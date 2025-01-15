24/7 Space News
SOLAR SCIENCE
 The beauty and danger of Solar Storms on Planet Earth
illustration only
The beauty and danger of Solar Storms on Planet Earth
 by Robert Schreiber
 Vilnius, Lithuania (SPX) Jan 15, 2025

Solar storms, with their awe-inspiring displays like the aurora borealis, have captivated humans for centuries. However, these phenomena, caused by solar flares - intense bursts of energy from the Sun - pose significant challenges. Severe solar storms can disrupt telecommunications, satellites, and power grids, creating widespread consequences for global society.

Solar flares release high-energy particles into space, which interact with Earth's atmosphere to create auroras. Physicist Dr. Kestutis Ikamas explains, "Solar flares occur regularly, but during the solar maximum, which peaks every 11 years, their intensity increases."

The current solar cycle's peak activity, expected to continue through 2025, raises concerns about potential impacts. While the northern lights are a beautiful outcome of solar activity, powerful storms can lead to severe disruptions. For example, a major storm in 2022 caused the loss of 40 SpaceX satellites, costing up to $100 million. The infamous 1859 Carrington Event disrupted telegraph systems worldwide. A similar event today could have far-reaching global consequences.

Modern Infrastructure at Risk

Today's reliance on interconnected systems makes infrastructure particularly vulnerable to geomagnetic storms. "A strong geomagnetic storm could incapacitate vital systems such as electricity, water supply, and telecommunications, leading to extended blackouts, communication breakdowns, and logistical paralysis," warns Dr. Ikamas. He adds, "While most people might experience minor disruptions to personal devices, the real impact would stem from large-scale failures in infrastructure."

For instance, without power, fuel stations and heating systems would cease to function, particularly in colder regions. Water supply systems dependent on electricity could also collapse, exacerbating the crisis. Such scenarios echo the challenges faced in conflict zones where infrastructure is deliberately targeted.

Global Vulnerability and Preparation

The interconnected nature of modern infrastructure heightens the risk of simultaneous disruptions across multiple systems. Dr. Ikamas highlights that countries with extensive power grids, like the US, Canada, and Russia, face greater vulnerabilities due to their long transmission lines. "Larger countries are at greater risk because their electrical grids are more susceptible to geomagnetic disturbances," he explains. Nations with shorter grids may experience less severe disruptions, but the threat remains significant worldwide.

Preparation for solar storms presents a challenge, as they often provide only hours to days of warning. Dr. Ikamas emphasizes the importance of detailed, actionable plans to mitigate potential damage. However, he notes that shutting down critical systems quickly can trigger cascading failures. "The complexity of power plants and communication networks means that any sudden shutdown could lead to additional complications," he states. While protective measures for satellites and power grids exist, they remain insufficient against extreme geomagnetic storms. "Investment in these defenses is limited, despite the massive potential costs of inaction," Dr. Ikamas adds.

Broader Consequences of Solar Storms

Beyond power outages, solar storms can disrupt GPS systems, mobile networks, and internet services, paralyzing global communications and commerce. "A particularly strong storm could temporarily disable navigation systems vital for aviation, maritime shipping, and military operations," explains Dr. Ikamas.

Geomagnetic storms also affect wildlife. Birds and marine animals, which rely on Earth's magnetic field for navigation, may become disoriented. Astronauts, unprotected by Earth's magnetic field, are also at greater risk of radiation exposure. Dr. Ikamas advises individuals to disconnect electronic devices during severe storms to prevent damage but stresses that safeguarding infrastructure requires coordinated international efforts.

Investing in Resilience

Experts agree that significant investment is necessary to mitigate the risks posed by extreme solar storms. Although such events are statistically infrequent, their potential consequences are far-reaching. Dr. Ikamas estimates that the economic damage from a severe geomagnetic storm could reach trillions of dollars. "The impact on global commerce and daily life would be profound," he notes.

To address these challenges, global collaboration is essential. Dr. Ikamas concludes, "While solar storms remain low-probability events, their potential impact is too great to ignore. Strengthening our infrastructure to withstand these disruptive forces of nature is crucial."

Understanding Geomagnetic Storm Intensity

G1 Minor. Weak power grid fluctuations and minor impacts on satellites. Aurora visible at high latitudes.

G2 Moderate. Possible transformer damage and spacecraft orientation adjustments. Aurora visible in northern Scandinavia.

G3 Strong. Voltage corrections required for power systems. Navigation issues and telecommunications disruptions. Aurora visible in Scandinavia and potentially Lithuania.

G4 Severe. Widespread voltage control issues and radio blackouts. Aurora visible in parts of Europe.

G5 Extreme. Possible collapse of power grids and prolonged navigation outages. Aurora visible across Europe.

Related Links
 Vilnius University
 Solar Science News at SpaceDaily

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
SOLAR SCIENCE
Parker Solar Probe reports healthy status after solar encounter
 Laurel MD (SPX) Jan 06, 2025
 Eight days after its record-breaking closest approach to the Sun's surface Dec. 24, 2024, NASA's Parker Solar Probe has confirmed the spacecraft's systems and science instruments are healthy and operating normally, including collecting science data as it swung around our star. Breaking its previous record by flying just 3.8 million miles above the surface of the Sun, Parker Solar Probe hurtled through the solar atmosphere at 430,000 miles per hour - faster than any human-made object has ever moved ... read more
SOLAR SCIENCE
Achieving High Precision for In-Orbit Instrument Calibration

 Hexagon to acquire Septentrio driving advancements in mission-critical navigation and autonomy

 ISS crew prepares for spacewalks and advances scientific research

 NSF and ISS Lab allocate funding for space research projects
SOLAR SCIENCE
Stratolaunch Awarded 247M by Missile Defense Agency for Hypersonic Flight Testing

 Rocket Lab to Provide Hypersonic Test Launches for Department of Defense

 Westinghouse Awarded NASA DOE Contract for Space Microreactor Development

 SpaceX launches 21 Starlinks using 1st-stage on it's 25th mission; launches NRO spysat from Vandenberg
SOLAR SCIENCE
NASA eyes SpaceX, Blue Origin to cut Mars rock retrieval costs

 January's Night Sky Notes: The Red Planet

 Evidence exists for hidden water reservoirs and rare magmas on ancient Mars

 University of Houston scientists solving meteorological mysteries on Mars
SOLAR SCIENCE
China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024

 China's space journey continues apace

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station

 China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
SOLAR SCIENCE
The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033

 Siemens launches initiative to support startups with advanced technology

 AST SpaceMobile secures long-term spectrum access to advance space-based cellular services

 India's space economy to grow nearly 5 times in next decade
SOLAR SCIENCE
Researchers develop breakthrough one-step flame retardant for cotton textiles

 New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste

 Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface

 Mexico hails $5 bn Amazon investment in face of Trump threats
SOLAR SCIENCE
Dormancy as a survival strategy for life's origins

 SETI Forward celebrates the future of cosmic exploration

 An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV

 Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments
SOLAR SCIENCE
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system

 Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds

 Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.