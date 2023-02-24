Ryugu Asteroid sample reveals organic-rich composition, first analysis shows

Organic molecules are the building blocks of all known forms of terrestrial life and consist of a wide variety of compounds made of carbon combined with hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur, and other atoms. However, organic molecules can also be made by chemical reactions that don't involve life, supporting the hypothesis that chemical reactions in asteroids can make some of life's ingredients.
The science of prebiotic chemistry attempts to discover the compounds and reactions that could have given rise to life, and among the prebiotic organics found in the sample were several kinds of amino acids.
Certain amino acids are widely used by terrestrial life as a component to build proteins. Proteins are essential to life as they are used to make enzymes which speed up or regulate chemical reactions and to make structures from microscopic to large such as hair and muscles. The sample also contained many types of organics that form in the presence of liquid water, including aliphatic amines, carboxylic acids, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and nitrogen-containing heterocyclic compounds.
"The presence of prebiotic molecules on the asteroid surface despite its harsh environment caused by solar heating and ultraviolet irradiation, as well as cosmic-ray irradiation under high-vacuum conditions, suggests that the uppermost surface grains of Ryugu have the potential to protect organic molecules," said Hiroshi Naraoka of Kyushu University, Fukuoka, Japan.
"These molecules can be transported throughout the solar system, potentially dispersing as interplanetary dust particles after being ejected from the uppermost layer of the asteroid by impacts or other causes." Naraoka is lead author of a paper about this research published online February 23 in Science.
"So far, the amino acid results from Ryugu are mostly consistent with what has been seen in certain types of carbon-rich (carbonaceous) meteorites that have been exposed to the most water in space," said Jason Dworkin of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, a co-author of the paper.
"However, sugars and nucleobases (components of DNA and RNA) which have been discovered in some carbon-rich meteorites, have not yet been identified in samples returned from Ryugu," said Daniel Glavin of NASA Goddard, a co-author of the paper. "It is possible these compounds are present in asteroid Ryugu but are below our analytical detection limits given the relatively small sample mass available for study."
The Hayabusa2 spacecraft collected the samples Feb. 22, 2019, and delivered them to Earth Dec. 6, 2020. They were extracted in Japan in July 2021 and analyzed at Goddard in the Fall of 2021. A very small amount of sample (30 milligrams or about 0.001 ounce) was allocated for the international soluble organic analysis team. The sample was extracted (like tea) in many different solvents in Japan and analyzed in labs in Japan, Goddard, and Europe using a vast range of machines like those in a forensics lab.
This work is the first organic analysis of the Ryugu sample, and the samples will be studied for years. "We will do a direct comparison of the samples from Ryugu and the sample from asteroid Bennu when NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission returns it to Earth in 2023," said Dworkin.
"OSIRIS-REx is expected to return much more sample mass from Bennu and will provide another important opportunity to look for trace organic building blocks of life in a carbon-rich asteroid."
Research Report:Soluble organic molecules in samples of the carbonaceous asteroid (162173) Ryugu
Related Links
Hayabusa2 at JAXA
Asteroid and Comet Mission News, Science and Technology
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Global patent filings edge higher in 2022: UN
Tennessee company gets multibillion-dollar NASA contract for Kennedy Space Center operations
Nicola Fox named associate administrator for NASA Science Mission Directorate
Russia's uncrewed Soyuz rescue spacecraft docks with ISS
Rocket Lab establishes Australian Subsidiary to support rapidly growing Space Sector
Rocket Lab set for dual launch campaigns in Virginia and New Zealand
Successful flight acceptance hot test of CE-20 cryogenic engine
Gilmour Space and Atomos Space sign MoU for launch and in-space transfers
Got Rock Sample: Sol 3755
Perseverance from Team Curiosity: Sols 3752-3754
NASA's MAVEN spacecraft remains in safe mode after IMU issue
SuperCam's AI capabilities enhanced with AEGIS upgrade
China's space station experiments pave way for new space technology
China solicits logos for manned space missions in 2023
Two crews set for Tiangong station in '23
Large number of launches planned
|
Intelsat completes multi-orbit inflight Wi-Fi tests
Sidus Space to integrate Edge AI for upcoming satellite constellation operations
Kleos Space joins Ursa Space Virtual Constellation
Yusaku Maezawa, Entrepreneur and First Private Japanese Citizen to Visit the ISS, Invests U.S. $23 Million in Astroscale
Mitsubishi Electric and Astroscale to Develop and Produce Satellite Buses
Arralis Technologies acquired by ReliaSat
Kayhan Space amps up executive team ahead of Advanced Collision Avoidance Suite rollout
BeetleSat deploys satellite expandable antenna in LEO orbit
Removing traces of life in lab helps NASA scientists study its origins
To new worlds with quantitative spectroscopy
Nanosatellite shows the way to RNA medicine of the future
CARMENES project boosts the number of known planets in the solar neighbourhood
Newly discovered form of salty ice could exist on surface of extraterrestrial moons
New aurorae detected on Jupiter's four largest moons
JUICE's final take-off before lift-off
A new ring system discovered in our Solar System
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters