24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 Record early start again for Tokyo's cherry blossoms
ADVERTISEMENT
Commercial UAV Expo | Sept 5-7, 2023 | Las Vegas
Record early start again for Tokyo's cherry blossoms
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) March 14, 2023

Japan announced the official start of Tokyo's cherry blossom season on Tuesday, 10 days earlier than usual and tied with a record early start seen only twice before.

In past years the country's meteorologists have linked the increasingly early blooms to climate change, and temperatures in Tokyo have been unseasonably mild in recent days.

Tokyo's official cherry bloom records go back 70 years and the delicate white-pink flowers have only appeared this early in 2021 and 2020, according to the weather agency.

Japan's sakura or cherry blossom season is feverishly anticipated by locals and visitors alike, and the announcement of the Tokyo season start was alerted by major news agencies and covered live on television.

The blooms are traditionally celebrated with hanami, or viewing parties, with picnics -- and sometimes boozy festivities -- organised beneath the trees.

But the public had been asked not to throw the parties during the pandemic, and the tourists that usually flood into the country for the season were kept out with strict border closures.

Borders reopened last October, and Tokyo parks have announced blossom revellers will be allowed to gather freely for the first time since 2019.

The season is announced underway based on the progress of blossoms on a signal tree at Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine, where an official from the Japan Meteorological Agency stood before media and onlookers to make the announcement.

"Today, on March 14, we hereby declare the sakura blossoming in Tokyo," he said, in an announcement that came six days earlier than last year.

"We've seen many warm days in March," the official said, adding: "climate change may also have played a part."

The blooms of the ubiquitous somei-yoshino strain, which accounts for more than 90 percent of the cherry trees planted in Japan, last only around a week and tend to emerge simultaneously in a given region because the trees are clones of a single specimen.

"Congratulations on the blooming!", an onlooker shouted after the official announcement, to a round of enthusiastic applause.

Related Links
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

ADVERTISEMENT
Commercial UAV Expo | Sept 5-7, 2023 | Las Vegas
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
Warming makes droughts, extreme wet events more frequent, intense
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Mar 14, 2023
 Scientists have predicted that droughts and floods will become more frequent and severe as our planet warms and climate changes, but detecting this on regional and continental scales has proven difficult. Now a new NASA-led study confirms that major droughts and pluvials - periods of excessive precipitation and water storage on land - have indeed been occurring more often. In the study published March 13, 2023, in the journal Nature Water, two NASA scientists examined 20 years of data from the NAS ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
SpaceX cargo resupply mission CRS-27 scheduled for launch Tuesday

 NASA SpaceX Crew-5 splashes down after 5-month mission

 China to revamp science, tech in face of foreign 'suppression'

 DLR goes all in with new technology at the Startup Factory
EARTH OBSERVATION
SpaceX launches Cargo Dragon carrying supplies and experiments to ISS

 Private firm to launch maiden rocket flight in Spain

 Launch of Relativity Space's 3D-printed rocket aborted

 Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket canceled at last second
EARTH OBSERVATION
Building on Luna and Mars with StarCrete the double stength concrete

 ExoMars: Back on track for the Red Planet

 Taking turns with Tapo Caparo: Sols 3766-37368

 Don't Dream and Drive: Sols 3764-3765
EARTH OBSERVATION
Shenzhou XV crew takes second spacewalk

 China conducts ignition test in Mengtian space lab module

 China plans robotic spacecraft to collect samples from asteroid

 China's space station experiments pave way for new space technology
EARTH OBSERVATION
Eutelsat and Intelsat sign multi-orbit contract enhancing connectivity with OneWeb

 SpaceX launches 40 OneWeb internet satellites, lands booster

 SatixFy and Kythera Space solutions partner to deliver advanced payload solutions for LEO constellations

 Australian astronaut candidate to receive basic training with ESA
EARTH OBSERVATION
Mit 3D-printed revolving devices can sense how they are moving

 Costa Rica's 'urban mine' for planet-friendlier lithium

 New method accelerates data retrieval in huge databases

 Experiment unlocks bizarre properties of strange metals
EARTH OBSERVATION
Distant star TOI-700 has two potentially habitable planets

 How do microbes live off light

 DLR Gottingen helps in the search for signs of life in space

 Life in the smoke of underwater volcanoes
EARTH OBSERVATION
Inspiring mocktail menu served up by Space Juice winners

 First the Moon, now Jupiter

 Newly discovered form of salty ice could exist on surface of extraterrestrial moons

 New aurorae detected on Jupiter's four largest moons
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters


ADVERTISEMENT



The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2023 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.