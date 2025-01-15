24/7 Space News
 Transforming earth observation data into water security solutions for Africa
 by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) Jan 15, 2025

The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) is driving significant advancements in addressing Africa's water security challenges through its Digital Innovations for Water Secure Africa (DIWASA) initiative. By leveraging advanced earth observation tools from Digital Earth Africa and customized water data products from IWMI, stakeholders are tackling critical water issues through innovation and collaboration.

DIWASA, led by IWMI, focuses on enhancing access to and the effective use of water data across Africa. Now in its second phase (2023 - 2027), the initiative emphasizes the creation and practical application of data tools. Ethiopia has become a key participant, with collaborative stakeholder workshops held in April and August 2024 driving the development of end-user applications.

These workshops convened 17 organizations, including Ethiopia's Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), Ministry of Water and Energy (MoWE), and Basin Administration Offices. Participants utilized advanced tools like the Digital Earth Africa sandbox, which combines satellite imagery with analytics to deliver actionable insights.

Equipped with new data-driven capabilities, teams are now developing solutions to address pressing water security challenges. Following the workshops, four teams were formed to tackle specific issues, supported by weekly meetings, expert guidance, and collaborative efforts.

Alemseged Tamiru Haile, IWMI Senior Researcher and leader of DIWASA's capacity development and user engagement, highlighted this transition: "Their efforts are unlocking the power of digital technology to make real, measurable impacts."

Innovative Solutions in Action

Mapping irrigated and rainfed lands

For Ethiopia's Ministry of Agriculture, outdated and inconsistent data on irrigated and rainfed lands have long hindered water resource management. Using the Digital Earth Africa sandbox, tools are being developed to map irrigated areas, monitor seasonal variations, and assess water consumption.

Mulugeta Melesse, an irrigation engineer with the Ministry, noted: "Working on this use case has significantly enhanced our ability to address water security challenges. For years, we've struggled with inconsistent reports and data gaps. Now, we can develop efficient water allocation plans, predict yields, monitor water usage, and even identify areas vulnerable to drought and climate change."

This work informs proactive water management strategies while supporting long-term goals such as tracking historical agricultural changes.

Monitoring flood-prone areas

Flooding poses severe risks in regions like Ethiopia's Lower Omo Basin. Leveraging tools developed through the DE Africa sandbox, the Ministry of Water and Energy team is mapping historical flood-prone areas to inform disaster risk management strategies. The approach builds on methods from the CGIAR Research Initiative on Fragility, Conflict, and Migration (FCM), integrating satellite imagery and community input.

Meron Tesfaye, representing the Ministry, said: "By analysing earth observation and satellite data, we've identified flood-prone areas that were previously poorly understood. This tool has the potential to save lives by contributing to early warning systems and informing the design of resilient infrastructure."

These insights are also influencing larger initiatives, such as the World Bank's Ethiopia Flood Management Project, which aims to benefit 34 million people. "Our findings are being applied to areas like Dasenech Woreda, where high flood risks demand urgent attention," added Meron.

Tracking lake levels and addressing soil salinity

Additional projects focus on monitoring lake levels in the Ethiopian Rift Valley Basin and tracking soil salinity in irrigation-heavy regions. A salinity monitoring tool has already gained interest from private farming companies, helping to identify affected areas and implement soil degradation mitigation measures. Meanwhile, lake level monitoring efforts are influencing broader water resource strategies within Basin Administration Offices.

Melesse reflected: "We're now making informed, data-driven decisions that benefit our environment, economy, and communities. This is about more than data - it's about building a sustainable future."

Continuous Support and Broader Impact

DIWASA's efforts extend beyond training and tool development, providing ongoing support through weekly team meetings, expert guidance, and field data collection. Regular feedback from Digital Earth Africa ensures that tools remain practical and scalable.

While Ethiopia is leading the way, similar initiatives are unfolding in Ghana, Burkina Faso, and the Volta Basin, with Zambia joining in 2025. A Community of Practice Workshop planned for next year will enable African innovators to share insights and foster collaboration.

Lisa Rebelo, lead scientist for Digital Earth Africa, said: "DIWASA showcases the power of earth observation data, digital tools, training and collaboration. The solutions developed are addressing Ethiopia's specific challenges and becoming blueprints for tackling similar issues across Africa. By improving agricultural yields, protecting vulnerable communities, and empowering policymakers with reliable data, DIWASA is paving the way for a water-secure future in Africa."

For DIWASA stakeholders, this represents the beginning of a transformative journey to solve Africa's water security challenges through innovation and collaboration.

Digital Earth Africa

 Digital Innovations for Water Secure Africa (DIWASA)
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

