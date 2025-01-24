24/7 Space News
ICE WORLD
 Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island
Mega-iceberg drifts towards Antarctic penguin island
 By Nick Perry
 Paris (AFP) Jan 24, 2025

The world's biggest iceberg -- more than twice the size of London -- could drift towards a remote island where a scientist warns it risks disrupting feeding for baby penguins and seals.

The gigantic wall of ice is moving slowly from Antarctica on a potential collision course with South Georgia, a crucial wildlife breeding ground in the South Atlantic.

Satellite imagery suggested that unlike previous "megabergs" this rogue was not crumbling into smaller chunks as it plodded through the Southern Ocean, Andrew Meijers, a physical oceanographer at the British Antarctic Survey, told AFP on Friday.

He said predicting its exact course was difficult but prevailing currents suggested the colossus would reach the shallow continental shelf around South Georgia in two to four weeks.

But what might happen next is anyone's guess, he said.

It could avoid the shelf and get carried into open water beyond South Georgia, a British overseas territory some 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) east of the Falkland Islands.

Or it could strike the sloping bottom and get stuck for months or break up into pieces.

Meijers said this scenario could seriously impede seals and penguins trying to feed and raise their young on the island.

"Icebergs have grounded there in the past and that has caused significant mortality to penguin chicks and seal pups," he said.

- 'White wall' -

Roughly 3,500 square kilometres (1,550 square miles) across, the world's biggest and oldest iceberg, known as A23a, calved from the Antarctic shelf in 1986.

It remained stuck for over 30 years before finally breaking free in 2020, its lumbering journey north sometimes delayed by ocean forces that kept it spinning in place.

Meijers -- who encountered the iceberg face to face while leading a scientific mission in late 2023 -- described "a huge white cliff, 40 or 50 metres high, that stretches from horizon to horizon".

"It's just like this white wall. It's very sort of Game of Thrones-esque, actually," he said, referring to the dark fantasy series.

A23a has followed roughly the same path as previous massive icebergs, passing the east side of the Antarctica Peninsula through the Weddell Sea along a route called "iceberg alley".

Weighing a little under a trillion tonnes, this monster block of freshwater was being whisked along by the world's most powerful ocean "jet stream" -- the Antarctic Circumpolar Current.

Raul Cordero from Chile's University of Santiago, who is also part of the National Antarctic Research Committee, said he was confident the iceberg would sidestep South Georgia.

"The island acts as an obstacle for ocean currents and therefore usually diverts the water long before it reaches the island," he said.

"The iceberg is moved by that water flow, so the chances of it hitting are not that high," though chunks could, he said.

Another scientist, glaciologist Soledad Tiranti currently on an Argentinian exploration voyage in the Antarctic, said that icebergs such as A23a "are so deep that before reaching an island or mainland they generally get stuck" on the seabed.

- Icy obstacle -

It is summer in South Georgia and resident penguins and seals along its southern coastline are foraging in the frosty waters to bring back food to fatten their young.

"If the iceberg parks there, it'll either block physically where they feed from, or they'll have to go around it," said Meijers.

"That burns a huge amount of extra energy for them, so that's less energy for the pups and chicks, which causes increased mortality."

The seal and penguin populations on South Georgia have already been having a "bad season" with an outbreak of bird flu "and that (iceberg) would make it significantly worse," he said.

As A23a ultimately melted it could seed the water with nutrients that encourage phytoplankton growth, feeding whales and other species, and allowing scientists to study how such blooms absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

While icebergs are natural phenomena, Meijers said the rate at which they were being lost from Antarctica was increasing, likely due to human induced climate change.

Related Links
 Beyond the Ice Age

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ICE WORLD
How is Antarctica melting
 Hobart, Australia (SPX) Jan 24, 2025
 The size of the Antarctic ice sheet can be hard to comprehend. Two kilometres thick on average and covering nearly twice the area of Australia, the ice sheet holds enough freshwater to raise global sea levels by 58 metres. Ice loss from this sheet is projected to be the leading driver of sea level rise by 2100, yet its contribution remains highly uncertain. While sea levels are certain to rise this century, projections of the contribution from Antarctic ice vary from a 44cm rise to a 22cm fall. ... read more
ICE WORLD
India becomes 4th nation to complete unmanned docking in space

 India achieves 'historic' space docking mission

 Stranded astronaut Suni Williams performs spacewalk at ISS

 Health checks and suit installs before Thursday ISS spacewalk for science upkeep
ICE WORLD
Musk, Wikipedia founder in row over how to describe 'Nazi salute'

 Galactic Energy launches five satellites into orbit

 ISRO demonstrates restart of Vikas engine

 SpaceX again scrubs launch of more satellites from California
ICE WORLD
Mysterious Martian mounds formed by ancient water

 New marsquake data sheds light on the Martian crust mystery

 Trump vows to plant flag on Mars, omits mention of Moon return

 Signatures of Ice-Free Ancient Ponds and Lakes Found on Mars
ICE WORLD
Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk mission

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk

 H3 Shenzhou-19 astronauts advance experiments aboard Tiangong space station

 China's space station to drive over 1000 research projects
ICE WORLD
Stoke Space secures $260M in Series C Funding

 The Tyranny of the VC Equation Why Your Company Might Not Be "VC-able"

 The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033

 ispace-EUROPE secures historic authorization for Lunar resource mission
ICE WORLD
Rubbish roads: Nepal explores paving with plastic

 Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project

 DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants

 Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions
ICE WORLD
Extreme supersonic winds detected on distant exoplanet

 Double the disks double the discovery new insights into planet formation in DF Tau

 Bioactive compounds with industrial applications discovered in Andes bacteria

 Astrophysicists reveal structure of exocomet belts around 74 nearby stars
ICE WORLD
SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon

 Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system

 Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.