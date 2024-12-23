Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence

The centerpiece of the initiative is Algeverse, a VR platform designed to boost student comprehension and retention rates and advance research in STEM education.
Researchers will develop 50 hours of integrated STEM lessons for college algebra embedded as modules in Algeverse. Students will use Meta Quest VR headsets to explore the interactive algebra content, immersing them in an environment intended to foster deeper understanding. "With our VR system, students connect with AI-powered mentors who support and inspire their learning journey," said Song.
The research team will gather extensive data, tracking student interactions with the VR system as well as metrics on motivation, engagement, and learning outcomes. This data will inform the development of strategies to improve student success in algebra, particularly among students who often face challenges in this foundational subject.
As research continues, Song is optimistic the platform will result in stronger performance for STEM students and potentially revolutionize the way college algebra is taught.
Through MedChat, students engage in realistic interactions with virtual patients, practicing how to communicate complex medical information with empathy and professionalism. Whatever emotion the virtual patient expresses, from confusion to denial to distress, MedChat responds accordingly, creating a nuanced learning experience.
After each session, students receive immediate evaluations generated by the system. The feedback covers essential aspects such as tone, word choice and emotional sensitivity, helping students understand the impact of their communication style.
"MedChat is a game-changer," said Song. "It provides a safe environment where medical students can hone their communication skills without the emotional or ethical stakes of practicing on real patients. It bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world practice."
The College of Osteopathic Medicine at Sam Houston State University has incorporated MedChat into its curriculum. One student stated, "It's one thing to learn about patient care in a classroom, but it's entirely different to navigate a conversation where every word matters. MedChat helps us find that balance between delivering necessary information and showing compassion."
MedChat introduces not only a tool for skill-building but also a benchmark for how technology can address the complexities of patient-doctor interactions. It aligns with the growing trend of incorporating artificial intelligence into medical education. Song feels the app has great potential to enhance healthcare quality by better preparing future physicians to provide not only competent but compassionate care.
Related Links
Human-AI Collaboration Engineering Lab
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Five Ways to Explore NASA's Portfolio of Technologies with TechPort 4.0
Space Gardens
NASA names agency veteran as deputy manager of deep space program
SpaceX to launch more private astronaut missions to ISS
SpaceX scrubs launch from Florida, but one lifts off from California
Venus Aerospace ignites VDR2 engine in major milestone
Japanese startup's space rocket launch fails
FAA issues License Authorization for SpaceX Starship Flight 7
NASA honours Algerian parks with Martian namesakes
Anthropologists urge preservation of human artifacts on Mars
New study questions the potential for liquid brines on Mars
NASA Mars Orbiter captures dust-covered InSight Lander
China's space journey continues apace
Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station
China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
Long March 12 set for inaugural launch from Hainan space center
|
UNIBAP: Contec Space Optics orders iX10 solution for satellite constellation
Momentus prices $5M At-The-Market Offering under NASDAQ rules
Sidus Space secures $14M in private placement financing
NASA outlines long-term goals for human presence in low earth orbit
Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence
Unlocking new potential in 2D superconducting polymers
Materials with unexpected electronic properties found in twisted layers
HKUST unveils high-speed thermal-electric aerosol printer for piezoelectric biofilm production
Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments
The light of TRAPPIST-1 b analyzed at two wavelengths reveals key insights into its nature
Planet-forming discs persist longer in early Universe environments
Does Trappist-1 b have an atmosphere after all
Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere
Juno identifies localized magma chambers driving Io's volcanic activity
NASA marks ten years of Hubble's Outer Planets Survey
Magnetic tornado is stirring up the haze at Jupiter's poles
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters