. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
EXO WORLDS
Microbial diversity below seafloor is as rich as on Earth's surface
 by Staff Writers
 Kingston RI (SPX) Oct 21, 2020

Microbial cells in sediment: microbial cells are green, sediment particles are yellow.

For the first time, researchers have mapped the biological diversity of marine sediment, one of Earth's largest global biomes. Although marine sediment covers 70% of the Earth's surface, little was known about its global patterns of microbial diversity.

A team of researchers from the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC), the University of Hyogo, the University of Kochi, the University of Bremen, and the University of Rhode Island delineated the global diversity of microbes in marine sediment.

For the study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Tatsuhiko Hoshino, senior researcher at JAMSTEC, and his colleagues including URI Graduate School of Oceanography Professor Steven D'Hondt analyzed 299 samples of marine sediment collected as core samples from 40 sites around the globe. Their sample depths ranged from the seafloor to 678 meters below it. To accurately determine the diversity of microbial communities, the authors extracted and sequenced DNA from each frozen sample under the same clean laboratory condition.

The 16S rRNA gene sequences (approximately 50 million sequences) obtained through comprehensive next-generation sequencing were analyzed to determine microbial community composition in each sample. From these 50 million sequences, the research team discovered nearly 40,000 different types of microorganisms in marine sediment, with diversity generally decreasing with depth.

The team found that microbial community composition differs significantly between organic-rich sediment of continental margins and nutrient-poor sediment of the open ocean, and that the presence or absence of oxygen and the concentration of organic matter are major factors in determining community composition.

By comparing their results to previous studies of topsoil and seawater, the researchers discovered that each of these three global biomes - marine sediment, topsoil, and seawater - has different microbial communities but similar total diversity. "It was an unexpected discovery that microbial diversity in the dark, energy-limited world beneath the seafloor is as diverse as in Earth's surface biomes," said Hoshino.

Furthermore, by combining the estimates of bacterial and archaeal diversity for these three biomes, the researchers found that bacteria are far more diverse than archaea - microbes distinct from bacteria and known for living in extreme environments - on Earth.

"In this respect as well, microbial diversity in the dark realm of marine sediment resembles microbial diversity in the surface world," said D'Hondt. "It's exciting to glimpse the biological richness of this dark world."

Research paper


Related Links
 University Of Rhode Island
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


EXO WORLDS
No social distancing at the beginning of life
 Zagreb, Croatia (SPX) Oct 14, 2020
 Bacteria are a dominant form of life that inhabit every environment on Earth. This includes human bodies, where they outnumber our cells and genes and regulate our existence for good or bad. Bacteria are regularly viewed as simple, single-celled organisms. As bacteria are ancient, it is widely accepted that a bacteria-like, unicellular being was the first life. Recent work published in 'Molecular Biology and Evolution' by an international research team challenges these views. In this paper the res ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EXO WORLDS
Air leak rate at Russia's ISS Zvezda module halves after crack sealed with tape

 Twenty years of human presence on Space Station

 Landing Coverage Set for NASA Astronaut Chris Cassidy, Space Station Crew

 Orion spacecraft ready to return humans to deep space, officials say
EXO WORLDS
Swedish Space Corporation to launch satellites from Esrange Space Center

 Lockheed Martin to Acquire i3 Hypersonics Portfolio

 Arianespace offers new shared smallsat payload opportunities on its Vega launcher

 Asteroid sampling technology tested on Blue Origin's suborbital rocket
EXO WORLDS
This transforming rover can explore the toughest terrain

 Airbus to bring first Mars samples to Earth

 NASA, JAXA to Send Sampling Technology to Moon and Phobos

 China's Mars probe completes deep-space maneuver
EXO WORLDS
China's Xichang launch center to carry out 10 missions by end of March

 Eighteen new astronauts chosen for China's space station mission

 NASA chief warns Congress about Chinese space station

 China's new carrier rocket available for public view
EXO WORLDS
SpaceX launches 14th batch of Starlink satellites

 A new decade of European exploration

 Consultation on draft insurance and liabilities requirements to implement the Space Industry Act 2018

 Spaceflight Inc. updates on next Electron and PSLV missions to expand smallsat constellations
EXO WORLDS
Does science have a plastic problem

 When honey flows faster than water

 Western Australia to host space communications station

 Astroscale Brings Total Capital Raised to U.S. $191 Million, Closing Series E Funding Round
EXO WORLDS
No social distancing at the beginning of life

 Vaporized metal in the air of an exoplanet

 Massive stars are factories for ingredients to life

 New research explores how super flares affect planets' habitability
EXO WORLDS
Arrokoth: Flattening of a snowman

 SwRI study describes discovery of close binary trans-Neptunian object

 JPL meets unique challenge, delivers radar hardware for Jupiter Mission

 Astronomers characterize Uranian moons using new imaging analysis








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.