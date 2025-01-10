24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 Earth's air war explaining delayed rise of plants and animals on land
illustration only
Earth's air war explaining delayed rise of plants and animals on land
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jan 10, 2025

If you enjoy the fragrance of spring roses, the melodies of summer birdsong, and the vibrant hues of autumn leaves, you can credit the stabilization of Earth's ozone layer. Positioned in the stratosphere, this layer shields the planet from harmful ultraviolet radiation and is crucial for maintaining biodiversity.

A new study led by Yale University offers insight into why it took over 2 billion years for this protective layer to stabilize. Researchers propose that a prolonged interaction between iodine and oxygen in Earth's early atmosphere delayed the formation of a stable ozone layer. This delay hindered the emergence of complex life by allowing ultraviolet radiation (UVR) to permeate the planet's surface.

The study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academies of Science, addresses a long-standing scientific mystery. "The origin and diversification of complex life on Earth remains one of the most profound and enduring questions in natural science," said Jingjun Liu, a Yale doctoral student in Earth and planetary sciences and the study's first and corresponding author.

Although cyanobacteria existed as early as 2.7 billion years ago, land plants did not appear until 450 million years ago. Similarly, no fossils of complex land animals or plants have been found predating the Cambrian period (541 to 485 million years ago), despite evidence of much older microfossils.

"The only existing explanation states that this delay is an intrinsic characteristic of evolution - that an enormous amount of time is required," said Noah Planavsky, a professor at Yale's Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences and senior author of the study. "Yet that notion fails to explain how and why complex life originated and diversified."

The researchers suggest that beyond evolutionary timelines, unstable ozone levels caused by elevated marine iodine concentrations played a major role. High levels of iodine emissions disrupted the formation of the protective ozone shield, allowing harmful UVR to penetrate the atmosphere.

Ozone generation relies on atmospheric oxygen and UVR. Previously, scientists believed that once Earth's atmosphere contained sufficient oxygen, a stable ozone layer naturally formed, fostering biological evolution. The new study challenges this assumption.

"We consider how Earth's evolving iodine cycle may have influenced ozone abundance and stability," Liu explained. The team analyzed geological data and developed an ocean-atmosphere model to simulate iodine-ozone dynamics in Earth's early history. They found that elevated marine iodide levels persisted for much of Earth's history. These levels caused inorganic iodine emissions into the atmosphere, disrupting ozone formation after oxygen levels rose.

The destructive effects of iodine on ozone are comparable to the damage caused by chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) during the "ozone hole" crisis over Antarctica. Similar to how reactive chlorine from CFCs depletes ozone, iodine-driven reactions accelerate the breakdown of ozone at a much faster rate.

"Our calculations indicate that even a moderate increase in marine inorganic iodine emission could lead to atmospheric ozone depletion tens or hundreds of times greater than modern levels," Planavsky said.

Liu noted that globally unstable and low ozone levels likely persisted from 2.4 billion years ago until about 500 million years ago. "During this period, even with high oxygen production, atmospheric ozone levels were likely low and unstable, allowing periodic or persistent surges of solar UVR at Earth's surface," Liu said.

Related Links
 Yale University
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
EARTH OBSERVATION
Changes in store for atmospheric rivers
 Boulder CO (SPX) Dec 23, 2024
 Communities up and down the West Coast of the United States can expect the potent storms known as atmospheric rivers to evolve as the climate warms. But residents in Southern California will see much different changes than residents in more northerly locations like Seattle. New research, led by scientists at the U.S. National Science Foundation National Center for Atmospheric Research (NSF NCAR), found that warming conditions will increase evaporation of ocean waters and significantly alter atmosp ... read more
EARTH OBSERVATION
India unveils plans for 10 missions in 2025 after successful space-docking launch

 Five Ways to Explore NASA's Portfolio of Technologies with TechPort 4.0

 From commercial Moon landers to asteroid investigations, the year ahead

 More NASA science and technology set for Lunar delivery with Firefly Aerospace
EARTH OBSERVATION
Westinghouse Awarded NASA DOE Contract for Space Microreactor Development

 SpaceX sends up first Starlink mission of 2025

 UAH Electric Propulsion Club seeks patent for experimental ion thruster

 Bezos's Blue Origin poised for first orbital launch this week
EARTH OBSERVATION
Evidence exists for hidden water reservoirs and rare magmas on ancient Mars

 University of Houston scientists solving meteorological mysteries on Mars

 Frosty landscape captured at Mars' South Pole

 Perseverance blasts past the top of Jezero Crater rim
EARTH OBSERVATION
China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024

 China's space journey continues apace

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station

 China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
EARTH OBSERVATION
Siemens launches initiative to support startups with advanced technology

 Chinese satellite network enhances maritime internet connectivity

 Sidus Space launches LizzieSat-2 strengthening on-orbit satellite network

 Space Flight Laboratory confirms launch and deployment of HawkEye 360 Cluster 11
EARTH OBSERVATION
Developing printable droplet laser displays

 Video game play gets frisky at CES gadget gala

 New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste

 Trump announces $20 bn Emirati investment in US data centers
EARTH OBSERVATION
An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV

 Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments

 Young planet's atmosphere challenges traditional formation models

 New study uncovers variety in Arctic Ocean hydrothermal vent systems
EARTH OBSERVATION
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds

 Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere

 Juno identifies localized magma chambers driving Io's volcanic activity
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.