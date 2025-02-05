24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 Rocket Lab and iQPS finalize arrangement for four Electron missions
illustration only
Rocket Lab and iQPS finalize arrangement for four Electron missions
 by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Feb 05, 2025

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has secured an agreement with the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS), a Japanese Earth observation company specializing in high-resolution imagery, to deliver four separate missions aboard the Electron launch vehicle.

Under the terms finalized in July 2024, the first three dedicated flights are set for 2025 from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand, with a fourth planned for 2026. Each Electron will carry one satellite that joins iQPS' planned network of 36 synthetic aperture radar (SAR) spacecraft. These satellites gather sub-meter resolution imagery through cloud cover and during nighttime.

This new contract expands on Rocket Lab's earlier mission in December 2023, when the company launched iQPS' second commercial SAR satellite, QPS-SAR-5, within just four months of signing the launch agreement. That expedited schedule filled a gap after iQPS' original launch provider could not meet timeline requirements. Beyond the Electron rocket itself, iQPS will continue to use Rocket Lab's Motorized Lightband separation system to place their satellites into orbit.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says: "A constellation's success relies on spacecraft being deployed to precise orbits on tailored timelines to maximize the data collection or service provision the customer needs for their end users. This is the unique and reliable service that dedicated launch on Electron delivers. It's a privilege to be entrusted with the next batch of iQPS satellites and we look forward to helping them build out the next stage of their constellation."

iQPS CEO Dr. Shunsuke Onishi, says: "We are excited to announce our collaboration with Rocket Lab for four upcoming missions. Building on the successful launch of QPS-SAR-5 'TSUKUYOMI-I' in December 2023, this partnership marks another significant milestone in our project. We are deeply grateful to everyone involved in this project - our dedicated team and Rocket Lab - for their commitment and hard work to this contract. As we accelerate the manufacturing and launch of QPS-SAR satellites to build a constellation, we are confident that Rocket Lab is the trusted partner for this purpose and will make our plans even more solid."

Related Links
 Rocket Lab
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
ATLAS bolsters radio frequency network through new HawkEye 360 alliance
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Feb 05, 2025
 ATLAS Space Operations(R) has formed a strategic alliance with HawkEye 360, a leader in space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics. This partnership incorporates ATLAS' ground stations in Mingenew, Australia and Awarua, New Zealand into HawkEye 360's global network, further strengthening the company's RF monitoring initiatives. "Integrating the ATLAS ground stations in Mingenew and Awarua not only optimizes our network for reduced latency but adds capacity and redundancy to our operations ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
Momentus to conduct multi sensor rendezvous trial with US Air Force

 Crew Wraps Spacewalk Duties and Expands Crop Research in Orbit

 Will the US get to Mars quicker if it drops or delays plans to visit the Moon?

 Spacewalkers Complete Radio Hardware Removal and Microbe Search
EARTH OBSERVATION
Ride completes Deep Blue mission marking new chapter in satellite launch services

 European Partners Expand Ariane 6 Commitment with Arianespace

 Caltech takes first steps toward lightsails that could reach distant star systems

 SpaceX launches more Startlink satellites from California
EARTH OBSERVATION
Texas A&M scholar secures NASA funding to examine Martian dune dynamics

 New Martian Crater Reveals Far-Reaching Seismic Signals

 Approaching the Red Planet from the Kitchen

 Explaining persistent hydrogen in Mars atmosphere
EARTH OBSERVATION
Astronaut insights from mid mission aboard Tiangong

 Chinese Satellite Companies Expand Global Services with Advanced Networks and Constellations

 China launches additional satellites for Spacesail Constellation

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk mission
EARTH OBSERVATION
Sidus Space moves LizzieSat-3 to Vandenberg for upcoming orbit mission

 UK Gains Advanced Space Simulation Facility from Amentum

 Vodafone utilizes US satellite array for milestone mobile call

 SiriusXM's SXM-9 Satellite Begins Full Operation After Successful Testing
EARTH OBSERVATION
Alloy discovered that barely changes with temperature

 Big Tech's AI spending rattles markets

 Orbex lands D-Orbit deal prior to first mission this year

 EdgeCortix unveils SAKURA-I with proven radiation immunity for orbital and lunar ventures
EARTH OBSERVATION
Asteroid Bennu comes from a long-lost salty world with ingredients for life

 IGRINS on Gemini South Detects Surprising Signatures in Dynamic Atmosphere of Exoplanet WASP-121b

 PLATO mission set for late 2026 launch aboard Ariane 6

 Dwarf planet Ceres has rare organic material delivered by asteroids
EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA Juno Mission Discovers Record-Breaking Volcanic Activity on Io

 SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon

 Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.