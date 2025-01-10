24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 SIIS Signs MOU with Pixxel to Expand Hyperspectral Data Solutions in Korea
illustration only
SIIS Signs MOU with Pixxel to Expand Hyperspectral Data Solutions in Korea
 by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Jan 10, 2025

SIIS Co., Ltd. (CEO Kim Moon-Gyu) has formalized a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Pixxel, a US-India-based space technology enterprise known for its hyperspectral satellite constellation. The agreement, signed on November 19th during the Satellite Utilization Conference, paves the way for introducing hyperspectral satellite data to Korean institutions and businesses.

Pixxel's advanced hyperspectral technology captures spectral details beyond the capabilities of traditional multispectral imaging. This enables precise analysis of Earth's physical and chemical surface and atmospheric properties.

"Through this collaboration with Pixxel, we will expand our offerings beyond optical and radar imagery to include hyperspectral data. We are committed to broadening the scope of satellite data applications and providing valuable insights to the Earth observation solutions market," said SIIS CEO Kim Moon-Gyu.

Pixxel's Founder and CEO, Awais Ahmed, added, "This partnership with SIIS marks an exciting opportunity for us. Together, we aim to provide transformative insights that enable end-users across industries to tackle complex challenges. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to building a health monitor for the planet and advancing Earth observation solutions globally."

In March 2025, SIIS plans to bolster its Earth observation capabilities by launching SpaceEye-T, Korea's first private satellite capable of delivering 30cm-class ultra-high-resolution spatial data. Developed through domestic private technology and investment, SpaceEye-T positions SIIS as a competitive player in the global geospatial market.

Highlighting the collaboration's significance, Pixxel's Chief Commercial Officer, Aakash Parekh, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with SIIS and could not think of a better way to enter the Korean market with our groundbreaking 5-meter hyperspectral dataset." He emphasized, "SIIS has built a high-calibre team with deep expertise, ideally suited to educate end-users across agriculture, energy, environment, and defence on the transformative benefits of hyperspectral technology."

By integrating Pixxel's hyperspectral data with the ultra-high-resolution imagery from SpaceEye-T, SIIS aims to meet diverse analytical demands and expand satellite data applications. The collaboration is expected to enhance market competitiveness by combining spatial precision with material-specific insights from hyperspectral data.

Pixxel's Fireflies constellation, set for launch in early 2025, will consist of six hyperspectral satellites. Delivering 5-meter resolution, a 40-kilometre swath, and daily revisit capabilities across hundreds of spectral bands, the constellation will enable industries to access high-fidelity data for applications such as agriculture, climate monitoring, and resource management.

Related Links
 Pixxel
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
ICEYE secures $65M funding extension reaching $158M total for 2024 investments
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 01, 2025
 ICEYE, a global leader in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite operations for high-resolution Earth observation, announced the closure of a $65 million funding extension to its $93 million growth round announced earlier this year. This brings ICEYE's total raised in 2024 to $158 million. The latest funding round included participation from Solidium Oy, BlackRock, Seraphim, Plio Limited, and Christo Georgiev. The financing package combines debt and equity instruments, supporting ICEYE's plans t ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
Five Ways to Explore NASA's Portfolio of Technologies with TechPort 4.0

 From commercial Moon landers to asteroid investigations, the year ahead

 More NASA science and technology set for Lunar delivery with Firefly Aerospace

 Vast and SpaceX to launch two human spaceflight missions to ISS
EARTH OBSERVATION
SpaceX sends up first Starlink mission of 2025

 SpaceX ends 2024 with new round of Starlink satellites

 SpaceX launches final mission of 2024 with 21 Starlink satellites

 First integration of European reusable stage demonstrator Themis
EARTH OBSERVATION
Evidence exists for hidden water reservoirs and rare magmas on ancient Mars

 University of Houston scientists solving meteorological mysteries on Mars

 Frosty landscape captured at Mars' South Pole

 Perseverance blasts past the top of Jezero Crater rim
EARTH OBSERVATION
China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024

 China's space journey continues apace

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station

 China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
EARTH OBSERVATION
Sidus Space launches LizzieSat-2 strengthening on-orbit satellite network

 Space Flight Laboratory confirms launch and deployment of HawkEye 360 Cluster 11

 NOIRLab releases complete educational resource for constellations

 World first 5G satellite connection sets new milestone for mobile communication
EARTH OBSERVATION
Trump announces $20 bn Emirati investment in US data centers

 New method turns e-waste to gold

 Microsoft expects to spend $80 bn on AI this fiscal year

 Kenya investigating fallen space debris
EARTH OBSERVATION
An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV

 Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments

 Young planet's atmosphere challenges traditional formation models

 New study uncovers variety in Arctic Ocean hydrothermal vent systems
EARTH OBSERVATION
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds

 Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere

 Juno identifies localized magma chambers driving Io's volcanic activity
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.