Hitachi buys US software firm GlobalLogic for $9.6 bn

|.
|.
|
|
by AFP Staff Writers
Tokyo (AFP) March 31, 2021
Japan's Hitachi said Wednesday it will fully acquire US software company GlobalLogic in a deal worth $9.6 billion as it looks to expand its digital services offerings.
Hitachi will pay $8.5 billion for the firm, but the cost will be bumped up by the additional repayment of GlobalLogic's outstanding debt, the Japanese company said.
The purchase comes with Hitachi increasingly focused on tech offerings, including through its Internet of Things unit Lumada.
"Through the acquisition, Hitachi expects the addition of GlobalLogic's advanced digital engineering capabilities, and its solid client base including major technology companies, to strengthen the digital portfolio of Lumada," Hitachi said in a press release.
"Digital transformation continues to be a priority for organisations everywhere, and the Covid-19 pandemic has only expanded demand for new data-driven business models, customer experiences, and connected ecosystems," the company added.
"Against this backdrop, the demand for GlobalLogic's services is growing rapidly, and the combined company has greater access to this massive market opportunity."
With 20,000 employees in 14 countries, GlobalLogic brings a network of design studios and software product development centres as well as hundreds of clients.
The news, officially announced at the close of the trading day, was earlier reported by the Nikkei financial newspaper, and sent Hitachi stock plunging, ending the day down more than seven percent.
But Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Takeshi Kitaura said the acquisition "makes sense" given Hitachi's ambitions in the sector.
"The company has a client network, which will help Hitachi grow further," he told Bloomberg News.
The Nikkei report said Hitachi's purchase was likely to be a record acquisition for a Japanese electrical equipment firm.
It comes after the firm's mammoth buyout, completed last year, of Swiss-Swedish engineering giant ABB for 704 billion yen ($6.4 billion).
Father of the cassette tape dies at 94
The Hague (AFP) March 12, 2021
Tributes rolled in Friday after Dutch engineer Lou Ottens, credited with inventing the audio cassette tape and helping create the compact disc, died at the age of 94. Created by Ottens while working for electrical giant Philips, cassettes made music truly portable for the first time and allowed a generation of music fans to make mix-tapes of their favourite songs. Versatile if infuriatingly easy to unspool, more than 100 billion cassette tapes were produced worldwide in their heyday from the 196 ... read more
|
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.