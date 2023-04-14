L3Harris to build geostationary weather satellite sensors for Japan

Under the terms of the contract with the Mitsubishi Electric Group, L3Harris will build and deliver an advanced imager and sounder for JMA's Himawari-10 satellite. The imager will use a similar technical platform as L3Harris' Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) on NOAA's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-R (GOES-R). The imager will also carry enhancements beyond its predecessor, Himawari-8/-9, including tailored Japanese spectral bands to supply the most advanced geostationary weather information for the international community.
The addition of a next-generation hyperspectral infrared sounder on the Himawari-10 mission will provide improved weather prediction accuracy and enhanced environmental monitoring for extreme weather events impacting Japan. This includes enabling precise measurements, such as temperature, moisture and pressure, throughout the atmosphere.
"L3Harris' expertise in delivering the most advanced weather instruments in the world continues to be validated through international collaborations like this one with the Mitsubishi Electric Group for Japan's critical weather needs," said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. "Our next-generation capabilities will enable forecasters to make better real-time decisions to counteract the threat of severe weather and disaster events in Japan and throughout much of Asia-Pacific."
L3Harris is an industry-leading provider of weather sensors flown by U.S. and international customers, including Japan and South Korea. This interoperability enables sharing geostationary weather data globally.
"This award continues L3Harris' role of being a trusted, multi-generational partner of advanced weather satellite technology for civil, commercial and international markets and demonstrates our commitment to advance and improve our customers' capabilities for the future," said Rob Mitrevski, Vice President and General Manager, Spectral Solutions, L3Harris. "For more than 60 years, we have proudly developed critical technology for customers like the Mitsubishi Electric Group and JMA - advancing climate science, increasing severe weather warning time and ultimately saving lives."
The Himawari-10 imager and sounder will be developed and built at L3Harris' Fort Wayne, Indiana facilities.
