Transforming earth observation data into water security solutions for Africa

DIWASA, led by IWMI, focuses on enhancing access to and the effective use of water data across Africa. Now in its second phase (2023 - 2027), the initiative emphasizes the creation and practical application of data tools. Ethiopia has become a key participant, with collaborative stakeholder workshops held in April and August 2024 driving the development of end-user applications.
These workshops convened 17 organizations, including Ethiopia's Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), Ministry of Water and Energy (MoWE), and Basin Administration Offices. Participants utilized advanced tools like the Digital Earth Africa sandbox, which combines satellite imagery with analytics to deliver actionable insights.
Equipped with new data-driven capabilities, teams are now developing solutions to address pressing water security challenges. Following the workshops, four teams were formed to tackle specific issues, supported by weekly meetings, expert guidance, and collaborative efforts.
Alemseged Tamiru Haile, IWMI Senior Researcher and leader of DIWASA's capacity development and user engagement, highlighted this transition: "Their efforts are unlocking the power of digital technology to make real, measurable impacts."
Mulugeta Melesse, an irrigation engineer with the Ministry, noted: "Working on this use case has significantly enhanced our ability to address water security challenges. For years, we've struggled with inconsistent reports and data gaps. Now, we can develop efficient water allocation plans, predict yields, monitor water usage, and even identify areas vulnerable to drought and climate change."
This work informs proactive water management strategies while supporting long-term goals such as tracking historical agricultural changes.
Meron Tesfaye, representing the Ministry, said: "By analysing earth observation and satellite data, we've identified flood-prone areas that were previously poorly understood. This tool has the potential to save lives by contributing to early warning systems and informing the design of resilient infrastructure."
These insights are also influencing larger initiatives, such as the World Bank's Ethiopia Flood Management Project, which aims to benefit 34 million people. "Our findings are being applied to areas like Dasenech Woreda, where high flood risks demand urgent attention," added Meron.
Melesse reflected: "We're now making informed, data-driven decisions that benefit our environment, economy, and communities. This is about more than data - it's about building a sustainable future."
While Ethiopia is leading the way, similar initiatives are unfolding in Ghana, Burkina Faso, and the Volta Basin, with Zambia joining in 2025. A Community of Practice Workshop planned for next year will enable African innovators to share insights and foster collaboration.
Lisa Rebelo, lead scientist for Digital Earth Africa, said: "DIWASA showcases the power of earth observation data, digital tools, training and collaboration. The solutions developed are addressing Ethiopia's specific challenges and becoming blueprints for tackling similar issues across Africa. By improving agricultural yields, protecting vulnerable communities, and empowering policymakers with reliable data, DIWASA is paving the way for a water-secure future in Africa."
For DIWASA stakeholders, this represents the beginning of a transformative journey to solve Africa's water security challenges through innovation and collaboration.
Related Links
Digital Innovations for Water Secure Africa (DIWASA)
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
India unveils plans for 10 missions in 2025 after successful space-docking launch
Five Ways to Explore NASA's Portfolio of Technologies with TechPort 4.0
From commercial Moon landers to asteroid investigations, the year ahead
More NASA science and technology set for Lunar delivery with Firefly Aerospace
Bezos's Blue Origin targets Friday for first orbital launch
SpaceX sends up first Starlink mission of 2025
UAH Electric Propulsion Club seeks patent for experimental ion thruster
Bezos's Blue Origin poised for first orbital launch this week
Evidence exists for hidden water reservoirs and rare magmas on ancient Mars
University of Houston scientists solving meteorological mysteries on Mars
Frosty landscape captured at Mars' South Pole
Perseverance blasts past the top of Jezero Crater rim
China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024
China's space journey continues apace
Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station
China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
|
Chinese satellite network enhances maritime internet connectivity
Sidus Space launches LizzieSat-2 strengthening on-orbit satellite network
Space Flight Laboratory confirms launch and deployment of HawkEye 360 Cluster 11
NOIRLab releases complete educational resource for constellations
Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface
Developing printable droplet laser displays
Video game play gets frisky at CES gadget gala
Revealing new insights into single-atom metal alloy properties
Dormancy as a survival strategy for life's origins
An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV
Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments
Young planet's atmosphere challenges traditional formation models
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition
Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere
Juno identifies localized magma chambers driving Io's volcanic activity
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters