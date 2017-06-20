New broadcasting satellite fails to enter preset orbit

|
by Staff Writers
Xichang (XNA) Jun 20, 2017
Communications satellite Zhongxing-9A, which was launched aboard the Long March-3B carrier rocket from southwest China's Xichang Satellite Launch Center at 12:11 a.m. Monday, has failed to enter the preset orbit.
Abnormal performance was identified during the third phase of the rocket launch, said the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) Monday.
The exact reason for the failure is under investigation and related parties are taking measures to address the problem and send the satellite into the correct orbit.
The solar panels and communication antennae, however, have been deployed and the satellite system is operating under normal conditions, according to the CASC.
Source: Xinhua News
Jiuquan (XNA) Jun 19, 2017
China will launch a further four space probes before 2021 as part of the efforts to develop space science, according to the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence Friday. The China-Italy Electromagnetic Monitoring Experiment Satellite will be launched this August to study phenomena related to earthquakes from space. The China-France Oceanography ... read more
