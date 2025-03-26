ACES mission moves closer to launch from ISS

Earlier in March, the ACES payload departed Europe and made its way across the Atlantic. Upon arrival in Florida, the unit was moved into the Space Station Processing Facility cleanroom, where it underwent a series of essential inspections and tests.
Specialists from ESA, Airbus, and NASA collaborated to carefully unbox and inspect the instrument, confirming its integrity after transport. Following the successful system verifications, the payload was resealed in its protective packaging and encased in a specialized magnetic shield known as "G-iron" to safeguard its highly sensitive atomic clocks.
The next stop for ACES is final integration with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Launch preparations are well underway, with liftoff planned for April 21. Once in orbit, ACES will be mounted on the exterior of ESA's Columbus module to begin its precision timing experiments.
Related Links
ESA Atomic Clock Ensemble in Space
Understanding Time and Space
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Delft and Brown researchers unveil ultrathin sails for laser propulsion in space
NRL imager begins solar wind observations aboard NASA PUNCH mission
US imposes trade restrictions on dozens of entities with eye on China
ISRO advances space tech with SPADEX undocking and cryogenic engine milestone
SpaceX rocket fuel makes stunning swirl in European sky
Norway hosts mainland Europe's first orbital vehicle launch
Mainland Europe's first orbital rocket launch postponed
SpaceX sets rocket re-use record Friday with a nine-day turnaround
Sols 4488-4490: Progress Through the Ankle-Breaking Terrain
Mars climate contrast deepens with new atmospheric wave study
NASA's rover Curiosity finds biggest known organic molecules on Mars
Shocking Spherules!
China's Galactic Energy expands Yunyao satellite network with successful launch
Shenzhou XIX astronauts complete third spacewalk outside Tiangong
Hong Kong spearheads lunar robotics initiative for national space program
Joint initiatives to propel China's commercial space industry forward
|
SKY Perfect JSAT contracts Thales Alenia Space for JSAT 32 satellite project
Globalstar launches advanced control center in Louisiana to boost satellite operations
Space Norway signs Intelsat as lead broadcaster on THOR 8 satellite
What to know about the satellite communications race
Sidus Space Expands Presence in Asia With Orlaith AI and FeatherEdge Technology
Radiation belt wisp mapped inside anomaly by Macao satellite
Airbus adopts Astroscale Gen 2 docking plates for enhanced satellite sustainability
NASA Uses Advanced Radar to Track Groundwater in California
China sends regenerative flatworms to orbit for biological research
Were large soda lakes the cradle of life
Fluorescent caves could explain how life persists in extraterrestrial environments
Super Earth uncovered by tandem space observations
NASA's Hubble Telescope May Have Uncovered a Triple System in the Kuiper Belt
NASA's Europa Clipper Leverages Mars for Critical Gravity Assist
Oort cloud resembles a galaxy, new study finds
The PI's Perspective: A New Mission Update for the New Year
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters