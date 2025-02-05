Rocket Lab and iQPS finalize arrangement for four Electron missions

Under the terms finalized in July 2024, the first three dedicated flights are set for 2025 from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand, with a fourth planned for 2026. Each Electron will carry one satellite that joins iQPS' planned network of 36 synthetic aperture radar (SAR) spacecraft. These satellites gather sub-meter resolution imagery through cloud cover and during nighttime.
This new contract expands on Rocket Lab's earlier mission in December 2023, when the company launched iQPS' second commercial SAR satellite, QPS-SAR-5, within just four months of signing the launch agreement. That expedited schedule filled a gap after iQPS' original launch provider could not meet timeline requirements. Beyond the Electron rocket itself, iQPS will continue to use Rocket Lab's Motorized Lightband separation system to place their satellites into orbit.
Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says: "A constellation's success relies on spacecraft being deployed to precise orbits on tailored timelines to maximize the data collection or service provision the customer needs for their end users. This is the unique and reliable service that dedicated launch on Electron delivers. It's a privilege to be entrusted with the next batch of iQPS satellites and we look forward to helping them build out the next stage of their constellation."
iQPS CEO Dr. Shunsuke Onishi, says: "We are excited to announce our collaboration with Rocket Lab for four upcoming missions. Building on the successful launch of QPS-SAR-5 'TSUKUYOMI-I' in December 2023, this partnership marks another significant milestone in our project. We are deeply grateful to everyone involved in this project - our dedicated team and Rocket Lab - for their commitment and hard work to this contract. As we accelerate the manufacturing and launch of QPS-SAR satellites to build a constellation, we are confident that Rocket Lab is the trusted partner for this purpose and will make our plans even more solid."
