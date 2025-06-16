24/7 Space News
EARTH OBSERVATION
 ICEYE radar imaging added to SkyFi satellite data platform
ICEYE radar imaging added to SkyFi satellite data platform
 by Clarence Oxford
 Los Angeles CA (SPX) Jun 16, 2025

SkyFi and ICEYE US have launched a strategic partnership to incorporate ICEYE's synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data into the SkyFi Earth observation platform. The agreement initiates a broader collaboration aimed at expanding access to commercial radar imaging, with ICEYE tasking and archive features set to appear soon in SkyFi's web and mobile tools.

ICEYE operates the largest commercial SAR satellite constellation, boasting more than 50 satellites. Its integration into SkyFi's interface allows users to access radar imaging by simply defining an area of interest and choosing between tasking or archived data. This provides critical support for applications such as port monitoring, infrastructure assessment, and coastal surveillance.

"This partnership goes beyond technical integration," said Eric Jensen, CEO of ICEYE US. "We're working with SkyFi to fundamentally change how organizations access and utilize SAR data, removing traditional barriers while maintaining the quality and reliability our customers expect."

By simplifying the interface and expanding radar imaging access to a wider audience, the collaboration addresses persistent challenges in the Earth observation market. SAR technology is especially useful due to its ability to penetrate cloud cover and darkness, making it ideal for consistent observation in adverse conditions.

ICEYE's radar payloads use advanced phased-array systems capable of multiple collection modes, ranging from very high-resolution 25 cm spotlights to broad scans covering over 10,000 square kilometers.

SkyFi currently provides optical, SAR, hyperspectral, and aerial imagery, supporting industries such as defense, energy, infrastructure, and environmental services. The partnership strengthens SkyFi's mission to make Earth observation data more accessible, while ICEYE advances its goal of delivering SAR as a reliable global data source.

"Partnering with ICEYE US brings world-class SAR capabilities to our platform while opening doors for future innovations in how we serve the Earth observation community," said Luke Fischer, CEO of SkyFi. "This is the first of what we anticipate will be multiple collaborative initiatives."

With the technical integration, users will be able to explore and purchase ICEYE data directly through SkyFi. Enterprise users will benefit from automated tasking via SkyFi APIs, enabling applications that include disaster response, border security, and maritime domain awareness.

