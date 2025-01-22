24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 How NISAR satellite will transform earth observation
illustration only
How NISAR satellite will transform earth observation
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 22, 2025

The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite is poised to launch in the coming months, bringing an innovative capability to track Earth's surface changes with remarkable precision. Using synthetic aperture radar (SAR), the satellite will deliver high-resolution data, monitoring everything from tectonic shifts to ecosystem changes.

NISAR will survey nearly all of Earth's solid land masses every 12 days, capturing surface movement down to fractions of an inch. Its data will help scientists study the crust's flexing during natural disasters such as earthquakes, monitor glaciers and ice sheets, and track forest growth and deforestation.

This capability hinges on SAR technology, a technique that uses microwave radar signals to create detailed images. Unlike traditional radar systems, SAR integrates multiple measurements collected during an antenna's orbit to enhance resolution. Charles Elachi, a former director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), explained, "Synthetic aperture radar allows us to refine things very accurately. The NISAR mission will open a whole new realm to learn about our planet as a dynamic system."

NISAR's radar antenna reflector is 39 feet (12 meters) wide, comparable to the length of a city bus. Without SAR, achieving the same resolution would require an antenna 12 miles (19 kilometers) across-far too large to feasibly launch or operate in space.

The Mechanics of SAR

SAR technology has roots in JPL's early radar experiments in the 1970s, including efforts to study Venus' surface. Radar's appeal lies in its ability to collect data both day and night and penetrate clouds. NASA leveraged this capability for missions like Magellan, which mapped Venus in 1989, and several radar-focused Space Shuttle missions.

The operation of SAR involves emitting microwave pulses from an antenna toward Earth. The reflected signals-which scatter off various surfaces-are analyzed to determine distance, speed, and physical characteristics. Unlike standard radar, SAR uses the Doppler shift, the frequency change caused by the radar's relative motion to the surface, to process return signals into highly detailed images. According to Paul Rosen, NISAR's project scientist at JPL, "It's a technique to create high-resolution images from a low-resolution system."

Applications of SAR

NISAR's SAR technology will provide valuable insights through techniques like interferometry and polarimetry. Interferograms-visual representations combining images from different times-reveal ground displacement caused by events such as earthquakes. The closer the colored bands in an interferogram, the greater the movement.

Polarimetry, another SAR-based analysis, examines the orientation of radar waves as they return. This helps differentiate surfaces: for example, waves bouncing off tree canopies behave differently than those reflecting off buildings. Such data are critical for tracking deforestation, flooding, and changes in land cover.

Deepak Putrevu, co-lead of ISRO's science team at the Space Applications Centre in India, highlighted NISAR's significance, stating, "This mission packs in a wide range of science toward a common goal of studying our changing planet and the impacts of natural hazards."

Related Links
 NISAR
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
Xplores Hyperspectral Satellite safely on orbit and opeational
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 17, 2025
 Xplore Inc., a dual-use space company specializing in satellite data services, has announced the successful launch and operational control of its first hyperspectral satellite, XCUBE-1. The satellite was deployed on December 21, 2024, as part of the Bandwagon-2 rideshare mission managed by SpaceX and Maverick Space Systems. Following its launch from Vandenburg Space Force Base in California at 3:34 am PST, XCUBE-1 was placed in a mid-inclination orbit, marking a significant step in the company's constel ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
India becomes 4th nation to complete unmanned docking in space

 India achieves 'historic' space docking mission

 Stranded astronaut Suni Williams performs spacewalk at ISS

 Health checks and suit installs before Thursday ISS spacewalk for science upkeep
EARTH OBSERVATION
Rocket Lab to launch wildfire detection satellites for OroraTech

 General Atomics tests advanced nuclear thermal propulsion fuel at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center

 Musk, Wikipedia founder in row over how to describe 'Nazi salute'

 SpaceX again scrubs launch of more satellites from California
EARTH OBSERVATION
Trump vows to plant flag on Mars, omits mention of Moon return

 Samples from Mars to reveal planet's evolutionary secrets

 NASA to evaluate dual strategies for bringing Mars samples back to Earth

 NASA eyes SpaceX, Blue Origin to cut Mars rock retrieval costs
EARTH OBSERVATION
H3 Shenzhou-19 astronauts advance experiments aboard Tiangong space station

 Scientists plan to create the first fluttering flag on the moon

 Tech innovation propels China's commercial space industry growth

 China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024
EARTH OBSERVATION
The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033

 ispace-EUROPE secures historic authorization for Lunar resource mission

 Optimal Satcom surpasses 100 enterprise customers

 Elsayed Talaat Appointed President and CEO of USRA
EARTH OBSERVATION
Flexible electronics integrated with paper-thin structure for use in space

 Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions

 Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project

 Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
EARTH OBSERVATION
Dormancy as a survival strategy for life's origins

 SETI Forward celebrates the future of cosmic exploration

 An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV

 Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments
EARTH OBSERVATION
SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon

 Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system

 Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.