space CEO Mary Glaz added: "Starcloud's orbital data centers are an ideal platform for our space-weather-enabled resilience tools. Together, we ensure compute stays online-no matter how intense solar activity becomes."

Starcloud expects to deploy its first micro datacenter in 2026, building on a 2025 demonstrator mission that featured GPUs 100 times more powerful than those previously flown in orbit. Coupled with Mission Space's forecasts, the system will use adaptive power routing to safeguard workloads, maximize uptime, and leverage scalable solar power for high-performance AI compute.

