Crew Dragon Endeavour recovered after a successful splashdown



by Staff Writers



Washington DC (SPX) Nov 10, 2021



The SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft is lifted onto the GO Navigator recovery ship after it landed with NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Aki Hoshide, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Kimbrough, McArthur, Hoshide, and Pesquet traveled 84,653,119 statute miles during their mission, stayed 198 days aboard the space station, and completed 3,194 orbits around Earth.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-2 mission is the second operational mission of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program, which has worked with the U.S. aerospace industry to launch astronauts on American rockets and spacecraft from American soil to the space station.

The splashdown of Crew-2 comes just before the launch of NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission, currently scheduled for no earlier than Wednesday, Nov. 10, on another long duration mission of approximately six months.



Related Links

NASA Commercial Crew Program

Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com





Thanks for being there;

We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.



With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.



Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.



If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution. SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter

$5+ Billed Monthly



Option 1 : $5.00 USD - monthly Option 2 : $10.00 USD - monthly Option 3 : $15.00 USD - monthly Option 4 : $20.00 USD - monthly Option 5 : $25.00 USD - monthly Option 6 : $50.00 USD - monthly Option 7 : $100.00 USD - monthly

paypal only

SpaceDaily Contributor

$5 Billed Once





credit card or paypal



Washington (AFP) Nov 9, 2021