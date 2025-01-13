24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 New dataset illuminates Earth's atmosphere from ground level to space
illustration only
New dataset illuminates Earth's atmosphere from ground level to space
 by Riko Seibo
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jan 13, 2025

A groundbreaking dataset spanning the entire atmosphere has been developed by researchers at the University of Tokyo. This dataset, created with the Japanese Atmospheric General circulation model for Upper Atmosphere Research Data Assimilation System (JAGUAR-DAS), offers unprecedented opportunities for studying the complex layers of Earth's atmosphere and their interactions. Covering nearly two decades, it incorporates data from ground level to the edge of space, approximately 110 kilometers above the surface.

The dataset, which ranges from September 2004 to December 2023, is a critical step forward for atmospheric and climate research. It addresses the challenges posed by regions that have traditionally been difficult to study, such as the so-called "ignorosphere," which spans approximately 50 to 110 kilometers above Earth's surface.

This area lies beyond the reach of weather balloons and below the orbit of satellites, leaving significant gaps in data and understanding. Despite these challenges, the ignorosphere is a dynamic region with phenomena like atmospheric tides and gravity waves that influence global weather patterns and space weather.

"The JAWARA (JAGUAR-DAS Whole neutral Atmosphere Reanalysis) dataset is a strong research tool which, for the first time, makes it possible to quantitatively understand atmospheric general circulation and the hierarchal structure of waves and vortices in the mesospheric layer (which is above the stratosphere and about 50-90 km above Earth's surface) and lower thermospheric layer (about 90-110 km above Earth's surface) of the atmosphere, including the ignorosphere," said Professor Kaoru Sato from the University of Tokyo.

"If we can better understand these layers, it would improve our ability to respond to climate change, extend the lead time of seasonal forecasts and advance our understanding of space weather phenomena."

The JAGUAR-DAS system, developed under the leadership of Professor Sato as part of an international project, integrates observational data with numerical modeling. This innovative approach enables detailed analyses of atmospheric phenomena and their hierarchical structures, which are essential for understanding both localized weather events and larger-scale patterns.

According to Sato, "Atmospheric general circulation models which range up to the lower edge of space have only been developed by a limited number of research institutions around the world, including our own. Recent studies indicate that extreme stratospheric phenomena can start at least in the upper mesosphere. Therefore, quantitative elucidation of phenomena in the mesosphere and lower thermosphere is extremely important for weather forecasting."

With its wide-ranging capabilities, the dataset allows researchers to explore vertical and interhemispheric interactions within the atmosphere. It also fosters interdisciplinary collaborations between atmospheric and space scientists to investigate how atmospheric dynamics influence space weather and vice versa. This could lead to advancements in understanding interactions between the mesosphere, where the highest clouds form, and the ionosphere, a region of the thermosphere critical for satellite operations.

The dataset is openly available and will serve as a foundational resource for future research in atmospheric science and beyond. Researchers aim to use JAWARA to refine climate models, improve seasonal forecasts, and deepen insights into the interplay between Earth's atmosphere and outer space.

Research Report:The JAGUAR-DAS Whole neutral Atmosphere Reanalysis: JAWARA

Related Links
 Japanese Atmospheric General circulation model for Upper Atmosphere Research Data Assimilation System (JAGUAR-DAS)
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
Changes in store for atmospheric rivers
 Boulder CO (SPX) Dec 23, 2024
 Communities up and down the West Coast of the United States can expect the potent storms known as atmospheric rivers to evolve as the climate warms. But residents in Southern California will see much different changes than residents in more northerly locations like Seattle. New research, led by scientists at the U.S. National Science Foundation National Center for Atmospheric Research (NSF NCAR), found that warming conditions will increase evaporation of ocean waters and significantly alter atmosp ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
India unveils plans for 10 missions in 2025 after successful space-docking launch

 Five Ways to Explore NASA's Portfolio of Technologies with TechPort 4.0

 From commercial Moon landers to asteroid investigations, the year ahead

 More NASA science and technology set for Lunar delivery with Firefly Aerospace
EARTH OBSERVATION
Bezos's Blue Origin targets Friday for first orbital launch

 SpaceX sends up first Starlink mission of 2025

 UAH Electric Propulsion Club seeks patent for experimental ion thruster

 Bezos's Blue Origin poised for first orbital launch this week
EARTH OBSERVATION
Evidence exists for hidden water reservoirs and rare magmas on ancient Mars

 University of Houston scientists solving meteorological mysteries on Mars

 Frosty landscape captured at Mars' South Pole

 Perseverance blasts past the top of Jezero Crater rim
EARTH OBSERVATION
China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024

 China's space journey continues apace

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station

 China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
EARTH OBSERVATION
Chinese satellite network enhances maritime internet connectivity

 Sidus Space launches LizzieSat-2 strengthening on-orbit satellite network

 Space Flight Laboratory confirms launch and deployment of HawkEye 360 Cluster 11

 NOIRLab releases complete educational resource for constellations
EARTH OBSERVATION
Developing printable droplet laser displays

 Video game play gets frisky at CES gadget gala

 New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste

 Trump announces $20 bn Emirati investment in US data centers
EARTH OBSERVATION
An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV

 Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments

 Young planet's atmosphere challenges traditional formation models

 New study uncovers variety in Arctic Ocean hydrothermal vent systems
EARTH OBSERVATION
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds

 Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere

 Juno identifies localized magma chambers driving Io's volcanic activity
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.