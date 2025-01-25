Rubbish roads: Nepal explores paving with plastic

Nepal's urban areas generate about 5,000 tonnes of solid waste per day, according to the World Bank, of which 13 percent is plastic waste dumped in landfills.
While high-value plastics, like bottles, are absorbed by the recycling industry, low-value plastics -- such as multi-layered packaging -- pose a significant challenge because they don't fit into a single recycling category.
For a group of young Nepali entrepreneurs, the vast accumulation of this low-value plastic waste presented an opportunity.
"A plastic road can use even low-value plastics," said Bimal Bastola, founder of Green Road Waste Management, the organisation leading the initiative in Nepal.
"We saw scope for such plastics to be utilised as a raw material, partially substituting bitumen in road construction."
Discarded packages of noodles, biscuits and other snacks move along a conveyor belt at their trash-sorting centre.
The divided plastic is then put into machines to be shredded into fine pieces.
Since the early 2000s, neighbouring India has been leading the world in building a network of plastic roads, even making the usage of plastic waste mandatory in roads near large cities in 2015.
A growing number of countries are experimenting with it, including nearby Bhutan and Bangladesh.
In traditional road construction, bitumen is the binding material, a tarry oil product mixed directly with hot aggregates before paving a road.
The plastic road method, however, first coats the aggregates with shredded plastic before adding bitumen.
"This method reduces the need for fresh raw materials, lowers costs, prevents water infiltration and increases road lifespan," Bastola said.
Studies show that roads paved with plastic waste can be twice as durable as normal roads.
- 'Scale up' -
Globally, only nine percent of plastic waste is recycled, while 19 percent is incinerated, and nearly half ends up in controlled landfills, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Left unchecked, the production of synthetic polymers -- the building blocks of plastics -- is expected to reach about 1.2 billion tonnes annually by 2060.
The plastic that accumulates in the environment is non-biodegradable, takes hundreds of years to decompose and breaks down into tiny microscopic particles.
And while Nepal banned single-use plastic bags thinner than 40 microns, that ban is not strictly implemented.
For Bastola, increasing plastic road construction is key to making the recycling of low-value plastics economically viable.
His organisation says about two tonnes of shredded plastic is used to build a kilometre of road.
So far, the organisation has completed about 10 projects totalling a little over 1.5 kilometres (one mile).
"It is happening at a small scale, we need to scale up," Bastola said. "We have to make government-level projects and we are trying to work closely with the department of roads."
A pilot project is planned this year in the capital Kathmandu at a major intersection.
"Nepal is keen on testing this technology through pilot projects," said Arjun Nepal, an engineer with the Kathmandu road department.
"But to take it forward, we need government-led standards to ensure quality."
The World Bank says life cycle analyses of plastic roads are limited and it is still not clear what environmental impacts -- if any -- recycled plastics may have when used in road construction.
"While initial anecdotes and pilot studies show promise, further research is needed to measure emissions during production, evaluate microplastic release over time and determine how these roads behave once they are decommissioned," said Valerie Hickey, global director of the World Bank's climate change group.
Despite these concerns, environmentalist Bhushan Tuladhar said that plastic roads present an important opportunity for Nepal.
"It is a low-hanging fruit to address two problems simultaneously -- the need for strong roads and the management of plastic waste -- for a developing country like Nepal," he said.
Related Links
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
India becomes 4th nation to complete unmanned docking in space
India achieves 'historic' space docking mission
Stranded astronaut Suni Williams performs spacewalk at ISS
Health checks and suit installs before Thursday ISS spacewalk for science upkeep
Musk, Wikipedia founder in row over how to describe 'Nazi salute'
SpaceX again scrubs launch of more satellites from California
SpaceX catches Starship booster again, but upper stage explodes
FAA grounds SpaceX Starship launches after breakup
Trump vows to plant flag on Mars, omits mention of Moon return
Samples from Mars to reveal planet's evolutionary secrets
NASA to evaluate dual strategies for bringing Mars samples back to Earth
NASA eyes SpaceX, Blue Origin to cut Mars rock retrieval costs
H3 Shenzhou-19 astronauts advance experiments aboard Tiangong space station
Scientists plan to create the first fluttering flag on the moon
Tech innovation propels China's commercial space industry growth
China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024
|
The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033
ispace-EUROPE secures historic authorization for Lunar resource mission
Optimal Satcom surpasses 100 enterprise customers
Elsayed Talaat Appointed President and CEO of USRA
Flexible electronics integrated with paper-thin structure for use in space
Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project
Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions
Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project
Dormancy as a survival strategy for life's origins
SETI Forward celebrates the future of cosmic exploration
An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV
Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments
SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition
Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system
Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters