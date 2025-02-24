One dead in clash at Bangladesh air force base

Tensions had been brewing for several weeks over military plans to take possession of a government-owned parcel of land home to thousands of people in the coastal city of Cox's Bazar.
Local resident Mohammad Belal Uddin told AFP that the matter came to a head when troops at the base detained a lawyer advocating for residents facing eviction.
"People learned that the lawyer had been picked up," he said. "The news spread like wildfire, and people rushed to the base to rescue him."
Belal said security forces opened fire to disperse the crowd.
Officials at the Cox's Bazar district hospital confirmed the death of one man from a head injury.
Another six people were treated for injuries there, police officer Saiful Islam, told AFP.
Around 2,000 people had gathered near the base in the lead-up to the incident, police officer Mohammad Rahmatullah told AFP.
A statement from the military's public relations office said four base personnel were also injured in the clash.
It claimed troops had only fired blank rounds to disperse the crowd and that the dead man was not killed by gunfire.
Armed forces spokeswoman Ayesha Siddique said the incident was an attack by "miscreants" on the base.
"The Bangladesh Air Force took necessary action," she added.
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Super-precise satellite time synchronization achieves picosecond accuracy
Musk furious as critics push back at DOGE's blind destruction of S&T research funding
Moon or Mars? NASA's future at a crossroads under Trump
First astronaut with a disability cleared for space station mission
BlackSky and Rocket Lab Set Launch Date for First Gen-3 Satellite
Musk in X spat with Danish astronaut over 'abandoned' ISS crew
SpaceX debris enters atmosphere over Poland: agency
SpaceX to attempt landing booster off coast of Bahamas for first time
China unveils innovative dual-mode robot for planetary exploration
Perseverance Rover's Groundbreaking Soil and Rock Samples
Sols 4443-4444: Four Fours for February
Texas A&M scholar secures NASA funding to examine Martian dune dynamics
Chinese space firm showcases mobile-to-satellite communication tech
Names of Chinese Lunar Rover and Spacesuits Announced
Astronaut insights from mid mission aboard Tiangong
Chinese Satellite Companies Expand Global Services with Advanced Networks and Constellations
|
K2 Space secures $110M Series B funding and achieves first in-space demonstration
MDA Space secures $1.1BN deal with Globalstar for next-gen LEO satellite network
Momentus Finalizes $5 Million Market-Priced Offering Under NASDAQ Rules
T-Mobile Starlink Beta Launches Nationwide
MIT engineers develop a fully 3D-printed electrospray engine
ClearSpace Initiates GEO Mission for Satellite Renewal
Defence Trailblazer backs space intelligence project to enhance orbital security
Advanced Power Semiconductors Enhance Space Industry with Radiation Resistance
Study suggests intelligent life may be inevitable
How Early Earth's Environmental Cycles Shaped Molecular Evolution
Efforts to find ET gains momentum with new technique that detects microbial movement
How Early Earth Supported the Formation of Polyester Protocells
NASA's Webb Uncovers Ancient Features of Trans-Neptunian Objects
New Study Suggests Trench-Like Features on Uranus' Moon Ariel May Be Windows to Its Interior
NASA Juno Mission Discovers Record-Breaking Volcanic Activity on Io
SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters