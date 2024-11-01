24/7 Space News
AEROSPACE
 Indian warplane crashes at Dubai Airshow, killing pilot

Indian warplane crashes at Dubai Airshow, killing pilot

by AFP Staff Writers
 Dubai (AFP) Nov 21, 2025

An Indian fighter jet crashed during a flying display at the Dubai Airshow on Friday, killing the pilot, a government statement said.

The warplane executed a low roll before crashing in flames about a mile (1.6 kilometres) from the show site, an eyewitness told AFP.

"A Tejas fighter aircraft from India participating in today's flying display at the Dubai Airshow has crashed, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot," Dubai's state-run media office posted on X.

Videos circulating on social media showed the aircraft going down at speed and bursting into a ball of flames on impact as onlookers watched in shock.

A plume of smoke billowed from the crash site as emergency vehicles sped towards it.

The incident happened on the last day of the Middle East's biggest airshow, which features a flying display each afternoon.

Hundreds of people were watching from a grandstand, while the apron was packed with planes, helicopters and other hardware on static display.

Thousands of people have attended the show this week, including aviation industry leaders and military officials.

The Indian Air Force announced an inquiry into the accident.

"IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," a statement said.

It is believed to be the first crash in the history of the airshow, which dates back to 1986.

Related Links
 Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
AEROSPACE
Trump says US will sell F-35 stealth jets to Saudi Arabia
 Washington (AFP) Nov 17, 2025
 President Donald Trump said Monday the United States would sell F-35 stealth fighters to Saudi Arabia, a day before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits the White House for talks. "We will be doing that. We will be selling F-35s," Trump told reporters when asked if Washington would agree to sell Riyadh the jets at Tuesday's meeting. "They've been a great ally," he added. Riyadh has long been seeking to buy F-35 fighter jets, currently only owned by Israel in the Middle East. Israeli ... read more
AEROSPACE
Can America Beat China Back to the Moon?

 Hydroponic plant factories enable continuous urban edamame harvest

 Race for first private space station heats up as NASA set to retire ISS

 Colorado Boulder advances research and education in space law and policy
AEROSPACE
Space Systems Command advances New Glenn certification after latest launch

 Atlas 5 rocket launches U.S. communications satellite

 PLD Space expands rocket subsystem testing leadership in Europe

 Blue Origin launches NASA Mars mission and nails booster landing
AEROSPACE
NASA twin spacecraft depart Earth orbit to begin Mars mission

 Ancient Martian groundwater may have prolonged habitability beyond previous estimates

 What a Martian ice age left behind

 Dust and Sand Movements Reshape Martian Slopes
AEROSPACE
China returns research samples from space station to Earth for study

 Resupply spacecraft prepared for Tiangong station after safe crew return

 China's Shenzhou-20 astronauts return to Earth after delay

 Tiangong hosts dual crews after debris impact delays Shenzhou-20 return
AEROSPACE
ESA's impact featured in key UK space policy report

 China moves forward with orbital internet network expansion

 SpaceX launches 29 satellites after fireball spotted in the sky

 New satellite operations centre planned for Germany to support EU constellation
AEROSPACE
Orbital cloud project to combine solar powered AI compute and satellite network in low Earth orbit

 Frontgrade unveils SADA-10 drive to increase efficiency for LEO and MEO satellites

 Europe commercial satellite life extension mission set for 2027

 Faraday Effect Reveals Magnetic Role of Light in New Study
AEROSPACE
Machine learning tool distinguishes signs of life from non-living compounds in space samples

 Exoplanet map initiative earns NASA support for University of Iowa physicist

 How to spot life in the clouds on other worlds

 3I/ATLAS Highlights Scale and Significance of Interstellar Objects Passing Through the Solar System
AEROSPACE
Saturn moon mission planning shifts to flower constellation theory

 Could these wacky warm Jupiters help astronomers solve the planet formation puzzle?

 Out-of-this-world ice geysers on Saturn's Enceladus

 3 Questions: How a new mission to Uranus could be just around the corner
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.