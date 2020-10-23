Marines form new F-35B Fighter Attack Squadron in Japan

|.
|.
|
|
by Ed Adamczyk
Washington DC (UPI) Oct 23, 2020
The U.S. Marine Corps at Iwakuni, Japan, announced formation of a new attack squadron on Friday in anticipation of the arrival of F-35B fighter planes.
Marine Aircraft Group 12 re-designated Marine All Weather Fighter Attack Squadron 242 to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242, or VMFA-242. The change is part of the Marine Corps' ongoing transition process from F/A-18 Hornet fighter planes to the more-advanced F-35B Lightning II.
It will be the second overseas Marine squadron, a 1st Marine Aircraft Wing statement on Friday said.
The first squadron, also at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, was established in 2017. VMFA-242 was ceremonially dedicated last week, and included a change of command, as Lt. Col. Andrew Kelemen was succeeded by Lt. Col. Michael Wyrsch.
"The F-35 represents the future of Marine Corps tactical aviation and will eventually replace the AV-8B Harrier, the F/A-18 Hornet, and the EA-6B Prowler in all units across the Marine Corps," 1st Marine Aircraft Wing officials said in the statement.
The Marine Corps' variant of the plane, the F-35B, has stealth technology and short-takeoff and vertical-landing capabilities that allow it to operate from aircraft carriers and flat-deck amphibious assault ships.
The Marines did not indicate when the first F-35B will be delivered to VMFA-242.
Ahead of F-35 sale to UAE, Pentagon pledges to keep Israel strong
Washington (AFP) Oct 22, 2020
The United States recommitted itself to maintaining Israel's military dominance in the Middle East Thursday during a visit to the Pentagon by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the two sides said. With Washington gearing up to sell advanced F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates - Israel is the only country in the Middle East to have the aircraft - Gantz received assurances from US Defense Secretary Mark Esper that Israel's "qualitative military edge" would not suffer. "I want to sta ... read more
|
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.