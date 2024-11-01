Florida Space Coast set to break yearly launch record this week



by Allen Cone



Washington DC (UPI) Nov 3, 2025



Five launches are planned this week at the two space complexes in central Florida, including doubleheaders on Wednesday and Saturday involving three companies.

The missions at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station or Kennedy Space Center would break the record of 93 in one year from Florida's Space Coast. There have already been 91 launches.

The week began early Sunday with SpaceX's launch of 18 ride-share satellites. On Wednesday, Space X and United Launch Alliance are set for missions to deploy satellites. Then Saturday, SpaceX Starlink satellites are scheduled to be deployed as Blue Origin hopes to launch the New Glenn rocket for two satellites to orbit Mars.

First, SpaceX, which is owned by billionaire Elon Musk, is planning to launch 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit no earlier than 6:08 p.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Launch Complex 40. This will be the fifth flight for the first-stage booster, including a Crew-11 flight and one Starlink Mission.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about five minutes before liftoff.

At 10:24 p.m., United Launch Alliance is set to launch an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Complex 41 for the second in Viasat's satellite fleet. The rocket, which weighs 6 tons, includes five boosters, will launch the payload in an elliptical geosynchronous transfer orbit.

Blue Alliance is a joint venture with Lockheed Martin Space and Boeing Defense, Space & Security. The company's liftoff will be available on YouTube.

If both launches go off, the yearly record of 93 from Florida will be tied.

The next SpaceX mission is scheduled for Saturday, not earlier than 3:30 a.m., for 29 Starlink satellites from the Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A.

And Blue Origin, founded by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, is planning to launch its second Glenn rocket with a launch window to open at 2:51 p.m. Saturday from Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The mission is in conjunction with NASA after its first one on Jan.16.

The two satellites, named Blue and Gold, will travel roughly 11 months to Mars, where they will then perform about an 11-month science mission and then orbit the Red Planet. The New Glenn rocket will also feature a landing attempt on its barge in the Atlantic Ocean that has been delayed three times since October 2024.

On 1:09 a.m. Sunday, SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 for a ride-share mission of one satellite for South Korea's Agency for Defense Development and 17 other companies into low-Earth orbit. The launch was from Launch site: Launch Complex 36, Launch Complex 40. The other customers were Exolaunch, Fergani, Tomorrow Companies, Starcloud and Vast.

The booster then touched down on Landing Zone 2.

Related Links

Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com

