New dataset illuminates Earth's atmosphere from ground level to space



by Riko Seibo



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Jan 13, 2025



A groundbreaking dataset spanning the entire atmosphere has been developed by researchers at the University of Tokyo. This dataset, created with the Japanese Atmospheric General circulation model for Upper Atmosphere Research Data Assimilation System (JAGUAR-DAS), offers unprecedented opportunities for studying the complex layers of Earth's atmosphere and their interactions. Covering nearly two decades, it incorporates data from ground level to the edge of space, approximately 110 kilometers above the surface.

The dataset, which ranges from September 2004 to December 2023, is a critical step forward for atmospheric and climate research. It addresses the challenges posed by regions that have traditionally been difficult to study, such as the so-called "ignorosphere," which spans approximately 50 to 110 kilometers above Earth's surface.

This area lies beyond the reach of weather balloons and below the orbit of satellites, leaving significant gaps in data and understanding. Despite these challenges, the ignorosphere is a dynamic region with phenomena like atmospheric tides and gravity waves that influence global weather patterns and space weather.

"The JAWARA (JAGUAR-DAS Whole neutral Atmosphere Reanalysis) dataset is a strong research tool which, for the first time, makes it possible to quantitatively understand atmospheric general circulation and the hierarchal structure of waves and vortices in the mesospheric layer (which is above the stratosphere and about 50-90 km above Earth's surface) and lower thermospheric layer (about 90-110 km above Earth's surface) of the atmosphere, including the ignorosphere," said Professor Kaoru Sato from the University of Tokyo.

"If we can better understand these layers, it would improve our ability to respond to climate change, extend the lead time of seasonal forecasts and advance our understanding of space weather phenomena."

The JAGUAR-DAS system, developed under the leadership of Professor Sato as part of an international project, integrates observational data with numerical modeling. This innovative approach enables detailed analyses of atmospheric phenomena and their hierarchical structures, which are essential for understanding both localized weather events and larger-scale patterns.

According to Sato, "Atmospheric general circulation models which range up to the lower edge of space have only been developed by a limited number of research institutions around the world, including our own. Recent studies indicate that extreme stratospheric phenomena can start at least in the upper mesosphere. Therefore, quantitative elucidation of phenomena in the mesosphere and lower thermosphere is extremely important for weather forecasting."

With its wide-ranging capabilities, the dataset allows researchers to explore vertical and interhemispheric interactions within the atmosphere. It also fosters interdisciplinary collaborations between atmospheric and space scientists to investigate how atmospheric dynamics influence space weather and vice versa. This could lead to advancements in understanding interactions between the mesosphere, where the highest clouds form, and the ionosphere, a region of the thermosphere critical for satellite operations.

The dataset is openly available and will serve as a foundational resource for future research in atmospheric science and beyond. Researchers aim to use JAWARA to refine climate models, improve seasonal forecasts, and deepen insights into the interplay between Earth's atmosphere and outer space.

Research Report:The JAGUAR-DAS Whole neutral Atmosphere Reanalysis: JAWARA



