. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
CHIP TECH
Scientists succeed in measuring electron spin qubit without demolishing it
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Mar 04, 2020

A neighboring dot (shown in red) is used as a proxy measure for the original dot (in blue)

A group of scientists from the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science in Japan have succeeded in taking repeated measurements of the spin of an electron in a silicon quantum dot (QD), without changing the spin in the process. This type of "non-demolition" measurement is important for creating quantum computers that are fault tolerant.

Quantum computers promise to make it easier to perform certain classes of calculations such as many-body problems, which are extremely difficult and time-consuming for conventional computers.

Essentially, the involve measuring a quantum value which is never in a single state like a conventional transistor, but instead exists as a "superimposed state" - in the same way that Schrodinger's famous cat cannot be said to be alive or dead until it is observed.

Using such systems, it is possible to conduct calculations with a qubit that is a superimposition of two values, and then determine statistically what the correct result is. Quantum computers that use single electron spins in silicon QDs are seen as attractive due to their potential scalability and because silicon is already widely used in electronics technology.

The key difficulty, however, with developing quantum computers is that they are very sensitive to external noise, making error correction critical. So far, researchers have succeeded in developing single electron spins in silicon QDs with a long information retention time and high-precision quantum operation, but quantum non-demolition measurement - a key to effective error correction - has proven elusive.

The conventional method for reading out single electron spins in silicon is to convert the spins into charges that can be rapidly detected, but unfortunately, the electron spin is affected by the detection process.

Now, in research published in Nature Communications, the RIKEN team has achieved such non-demolition measurement. The key insight that allowed the group to make the advance was to use the Ising type interaction model - a model of ferromagnetism that looks at how the electron spins of neighboring atoms become aligned, leading to the formation of ferromagnetism in the entire lattice.

Essentially, they were able to transfer the spin information - up or down - of an electron in a QD to another electron in the neighboring QD using the Ising type interaction in a magnetic field, and then could measure the spin of the neighbor using the conventional method, so that they could leave the original spin unaffected, and could carry out repeated and rapid measurements of the neighbor.

"Through this," explains Group Director Seigo Tarucha, who led the research group, "we were able to achieve a non-demolition fidelity rate of 99%, and by using repeated measurements would get a readout accuracy of 95%. We have also shown that theoretically, this could be increased to out 99.6%, and plan to continue work toward reaching that level."

He continues, "This is very exciting, because if we can combine our work with high-fidelity single- and two-qubit gates, which are currently being developed, we could potentially build a variety of fault-tolerant quantum information processing systems using a silicon quantum-dot platform."

Research paper


Related Links
 Riken
 Computer Chip Architecture, Technology and Manufacture
Nano Technology News From SpaceMart.com

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


CHIP TECH
Study puts spin into quantum technologies
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Feb 27, 2020
 A team of international scientists investigating how to control the spin of atom-like impurities in 2D materials have observed the dependence of the atom's energy on an external magnetic field for the first time. The results of the study, published in Nature Materials, will be of interest to both academic and industry research groups working on the development of future quantum applications, the researchers say. Researchers led by Prof Vladimir Dyakonov at the University of Wurzburg in colla ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CHIP TECH
No going back: Bali's Chinese tourists fear virus-hit homeland

 Vertex Aerospace Awarded $150M NASA Contract

 Insects, seaweed and lab-grown meat could be the foods of the future

 Katherine Johnson, NASA mathematician, dies at 101
CHIP TECH
Northrop Grumman completes key test for Orion Launch Abort System Attitude Control Motor

 AFRL, Masten Space Systems, NASA, collaborate on successful testing of methane engine

 Simple, fuel-efficient rocket engine could enable cheaper, lighter spacecraft

 SpaceX announces partnership to send four tourists into deep orbit
CHIP TECH
Seismic activity on Mars resembles that found in the Swabian Jura

 The seismicity of Mars

 Magnetic field at Martian surface ten times stronger than expected

 First direct seismic measurements of mars reveal a geologically active planet
CHIP TECH
China's Yuanwang-5 sails to Pacific Ocean for space monitoring mission

 Construction of China's space station begins with start of LM-5B launch campaign

China Prepares to Launch Unknown Satellite Aboard Long March 7A Rocket

 China's Long March-5B carrier rocket arrives at launch site
CHIP TECH
Kleos Space secures 3M Euro loan agreement with Dubai family office

 Europlanet launches 10M euro Research Infrastructure to support planetary science

 Boeing buying Russian components for Starliner

 NSW Government establishes a home for space industry initiatives
CHIP TECH
OceanGate working with NASA to develop new carbon fiber pressure vessels

 Creating custom light using 2D materials

 Raytheon awarded $17 million for dual band radar spares for USS Ford

 Time-resolved measurement in a memory device
CHIP TECH
Salmon parasite is world's first non-oxygen breathing animal

 Sub-Neptune sized planet validated with the habitable-zone planet finder

 Planet on edge of destruction in 18-hour year frenzy

 LOFAR pioneers new way to study exoplanet environments
CHIP TECH
One Step Closer to the Edge of the Solar System

 TRIDENT Mission Concept Selected by NASA's Discovery Program

 Findings from Juno Update Jupiter Water Mystery

 A close-up of Arrokoth reveals how planetary building blocks were constructed








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.