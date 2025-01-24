Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island

The gigantic wall of ice is moving slowly from Antarctica on a potential collision course with South Georgia, a crucial wildlife breeding ground in the South Atlantic.
Satellite imagery suggested that unlike previous "megabergs" this rogue was not crumbling into smaller chunks as it plodded through the Southern Ocean, Andrew Meijers, a physical oceanographer at the British Antarctic Survey, told AFP on Friday.
He said predicting its exact course was difficult but prevailing currents suggested the colossus would reach the shallow continental shelf around South Georgia in two to four weeks.
But what might happen next is anyone's guess, he said.
It could avoid the shelf and get carried into open water beyond South Georgia, a British overseas territory some 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) east of the Falkland Islands.
Or it could strike the sloping bottom and get stuck for months or break up into pieces.
Meijers said this scenario could seriously impede seals and penguins trying to feed and raise their young on the island.
"Icebergs have grounded there in the past and that has caused significant mortality to penguin chicks and seal pups," he said.
- 'White wall' -
Roughly 3,500 square kilometres (1,550 square miles) across, the world's biggest and oldest iceberg, known as A23a, calved from the Antarctic shelf in 1986.
It remained stuck for over 30 years before finally breaking free in 2020, its lumbering journey north sometimes delayed by ocean forces that kept it spinning in place.
Meijers -- who encountered the iceberg face to face while leading a scientific mission in late 2023 -- described "a huge white cliff, 40 or 50 metres high, that stretches from horizon to horizon".
"It's just like this white wall. It's very sort of Game of Thrones-esque, actually," he said, referring to the dark fantasy series.
A23a has followed roughly the same path as previous massive icebergs, passing the east side of the Antarctica Peninsula through the Weddell Sea along a route called "iceberg alley".
Weighing a little under a trillion tonnes, this monster block of freshwater was being whisked along by the world's most powerful ocean "jet stream" -- the Antarctic Circumpolar Current.
Raul Cordero from Chile's University of Santiago, who is also part of the National Antarctic Research Committee, said he was confident the iceberg would sidestep South Georgia.
"The island acts as an obstacle for ocean currents and therefore usually diverts the water long before it reaches the island," he said.
"The iceberg is moved by that water flow, so the chances of it hitting are not that high," though chunks could, he said.
Another scientist, glaciologist Soledad Tiranti currently on an Argentinian exploration voyage in the Antarctic, said that icebergs such as A23a "are so deep that before reaching an island or mainland they generally get stuck" on the seabed.
- Icy obstacle -
It is summer in South Georgia and resident penguins and seals along its southern coastline are foraging in the frosty waters to bring back food to fatten their young.
"If the iceberg parks there, it'll either block physically where they feed from, or they'll have to go around it," said Meijers.
"That burns a huge amount of extra energy for them, so that's less energy for the pups and chicks, which causes increased mortality."
The seal and penguin populations on South Georgia have already been having a "bad season" with an outbreak of bird flu "and that (iceberg) would make it significantly worse," he said.
As A23a ultimately melted it could seed the water with nutrients that encourage phytoplankton growth, feeding whales and other species, and allowing scientists to study how such blooms absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
While icebergs are natural phenomena, Meijers said the rate at which they were being lost from Antarctica was increasing, likely due to human induced climate change.
Related Links
Beyond the Ice Age
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
India becomes 4th nation to complete unmanned docking in space
India achieves 'historic' space docking mission
Stranded astronaut Suni Williams performs spacewalk at ISS
Health checks and suit installs before Thursday ISS spacewalk for science upkeep
Musk, Wikipedia founder in row over how to describe 'Nazi salute'
Galactic Energy launches five satellites into orbit
ISRO demonstrates restart of Vikas engine
SpaceX again scrubs launch of more satellites from California
Mysterious Martian mounds formed by ancient water
New marsquake data sheds light on the Martian crust mystery
Trump vows to plant flag on Mars, omits mention of Moon return
Signatures of Ice-Free Ancient Ponds and Lakes Found on Mars
Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk mission
Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk
H3 Shenzhou-19 astronauts advance experiments aboard Tiangong space station
China's space station to drive over 1000 research projects
|
Stoke Space secures $260M in Series C Funding
The Tyranny of the VC Equation Why Your Company Might Not Be "VC-able"
The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033
ispace-EUROPE secures historic authorization for Lunar resource mission
Rubbish roads: Nepal explores paving with plastic
Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project
DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants
Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions
Extreme supersonic winds detected on distant exoplanet
Double the disks double the discovery new insights into planet formation in DF Tau
Bioactive compounds with industrial applications discovered in Andes bacteria
Astrophysicists reveal structure of exocomet belts around 74 nearby stars
SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition
Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system
Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters