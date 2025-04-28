24/7 Space News
IRON AND ICE
 Carbon reactions during impacts reveal why meteorites seem less shocked
illustration only
Carbon reactions during impacts reveal why meteorites seem less shocked
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Apr 28, 2025

A mystery that has puzzled planetary scientists for three decades-why carbon-bearing meteorites appear less damaged by impacts than their carbon-poor counterparts-has been solved by researchers at Kobe University. Their work shows that high-speed impacts generate gases that blast away the shock evidence, offering crucial insights for future missions to celestial bodies like Ceres.

Meteorite collisions serve as time capsules, preserving clues about the early solar system. However, meteorites rich in carbon have long appeared to bear fewer signs of violent impacts, an anomaly that suggested lower collision speeds without a clear explanation. "I specialize in impact physics and am interested in how the meteorite material changes in response to impacts, something called 'shock metamorphism.' And so I was very interested in this question," explained Kobe University astrophysicist KUROSAWA Kosuke.

Years ago, another Kobe University researcher hypothesized that vapor released during impacts could drive away shocked material. Inspired by this idea, Kurosawa sought to explore it more rigorously. He pointed out that prior models lacked calculations of vapor production volumes and could not explain the behavior of carbon-rich meteorites that lacked water-bearing minerals.

To address this, Kurosawa used a custom-built experimental system: a two-stage light gas gun linked to a vacuum sample chamber. This setup enabled his team to study the chemical reactions triggered by impacts on meteorite analogs containing or lacking carbon, without interference from extraneous gases.

Published recently in Nature Communications, the Kobe University team's findings demonstrate that impacts on carbon-containing meteorites trigger chemical reactions that generate extremely hot carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide gases. "We found that the momentum of the ensuing explosion is enough to eject the surrounding highly-shocked rock material into space. Such explosions occur on carbon-rich meteorites, but not on carbon-poor ones," Kurosawa noted.

Thus, carbon-rich meteorites are not less shocked-they simply lose the evidence as it is violently expelled into space during impact events.

This discovery carries implications for planetary science missions. The team's calculations suggest that on larger bodies like Ceres, gravity could retain the ejected shocked material on the surface. "Our results predict that Ceres should have accumulated highly-shocked material produced by these impacts, and so we believe that this provides a guideline for planning the next generation of planetary exploration missions," Kurosawa added.

Research Report:Impact-driven oxidation of organics explains chondrite shock metamorphism dichotomy

Related Links
 Kobe University
 Asteroid and Comet Mission News, Science and Technology

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
IRON AND ICE
How NASA Science Data Defends Earth from Asteroids
 Washington DC (SPX) Apr 14, 2025
 The asteroid 2024 YR4 made headlines in February with the news that it had a chance of hitting Earth on Dec. 22, 2032, as determined by an analysis from NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. The probability of collision peaked at over 3% on Feb. 18 - the highest ever recorded for an object of its size. This sparked concerns about the damage the asteroid might do should it hit Earth. New data collected in the following ... read more
IRON AND ICE
Scientists sound alarm as Trump reshapes US research landscape

 First microbes blast off testing production of food for space travel

 SpaceX Dragon resupply vessel docks with ISS, heralds experimentation

 NASA, SpaceX launch 32nd resupply mission to International Space Station
IRON AND ICE
China showcases Qingzhou spacecraft for future cargo missions

 Students test compact reentry glider to advance hypersonic research

 Putin praises Musk, compares him to Soviet space hero

 Rocket Lab tapped for major defense contracts to advance hypersonic testing
IRON AND ICE
Searching for the Dark in the Light

 NASA's Curiosity Rover May Have Solved Mars' Missing Carbonate Mystery

 Curiosity rover uncovers carbon cycle clues in Martian crater

 Did it rain or snow on ancient Mars? New study suggests it did
IRON AND ICE
New Shenzhou Crew Begins Handover Operations Aboard Tiangong

 Commercial space sector drives China's high-tech ambitions

 Veteran Chinese astronaut to lead fresh crew to space station

 China to launch new crewed mission into space this week
IRON AND ICE
SpaceX launches batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit

 Beyond Gravity and Rocket Lab join forces to streamline satellite constellation deployment

 Space Collision Threat Fuels Urgency in Orbital Safety Market

 SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
IRON AND ICE
NASA develops flight-ready aerogel antennas for next-gen airspace communications

 British Steel abandons job cut plans after govt rescue

 Meta to start using Europeans' data for AI training May 27

 Cambodia's Chinese casino city bets big on Beijing
IRON AND ICE
The eukaryotic leap as a shift in life's genetic algorithm

 Astronomers find Earth-like exoplanets common across the cosmos

 How Webb Telescope Opens New Avenues in the Quest for Extraterrestrial Life

 Turning Down Starlight to Reveal Distant Worlds
IRON AND ICE
Planetary Alignment Provides NASA Rare Opportunity to Study Uranus

 On Jupiter, it's mushballs all the way down

 20 years of Hubble data reveals evolving weather patterns on Uranus

 NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.