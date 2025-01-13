Dragonfly Aerospace partners with LatConnect 60 for advanced SWIR imaging satellites



Dragonfly Aerospace has announced a partnership with Australian Earth observation company LatConnect 60 to supply three Chameleon SWIR (shortwave infrared) imagers for their SWIRSAT satellites. Supported by the Australian Space Agency and the Western Australian State Government, the SWIRSAT satellite project aims to enhance Earth observation capabilities, with the satellites set for a 2026 launch.

The Chameleon SWIR imagers, manufactured in Stellenbosch, South Africa, will serve as the primary payloads for the SWIRSAT satellites. These imagers will be delivered to LatConnect 60 in Australia, where they will be integrated into the satellite platforms before deployment. The collaboration marks a significant step for both companies in advancing Earth observation technology.

Expanding Satellite Imaging Capabilities

Dragonfly Aerospace expanded its Chameleon imager lineup in 2024 to include the versatile Chameleon SWIR. This technology complements their existing suite of imaging systems, which include snapshot and multispectral VIS-NIR options and hyperspectral solutions. By incorporating SWIR technology, Dragonfly has broadened its market reach and provided enhanced imaging solutions for various industries.

SWIR technology operates at wavelengths beyond the visible spectrum, offering significant advantages. It improves imaging clarity in challenging conditions such as haze or smoke and provides unique spectral data unavailable through traditional optical imaging. Key applications for the Chameleon SWIR include:

+ Methane Gas Detection: Identifying leaks and emissions to support environmental sustainability and compliance.

+ Precision Agriculture: Delivering data on crop health, soil conditions, and water usage for optimized productivity.

+ Disaster Management: Enhancing response capabilities during wildfires, floods, and other emergencies.

+ Mineral Exploration: Analyzing spectral signatures for efficient resource discovery and extraction.

Advancing Earth Observation

The partnership reflects Dragonfly Aerospace's focus on providing advanced imaging solutions for critical applications. "This partnership underscores Dragonfly Aerospace's commitment to enabling groundbreaking Earth observation solutions," said Francois Mostert, CEO of Cameras at Dragonfly Aerospace. "We are excited to work with LatConnect 60 to deliver our advanced Chameleon SWIR imagers, which will empower end-users with unparalleled data insights for tackling critical challenges across industries."

LatConnect 60's CEO, Venkat Pillay, added, "Partnering with Dragonfly Aerospace allows us to leverage the latest innovations in SWIR imaging to deliver high-value data to our customers with customised spectral bands that we have specified to meet our unique needs. The SWIRSAT satellite constellation will mark a new era in Earth observation, particularly for high-resolution carbon emissions monitoring, and we're excited to embark on this journey with a trusted partner."

This collaboration further establishes Dragonfly Aerospace as a key player in the global space industry, demonstrating its ability to provide mission-critical imaging solutions for advanced Earth observation projects.

