NASA balloon embarks on multi-month stratospheric flight from New Zealand

The massive, helium-filled balloon, equivalent in size to a football stadium with a volume of 18.8 million cubic feet, ascended at a pace of roughly 1,000 feet per minute. It reached its target float altitude of approximately 110,000 feet (33.5 kilometers) within two hours of liftoff. Throughout its circumnavigation, the balloon will predominantly drift over oceanic expanses, though occasional land crossings are expected. Weather conditions permitting, observers may spot the balloon near sunrise or sunset.
Gabriel Garde, chief of NASA's Balloon Program Office at Wallops Flight Facility, praised the achievement: "I am extremely proud of the team's successful operations today. The launch today is the culmination of years of dedicated efforts both at home and more recently in the field. From the flawless launch operations to the science data potential and the game-changing operational profile of the super pressure balloon platform, the NASA Balloon Program is as strong as ever."
The flight will also support scientific investigation, carrying the High-altitude Interferometer Wind Observation (HIWIND) payload as a "mission of opportunity." HIWIND will study neutral wind patterns in the thermosphere, a key region of Earth's upper atmosphere. These measurements will advance the understanding of ionospheric dynamics, which play a crucial role in communication and navigation systems.
Garde emphasized the importance of local cooperation: "I cannot say enough about the tireless support and graciousness of our hosts and partners in New Zealand. We understand the impacts on the community, and we are exceptionally appreciative of their partnership. It is truly an international effort, and I look forward to a very long and rewarding flight."
The mission marks the first of two super pressure balloon launches planned for the campaign. The upcoming launch will feature smaller-scale science and technology experiments undergoing high-altitude testing.
Related Links
NASA Scientific Balloon Program
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
US climate cuts hurting global science: Europe's weather agency
NASA Uses Moonlight to Refine Satellite Earth Monitoring
Trump's NASA chief pick says will 'prioritize' Mars mission
ISS National Lab unveils startup accelerator to drive innovation in orbit
SpaceX doubleheader: Spy satellites launched in California, then Starlink ones in Florida
Amazon satellite launch scrubbed due to weather
SpaceX launches next round of Internet satellites from California
ISRO completes extended plasma thruster test for future satellite propulsion
Just Keep Driving - Sols 4507-4508
A step closer to Martian habitability as lichens endure simulated surface conditions
How to engineer microbes to enable us to live on Mars
A step closer to Martian survival as lichens endure harsh red planet conditions
Microbial profile mapped aboard China space station
China highlights major strides in moon research and exploration
Space station advances muscle and semiconductor science
China logs 15th orbital mission with launch of Tianlian II-04
|
Musk announces Starlink license for Somalia
Eutelsat expands airborne internet with operational LEO service for aircraft
Amazon prepares to launch first full batch of Project Kuiper satellites
Aventura launches first fund with $9.5M SpaceX investment vehicle
Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27
Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing
Meta to train AI models on European users' public data
Sierra Space teams with Honda and Tec-Masters for ISS clean energy test
Where are all the aliens?: Fermi's Paradox explained
In the quest for alien life, even empty results hold value
How alien energy patterns may reveal extraterrestrial life
Scientists uncover dominant new microbe group deep in Earth's soil
20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist
Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters