24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 Lightning strikes can exempt airlines from compensation: EU court
Lightning strikes can exempt airlines from compensation: EU court
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Vienna (AFP) Oct 16, 2025

The EU's top court ruled Thursday that a lightning strike on an aircraft may qualify as an "extraordinary circumstance" that may exempt airlines from compensation for long delays or cancellations.

An Austrian court referred the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union, in which a passenger sought to claim compensation from Austrian Airlines.

The passenger arrived with a delay of more than seven hours from Romania to Austria after the aircraft the traveller was supposed to take was hit by lightning and had to be replaced.

Lightning "constitutes an extraordinary circumstance which may relieve the airline of the obligation to pay compensation... where it leads to mandatory safety inspections," the court said in a statement on the ruling.

It said it was up to the Austrian court to assess if the airline took "all reasonable measures" to avoid the extraordinary circumstances.

In 2017, the court classified a collision with a bird as "extraordinary circumstance".

Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AEROSPACE
Denmark to buy 16 more US-made F-35 fighters after drone flights
 Copenhagen (AFP) Oct 10, 2025
 Denmark will buy another 16 F-35 fighter jets from the United States, its defence minister said Friday, two weeks after unidentified drones intruded into the Scandinavian country's airspace. Copenhagen will also buy anti-drone defences worth some 2.1 billion kroner ($320,000 million), after the flights, including over military installations, prompted politicians to point the finger at Russia. The purchase announcement however also comes as EU countries weigh up whether to replace the US-made pla ... read more
AEROSPACE
We need a solar sail probe to detect space tornadoes earlier, more accurately

 Blue Origin sends six passengers to the edge of space on NS-36 suborbital flight

 'She power' on the rise across China's sci-tech landscape

 Five youths using tech to drive change win UN-backed prize
AEROSPACE
PLD Space fast-tracks MIURA 5 and sharpens Europe leadership in space access

 SpaceX launches Starship megarocket on successful test flight

 Rocket Lab begins 21-mission campaign for Synspective with successful Electron launch

 Myanmar scam cities booming despite crackdown - using Musk's Starlink
AEROSPACE
Martian craters record repeated ice ages as planetary ice stores dwindle

 Computer models point to crew diversity as key to resilient Mars missions

 Two decades of Mars images reveal fast moving dust devils and stronger winds

 Mars dust devils point to planet wide gale force winds
AEROSPACE
Chinese astronauts complete fourth spacewalk of Shenzhou XX mission

 Constellations of Power: Smart Dragon-3 and the Geopolitics of China's Space Strategy

 China advances lunar program with Long March 10 ignition test

 Chinese astronauts expand science research on orbiting space station
AEROSPACE
Momentus Expands NASA Partnership with Dual Contracts for In-Space Manufacturing and Propulsion Demonstrations

 Europe needs reusable rockets to catch Musk's SpaceX: ESA chief

 AST SpaceMobile and Verizon Partner to Deliver Space-Based Cellular Service Across the U.S.

 T-Satellite powers smartphone apps beyond cell coverage
AEROSPACE
Faraday Factory and Zenno join forces to boost superconducting magnets for orbital systems

 Printable aluminum alloy sets strength records, may enable lighter aircraft parts

 Japan urges united G7 as US describes Beijing's rare earths move as 'China vs world'

 Google to invest $15 bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US
AEROSPACE
Rare clean room bacterium survives by playing dead UH team finds

 Space agencies track rare 3I/ATLAS interstellar object near Mars

 Rocket test proves bacteria survive space launch and re-entry unharmed

 White dwarf consumes icy Pluto-like planet fragment in deep space
AEROSPACE
Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner

 A New Model of Water in Jupiter's Atmosphere

 Evidence of a past, deep ocean on Uranian moon, Ariel
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.