 Bioactive compounds with industrial applications discovered in Andes bacteria
illustration only
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 20, 2025

Researchers have analyzed biofilm produced by bacteria from the El Medano hot springs in Chile's central Andes, discovering that a key component has potential applications as a natural additive in the pharmaceutical and food industries. The study was recently published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The key component, an exopolysaccharide (EPS), is a cluster of extracellular carbohydrate polymers. This EPS is produced by the thermotolerant Med1 strain of Pseudomonas alcaligenes, which thrives in temperatures between 34C and 44C. The EPS serves to protect bacterial cells in their harsh environment, which is marked by high temperatures, acidic pH levels, and significant metal concentrations.

With increasing demand for natural bioactive compounds across industries, EPSs have gained attention for their structural and functional properties, which offer sustainable alternatives to synthetic additives. Microbial EPSs surpass plant-derived polysaccharides by providing a wider range of physicochemical properties and biological activities, including antiviral, antitumor, immunoregulatory, antioxidant, and emulsifying effects. EPSs are also effective in flocculation, which facilitates the aggregation of small particles in liquids, making them valuable in industries such as food, cosmetics, biomedical materials, and wastewater treatment.

"We chose to study the hot springs in central Chile's Maule region because they are relatively unexplored regarding the biotechnological potential of bioactive compounds produced by bacteria to resist environmental stress," explained Joao Paulo Fabi, professor at the University of Sao Paulo's School of Pharmaceutical Sciences (FCF-USP) in Brazil and a co-author of the study.

The research, supported by the Food Research Center (FoRC) under FAPESP's Research, Innovation and Dissemination Centers program, involved Brazilian, Chilean, American, and Iraqi researchers. In the study's first phase, the bacterium was isolated from hot spring water, its genome was sequenced, and EPS production was optimized at high temperatures to confirm thermotolerance. The strain was found to grow optimally at 37C and tolerate temperatures up to 44C, a level at which unwanted microorganisms typically cannot survive during production.

The study's second phase included the physical and chemical characterization of the EPS and functional analyses to evaluate its technological applications. During this stage, Aparna Banerjee, a professor at the Autonomous University of Chile, collaborated with Fabi's lab, supported by Chile's National Fund for Scientific and Technological Development (Fondecyt).

"The study concluded that the EPS produced by P. alcaligenes Med1 has unique structural properties and thermal stability. It exhibits significant antioxidant, emulsifying, and flocculation activity, making it a promising candidate for food and pharmaceutical applications as a natural additive," Fabi said.

The genome sequencing and analytical studies provided exclusive structural data, opening avenues to explore other extremophilic bacterial EPSs for similar applications. Fabi emphasized that while further testing and regulatory approvals are required for commercial use, the EPS demonstrates strong potential as a natural alternative to synthetic additives, especially for applications demanding thermal stability and biocompatibility.

Fabi also noted that the research offers a framework for optimizing EPS production and highlights the bioactivity of these compounds. This could lead to the development of sustainable additives for diverse industries, including food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Research Report:Unveiling a novel exopolysaccharide produced by Pseudomonas alcaligenes Med1 isolated from a Chilean hot spring as biotechnological additive

Related Links
 Sao Paulo Research Foundation
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




