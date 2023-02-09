Japan analysing previous aerial objects after China balloon

"We are communicating with the United States but we decline to comment on diplomatic exchanges," chief government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters Thursday.
"Having said that, we are analysing objects observed above Japan in June 2020 and September 2021, including any links to the case in the United States."
A mysterious balloon-like object was spotted over northern Japan in June 2020, with locals posting pictures on social media.
Authorities said then that they were baffled by the object, which in close-up images by residents and media appeared to be composed of a balloon attached to crossed sticks with propellers.
Japan's meteorological agency said at the time that the balloon looked like a weather-monitoring device but did not belong to them.
The government batted away suggestions that it might belong to a foreign government, but the recent furore over an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon shot down after passing over the US has prompted a re-evaluation.
Matsuno also revealed that "the government has spotted similar balloons whose affiliation are unknown", including in January 2022 over the sea west of Kyushu, in southwestern Japan.
"We continue to make the utmost efforts to collect and analyse (information) in cooperation with our ally," he said.
Japan's defence ministry said earlier this week that it conducted "24-hour, 365-day surveillance of the airspace over Japan".
But it declined to confirm whether balloons like the one shot down by US forces had been observed over Japan.
"However, when we confirm a case of airspace invasion, we make announcements appropriately. We have never confirmed or made an announcement on any airspace violation by balloons," the ministry said in response to a question by AFP.
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Design a spacesuit for ESA
Setting sail for safer space
NASA names first person of Hispanic heritage as chief astronaut
UAE 'Sultan of Space' grapples with Ramadan fast on ISS
SpaceX test fires Starship Super Heavy Booster's 31 Engines
Vulcan: Rocket stacked for inaugural launch
SpaceX to test-fire all 33 Starship booster engines Thursday
Launches of Busek Thrusters push OneWeb constellation towards completion
Mars Helicopter at Three Forks
Searching for a Drill Site Near Encanto: Sols 3735-3736
Enchanting Encanto Calls: Sols 3732-3734
Curiosity Roundup Sols 3725-3731
China's Deep Space Exploration Lab eyes top global talents
Chinese astronauts send Spring Festival greetings from space station
China to launch 200-plus spacecraft in 2023
China's space industry hits new heights
|
AST SpaceMobile announces collaboration with TIM
Space Daily retools to AI/ML centric Content Management System
OneWeb and Kazakhstan National Railways to work together
Sidus Space closes public offering
Momentus Vigoride-5 Status Update #2
Philippine coastguard accuses Chinese ship of using 'laser light'
High efficiency mid- and long-wave optical parametric oscillator pump source and its applications
Automating the math for decision-making under uncertainty
A nearby potentially habitable Earth-mass exoplanet
Two nearby exoplanets might be habitable
Will machine learning help us find extraterrestrial life
AI joins search for ET
NASA's Juno Team assessing camera after 48th flyby of Jupiter
Webb spies Chariklo ring system with high-precision technique
Europe's JUICE spacecraft ready to explore Jupiter's icy moons
Exotic water ice contributes to understanding of magnetic anomalies on Neptune and Uranus
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters