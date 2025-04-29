24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 How climate change turned Sao Paulo's drizzle into a storm
How climate change turned Sao Paulo's drizzle into a storm
 By Facundo Fern�ndez Barrio
 Sao Paulo (AFP) April 29, 2025

Subtropical Sao Paulo may enjoy warm temperatures year-round nowadays, but the Brazilian mega-city once had weather that resembled London.

Such was Sao Paulo's reputation for "garoa" -- a fine evening drizzle caused by damp air from the nearby coast colliding with the city's cool climes -- that famous singer Caetana Veloso waxed lyrical about it in his 1978 hit "Sampa," titled for the city's nickname.

These days, however, light sprinklings are rare and deadly storms are increasingly the norm in the city of 12 million people.

Locals Cristiane Andrade and Raquel Nascimento have felt the sudden brunt of Sao Paulo's changing weather patterns, which scientists link to climate change.

In March, they popped out of work by car for a snack when a sudden storm felled a tree that came crashing down on their windshield.

The pair, who were rescued by firefighters, escaped death by a matter of inches.

"It was a moment of terrible panic, a gusting wind whipped up in a few seconds," Andrade, a 43-year-old hospital worker, told AFP.

The increasing frequency of extreme weather events is changing the image of an economic hub that prides itself on stability and efficiency compared to vibey but violence-plagued Rio de Janeiro.

- Thousand-kilometer tailbacks -

In the last two decades the city has weathered 10 storms classified "very dangerous" by the National Institute of Meteorology -- more than double than in the previous 20 years.

On one rainy day in March, the traffic jams in Sao Paulo amounted to 1,174 kilometers (729 miles) of blocked roadways.

Falling trees are a particular hazard: a staggering 2,000 have been toppled by storms so far this year, according to Sao Paulo city officials.

Scientists blame a mix of global warming and hyper-urbanization for driving up temperatures, which, combined with high humidity in the region, create the perfect storm.

Average summer daytime temperatures have risen by four degrees Celsius in Sao Paulo in the past 40 years, to 24.2 degrees Celsius (to 75.6 degrees Fahrenheit from 68.4F), according to weather officials.

"Today you have to think of Sao Paulo almost as a tropical city," said Cesar Soares, meteorologist for the Climatempo TV network.

- Living with risk -

The changes are taking a toll on the city that serves as Brazil's economic engine.

Nearly half of companies surveyed by the chamber of commerce of Sao Paulo state said their profits were hit by extreme weather last year.

Floods and power cuts damaged merchandise and caused downtime while the heat disrupted supply chains.

The worst drought since records began being kept in Brazil, which experts have also linked to climate change, gave way to storms in October that knocked out power to nearly 1.5 million homes in Sao Paulo.

Authorities are trying to adapt to the upheaval.

Residents have received 14 storm alerts since December from the state Civil Defense agency. The text message warning system will eventually be extended to all Brazilians.

Efforts are also underway to eradicate so-called "heat islands" -- densely populated areas where temperatures are often several degrees above average.

The city's green coverage -- the area occupied by trees, parks, rooftop gardens, street greenery -- has risen from 15 percent to 26 percent in the past three years.

And the city's drainage system is being revamped to fight flooding.

But Sao Paulo's poorest districts are still fighting a rising tide of calamity.

In Jardim Pantanal, a low-income neighborhood on the banks of the Tiete River, residents had to use water drums as rafts to evacuate children during floods in February.

"The government proposed relocating families, but most of us don't want to leave," Pedro Guedes, a 66-year-old community leader said.

Lieutenant Maxwell de Souza, a Civil Defense spokesperson, acknowledged that it was "not feasible to evacuate everyone every time a neighborhood floods."

"That's why we're trying to create a culture of coexistence with risk: since we can't control climate change, we need resilient communities," he said.

Related Links
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
Trump admin cuts 'mean more dirty air': advocacy group
 Washington (AFP) April 23, 2025
 The Trump administration's planned drastic cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) "mean more dirty air" across the United States, an advocacy group warned Wednesday. Plans to lay off hundreds of employees would eliminate the scientific arm of the EPA, which tackles environmental issues including pollution and climate change. "EPA staff, working in communities across country, are doing crucial work to keep your air clean. Staff cuts are already impacting people's health across the coun ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
Scientists sound alarm as Trump reshapes US research landscape

 First microbes blast off testing production of food for space travel

 SpaceX Dragon resupply vessel docks with ISS, heralds experimentation

 NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station
EARTH OBSERVATION
China showcases Qingzhou spacecraft for future cargo missions

 Students test compact reentry glider to advance hypersonic research

 Putin praises Musk, compares him to Soviet space hero

 Rocket Lab tapped for major defense contracts to advance hypersonic testing
EARTH OBSERVATION
Searching for the Dark in the Light

 NASA's Curiosity Rover May Have Solved Mars' Missing Carbonate Mystery

 Curiosity rover uncovers carbon cycle clues in Martian crater

 Did it rain or snow on ancient Mars? New study suggests it did
EARTH OBSERVATION
New Shenzhou Crew Begins Handover Operations Aboard Tiangong

 Commercial space sector drives China's high-tech ambitions

 Veteran Chinese astronaut to lead fresh crew to space station

 China to launch new crewed mission into space this week
EARTH OBSERVATION
SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit

 Beyond Gravity and Rocket Lab join forces to streamline satellite constellation deployment

 Space Collision Threat Fuels Urgency in Orbital Safety Market

 SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications

 British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27

 Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing
EARTH OBSERVATION
The eukaryotic leap as a shift in life's genetic algorithm

 Astronomers find Earth-like exoplanets common across the cosmos

 How Webb Telescope Opens New Avenues in the Quest for Extraterrestrial Life

 Turning Down Starlight to Reveal Distant Worlds
EARTH OBSERVATION
Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus

 On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down

 20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus

 NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.