24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 Smouldering woody debris drives air pollution in the Amazon
illustration only
Smouldering woody debris drives air pollution in the Amazon
 by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) Jan 29, 2025

A major study funded by the European Space Agency (ESA) has revealed that fire emissions in the Amazon and Cerrado regions are predominantly caused by the smouldering combustion of woody debris. This discovery underscores the critical role that fuel characteristics play in fire emissions, with implications for global carbon cycles, air quality, and biodiversity.

The research addresses uncertainties in fire emission inventories by combining advanced Earth observation methods with innovative modeling techniques.

Using satellite data and fire models, scientists investigated the severe fire season of 2020 in the Amazon and Cerrado biomes of South America. The study integrated detailed data on fuel types, moisture levels, and burning patterns to provide a comprehensive analysis.

Published in Nature Geoscience, the findings are part of the Sense4Fire project, led by Dresden University of Technology (TUD) in collaboration with the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI), BeZero Ltd., and other research partners.

The study found that woody debris contributes up to 75% of the total burned biomass in these regions, resulting in disproportionately high emissions of carbon monoxide and other air pollutants. It estimated that wildfires in the Amazon during 2020 consumed approximately 372 million tonnes of dry biomass, releasing around 40 million tonnes of carbon monoxide.

"We've demonstrated how the burning of dead wood, especially in tropical forest areas, results in smouldering combustion that produces significantly more carbon monoxide than fires in savannah ecosystems," explained Matthias Forkel, lead author from TUD. "This understanding is crucial for improving fire emission inventories and global climate models."

The study also utilized data from the Copernicus Sentinel-5P mission, analyzed by KNMI, to validate and enhance emission estimates.

Stephen Plummer, ESA Earth Observation Applications Scientist, added, "This research was partially funded by our Science for Society SENSE4FIRE project, so we are very happy to see it bear such important results.

"The findings highlight the significant impact of woody debris in intensifying fire emissions and hence air pollution in fire-prone areas like the Amazon rainforest and Cerrado savannas, where deforestation and human-caused fires are becoming more frequent."

The data supporting the study are publicly accessible through TUD's OPARA data repository here

Research Report:Burning of woody debris dominates fire emissions in the Amazon and Cerrado

Related Links
 FutureEO at ESA
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
Technology for oxidizing atmospheric methane won't help the climate
 Salt Lake City UT (SPX) Jan 20, 2025
 As the atmosphere continues to fill with greenhouse gases from human activities, many proposals have surfaced to "geoengineer" climate-saving solutions, that is, alter the atmosphere at a global scale to either reduce the concentrations of carbon or mute its warming effect. One recent proposal seeks to infuse the atmosphere with hydrogen peroxide, insisting that it would both oxidize methane (CH4), an extremely potent greenhouse gas while improving air quality. h3>Too good to be true? /h3> ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA Opens New Challenge to Inspire Climate Solutions

 India becomes 4th nation to complete unmanned docking in space

 India achieves 'historic' space docking mission

 Stranded astronaut Suni Williams performs spacewalk at ISS
EARTH OBSERVATION
Musk, Wikipedia founder in row over how to describe 'Nazi salute'

 Rocket Lab schedules next Electron launch for IoT constellation operator

 Galactic Energy launches five satellites into orbit

 ISRO demonstrates restart of Vikas engine
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA Sets Sights on Mars Terrain with Revolutionary Tire Tech

 Mysterious Martian mounds formed by ancient water

 New marsquake data sheds light on the Martian crust mystery

 Trump vows to plant flag on Mars, omits mention of Moon return
EARTH OBSERVATION
Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk mission

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk

 H3 Shenzhou-19 astronauts advance experiments aboard Tiangong space station

 China's space station to drive over 1000 research projects
EARTH OBSERVATION
Stoke Space secures $260M in Series C Funding

 The Tyranny of the VC Equation Why Your Company Might Not Be "VC-able"

 The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033

 ispace-EUROPE secures historic authorization for Lunar resource mission
EARTH OBSERVATION
Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project

 DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants

 Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions

 Meta plans to invest $60 bn or more in AI this year; adds ads to Threads
EARTH OBSERVATION
Extreme supersonic winds detected on distant exoplanet

 Double the disks double the discovery new insights into planet formation in DF Tau

 Bioactive compounds with industrial applications discovered in Andes bacteria

 Astrophysicists reveal structure of exocomet belts around 74 nearby stars
EARTH OBSERVATION
SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon

 Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system

 Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.