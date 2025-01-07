How US-Indian NISAR Satellite Will Offer Unique Window on Earth

The upcoming U.S.-India NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) mission will observe Earth like no mission before, offering insights about our planet's ever-changing surface.
The NISAR mission is a first-of-a-kind dual-band radar satellite that will measure land deformation from earthquakes, landslides, and volcanoes, producing data for science and disaster response. It will track how much glaciers and ice sheets are advancing or retreating and it will monitor growth and loss of forests and wetlands for insights on the global carbon cycle.
As diverse as NISAR's impact will be, the mission's winding path to launch - in a few months' time - has also been remarkable. Paul Rosen, NISAR's project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, has been there at every step. He recently discussed the mission and what sets it apart.
Whether microwaves reflect or penetrate an object depends on their wavelength. Shorter wavelengths are more sensitive to smaller objects such as leaves and rough surfaces, whereas longer wavelengths are more reactive with larger structures like boulders and tree trunks.
So NISAR's two radar signals will react differently to some features on Earth's surface. By taking advantage of what each signal is or isn't sensitive to, researchers can study a broader range of features than they could with either radar on its own, observing the same features with different wavelengths.
It also drew me to JPL in 1981 as a college student: I spent two summers analyzing data from the mission. Seasat led to NASA's Shuttle Imaging Radar program and later to the Shuttle Radar Topography Mission.
We'll make the data easily accessible. Given the volume of the data, NASA decided that it would be processed and stored in the cloud, where it'll be free to access.
Since then, the agencies have been collaborating across more than 9,000 miles (14,500 kilometers) and 13 time zones. Hardware was built on different continents before being assembled in India to complete the satellite. It's been a long journey - literally.
The NISAR mission is an equal collaboration between NASA and ISRO and marks the first time the two agencies have cooperated on hardware development for an Earth-observing mission. Managed for the agency by Caltech, JPL leads the U.S. component of the project and is providing the mission's L-band SAR. NASA is also providing the radar reflector antenna, the deployable boom, a high-rate communication subsystem for science data, GPS receivers, a solid-state recorder, and payload data subsystem.
Space Applications Centre Ahmedabad, ISRO's lead center for payload development, is providing the mission's S-band SAR instrument and is responsible for its calibration, data processing, and development of science algorithms to address the scientific goals of the mission. U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, which leads the ISRO components of the mission, is providing the spacecraft bus. The launch vehicle is from ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, launch services are through ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre, and satellite mission operations are by ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network. National Remote Sensing Centre in Hyderabad is primarily responsible for S-band data reception, operational products generation, and dissemination.
Related Links
DESDynI (Deformation, Ecosystem Structure, and Dynamics of Ice)
NISAR
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Five Ways to Explore NASA's Portfolio of Technologies with TechPort 4.0
More NASA science and technology set for Lunar delivery with Firefly Aerospace
Vast and SpaceX to launch two human spaceflight missions to ISS
NASA and Axiom Space accelerate plans for free-flying space station
First integration of European reusable stage demonstrator Themis
China's CERES 1 rocket launches satellites from sea
Second Ariane 6 components assembled at Europe's Spaceport
SpaceX scrubs launch from Florida, but one lifts off from California
Evidence exists for hidden water reservoirs and rare magmas on ancient Mars
University of Houston scientists solving meteorological mysteries on Mars
Frosty landscape captured at Mars' South Pole
Perseverance blasts past the top of Jezero Crater rim
China's space journey continues apace
Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station
China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
Long March 12 set for inaugural launch from Hainan space center
|
Space Flight Laboratory confirms launch and deployment of HawkEye 360 Cluster 11
Sidus Space LizzieSat 2 set for launch on SpaceX Bandwagon 2 mission
Reflex Aerospace ships first commercial satellite SIGI for launch
Space42 signs major contract with UAE govt for satellite services and capacity expansion
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence
Unlocking new potential in 2D superconducting polymers
New method turns e-waste to gold
Materials with unexpected electronic properties found in twisted layers
Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments
Young planet's atmosphere challenges traditional formation models
New study uncovers variety in Arctic Ocean hydrothermal vent systems
The light of TRAPPIST-1 b analyzed at two wavelengths reveals key insights into its nature
Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere
Juno identifies localized magma chambers driving Io's volcanic activity
NASA marks ten years of Hubble's Outer Planets Survey
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters