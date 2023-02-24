ADVERTISEMENT

24/7 Space News
IRON AND ICE
 Ryugu Asteroid sample reveals organic-rich composition, first analysis shows
This conceptual image illustrates the types of organic molecules found in the sample of asteroid Ryugu collected by Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft. Organics are the building blocks of all known forms of terrestrial life and consist of a wide variety of compounds made of carbon combined with hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur, and other atoms. However, organic molecules can also be created by non-living processes, such as chemical reactions in asteroids.
Ryugu Asteroid sample reveals organic-rich composition, first analysis shows
 by Bill Steigerwald for GSFC News
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Feb 24, 2023

Asteroid Ryugu has a rich complement of organic molecules, according to a NASA and international team's initial analysis of a sample from the asteroid's surface delivered to Earth by Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft. The discovery adds support to the idea that organic material from space contributed to the inventory of chemical components necessary for life.

Organic molecules are the building blocks of all known forms of terrestrial life and consist of a wide variety of compounds made of carbon combined with hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur, and other atoms. However, organic molecules can also be made by chemical reactions that don't involve life, supporting the hypothesis that chemical reactions in asteroids can make some of life's ingredients.

The science of prebiotic chemistry attempts to discover the compounds and reactions that could have given rise to life, and among the prebiotic organics found in the sample were several kinds of amino acids.

Certain amino acids are widely used by terrestrial life as a component to build proteins. Proteins are essential to life as they are used to make enzymes which speed up or regulate chemical reactions and to make structures from microscopic to large such as hair and muscles. The sample also contained many types of organics that form in the presence of liquid water, including aliphatic amines, carboxylic acids, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and nitrogen-containing heterocyclic compounds.

"The presence of prebiotic molecules on the asteroid surface despite its harsh environment caused by solar heating and ultraviolet irradiation, as well as cosmic-ray irradiation under high-vacuum conditions, suggests that the uppermost surface grains of Ryugu have the potential to protect organic molecules," said Hiroshi Naraoka of Kyushu University, Fukuoka, Japan.

"These molecules can be transported throughout the solar system, potentially dispersing as interplanetary dust particles after being ejected from the uppermost layer of the asteroid by impacts or other causes." Naraoka is lead author of a paper about this research published online February 23 in Science.

"So far, the amino acid results from Ryugu are mostly consistent with what has been seen in certain types of carbon-rich (carbonaceous) meteorites that have been exposed to the most water in space," said Jason Dworkin of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, a co-author of the paper.

"However, sugars and nucleobases (components of DNA and RNA) which have been discovered in some carbon-rich meteorites, have not yet been identified in samples returned from Ryugu," said Daniel Glavin of NASA Goddard, a co-author of the paper. "It is possible these compounds are present in asteroid Ryugu but are below our analytical detection limits given the relatively small sample mass available for study."

The Hayabusa2 spacecraft collected the samples Feb. 22, 2019, and delivered them to Earth Dec. 6, 2020. They were extracted in Japan in July 2021 and analyzed at Goddard in the Fall of 2021. A very small amount of sample (30 milligrams or about 0.001 ounce) was allocated for the international soluble organic analysis team. The sample was extracted (like tea) in many different solvents in Japan and analyzed in labs in Japan, Goddard, and Europe using a vast range of machines like those in a forensics lab.

This work is the first organic analysis of the Ryugu sample, and the samples will be studied for years. "We will do a direct comparison of the samples from Ryugu and the sample from asteroid Bennu when NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission returns it to Earth in 2023," said Dworkin.

"OSIRIS-REx is expected to return much more sample mass from Bennu and will provide another important opportunity to look for trace organic building blocks of life in a carbon-rich asteroid."

Research Report:Soluble organic molecules in samples of the carbonaceous asteroid (162173) Ryugu

Related Links
 Hayabusa2 at JAXA
 Asteroid and Comet Mission News, Science and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT

Commercial UAV Expo | Sept 5-7, 2023 | Las Vegas

Tweet

ADVERTISEMENT

IRON AND ICE
Water rich asteroids came from far outside the asteroid belt
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Feb 23, 2023
 Where did the water that makes up Earth's oceans come from? This question has not yet been definitively answered. When Earth was formed, 4.5 billion years ago, it received a quantity of volatile substances from the primordial solar nebula, which were outgassed from the interior of the young planet during the solidification of an early magma ocean and through active volcanism. An initial atmosphere developed from these gases, from which rain fell, and the first oceans were formed. But water also came to ... read more
IRON AND ICE
Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN

 Tennessee company gets multibillion-dollar NASA contract for Kennedy Space Center operations

 Nicola Fox named associate administrator for NASA Science Mission Directorate

 Russia's uncrewed Soyuz rescue spacecraft docks with ISS
IRON AND ICE
Rocket Lab establishes Australian Subsidiary to support rapidly growing Space Sector

 Rocket Lab set for dual launch campaigns in Virginia and New Zealand

 Successful flight acceptance hot test of CE-20 cryogenic engine

 Gilmour Space and Atomos Space sign MoU for launch and in-space transfers
IRON AND ICE
Got Rock Sample: Sol 3755

 Perseverance from Team Curiosity: Sols 3752-3754

 NASA's MAVEN spacecraft remains in safe mode after IMU issue

 SuperCam's AI capabilities enhanced with AEGIS upgrade
IRON AND ICE
China's space station experiments pave way for new space technology

 China solicits logos for manned space missions in 2023

 Two crews set for Tiangong station in '23

 Large number of launches planned
IRON AND ICE
Intelsat completes multi-orbit inflight Wi-Fi tests

 Sidus Space to integrate Edge AI for upcoming satellite constellation operations

 Kleos Space joins Ursa Space Virtual Constellation

 Yusaku Maezawa, Entrepreneur and First Private Japanese Citizen to Visit the ISS, Invests U.S. $23 Million in Astroscale
IRON AND ICE
Mitsubishi Electric and Astroscale to Develop and Produce Satellite Buses

 Arralis Technologies acquired by ReliaSat

 Kayhan Space amps up executive team ahead of Advanced Collision Avoidance Suite rollout

 BeetleSat deploys satellite expandable antenna in LEO orbit
IRON AND ICE
Removing traces of life in lab helps NASA scientists study its origins

 To new worlds with quantitative spectroscopy

 Nanosatellite shows the way to RNA medicine of the future

 CARMENES project boosts the number of known planets in the solar neighbourhood
IRON AND ICE
Newly discovered form of salty ice could exist on surface of extraterrestrial moons

 New aurorae detected on Jupiter's four largest moons

 JUICE's final take-off before lift-off

 A new ring system discovered in our Solar System
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters


ADVERTISEMENT



The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2023 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.