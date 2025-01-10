SIIS Signs MOU with Pixxel to Expand Hyperspectral Data Solutions in Korea

Pixxel's advanced hyperspectral technology captures spectral details beyond the capabilities of traditional multispectral imaging. This enables precise analysis of Earth's physical and chemical surface and atmospheric properties.
"Through this collaboration with Pixxel, we will expand our offerings beyond optical and radar imagery to include hyperspectral data. We are committed to broadening the scope of satellite data applications and providing valuable insights to the Earth observation solutions market," said SIIS CEO Kim Moon-Gyu.
Pixxel's Founder and CEO, Awais Ahmed, added, "This partnership with SIIS marks an exciting opportunity for us. Together, we aim to provide transformative insights that enable end-users across industries to tackle complex challenges. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to building a health monitor for the planet and advancing Earth observation solutions globally."
In March 2025, SIIS plans to bolster its Earth observation capabilities by launching SpaceEye-T, Korea's first private satellite capable of delivering 30cm-class ultra-high-resolution spatial data. Developed through domestic private technology and investment, SpaceEye-T positions SIIS as a competitive player in the global geospatial market.
Highlighting the collaboration's significance, Pixxel's Chief Commercial Officer, Aakash Parekh, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with SIIS and could not think of a better way to enter the Korean market with our groundbreaking 5-meter hyperspectral dataset." He emphasized, "SIIS has built a high-calibre team with deep expertise, ideally suited to educate end-users across agriculture, energy, environment, and defence on the transformative benefits of hyperspectral technology."
By integrating Pixxel's hyperspectral data with the ultra-high-resolution imagery from SpaceEye-T, SIIS aims to meet diverse analytical demands and expand satellite data applications. The collaboration is expected to enhance market competitiveness by combining spatial precision with material-specific insights from hyperspectral data.
Pixxel's Fireflies constellation, set for launch in early 2025, will consist of six hyperspectral satellites. Delivering 5-meter resolution, a 40-kilometre swath, and daily revisit capabilities across hundreds of spectral bands, the constellation will enable industries to access high-fidelity data for applications such as agriculture, climate monitoring, and resource management.
