Japan's new H3 rocket fails during maiden flight

Liftoff of the Asian nation's new flagship launch vehicle occurred as scheduled at 10:37 a.m., Japanese standard time, from the Tanegashima Space Center, located on the island of Tanegashima, south of Kyushu. But minutes into its flight, the rocket's second-stage engine failed to ignite, resulting in the launch vehicle to lose velocity.
Controllers at the Tanegashima Space Center then ordered the destruction of the vehicle and its satellite payload, stating "there was no possibility of achieving the mission."
But minutes into its flight, the rocket's second-stage engine failed to ignite, resulting in the launch vehicle to lose velocity.
Controllers at the Tanegashima Space Center then ordered the destruction of the vehicle and its satellite payload, stating "there was no possibility of achieving the mission."
In a statement, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said, "We are confirming the situation."
The cause of the failure was currently unknown, but it comes after Japan on Feb. 17 aborted its first attempt to launch the H3 rocket on its maiden journey as its main engine ignited but its Solid Fuel Rocket Booster did not.
A second launch was planned for Monday but was rescheduled for Tuesday due to weather.
Commentators during the broadcast of Tuesday morning's launch had said liftoff had been a success but later remarked that information they were seeing was indicating that the rocket was losing velocity.
Controllers then said the second-stage engine had failed to ignite and that it was ordered to self-destruct.
"Our destruct command has been submitted to H3 because there was no possibility of achieving the mission," the message said.
Japan and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have been developing the successor to the Asian nation's H-IIA rocket over the past decade with the aim of creating a launch vehicle that is high in flexibility, reliability and cost performance.
Though classified as test flight, the vehicle on Tuesday was carrying the Advanced Land Observing Satellite-3, which was to improve Japan's disaster management observation capabilities and was capable of detecting early missile launches.
Source: United Press International
Related Links
JAXA
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
DLR goes all in with new technology at the Startup Factory
China to revamp science, tech in face of foreign 'suppression'
SpaceX Dragon crew enter International Space Station
NASA awards Unit Price Agreement Tracking System
SpaceX CRS-27 delivers truck load of research projects to ISS
Relativity Space postpones first 3D-printed rocket launch
Japan's new H3 rocket fails during maiden flight
Rocket Lab announces launch window for second Electron Mission from Virginia
SAM Wants More Sample: Sol 3762
NASA's Curiosity Views First 'Sun Rays' on Mars
Don't Dream and Drive: Sols 3764-3765
Layering history shows how water and carbon dioxide have moved across Mars
China conducts ignition test in Mengtian space lab module
Shenzhou XV crew takes second spacewalk
China plans robotic spacecraft to collect samples from asteroid
China's space station experiments pave way for new space technology
|
AST SpaceMobile Announces Teaming Agreement with Fairwinds Technologies
Australian astronaut candidate to receive basic training with ESA
Globalstar to Deliver 5G Private Networks and Services Powered by Qualcomm 5G RAN Platforms
Eutelsat and Intelsat sign multi-orbit contract enhancing connectivity with OneWeb
Take the Next Giant Leap With NASA and Minecraft
Momentus' Vigoride-6 spacecraft arrives at SpaceX launch site
Scientists call for global push to eliminate space junk
Lunar telescope will search for ancient radio waves
Distant star TOI-700 has two potentially habitable planets
CHEOPS mission extended
Astronomers find missing link for water in the Solar System
Can artificial intelligence help find life on Mars or icy worlds?
First the Moon, now Jupiter
Newly discovered form of salty ice could exist on surface of extraterrestrial moons
New aurorae detected on Jupiter's four largest moons
JUICE's final take-off before lift-off
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters