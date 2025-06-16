ICEYE radar imaging added to SkyFi satellite data platform

ICEYE operates the largest commercial SAR satellite constellation, boasting more than 50 satellites. Its integration into SkyFi's interface allows users to access radar imaging by simply defining an area of interest and choosing between tasking or archived data. This provides critical support for applications such as port monitoring, infrastructure assessment, and coastal surveillance.
"This partnership goes beyond technical integration," said Eric Jensen, CEO of ICEYE US. "We're working with SkyFi to fundamentally change how organizations access and utilize SAR data, removing traditional barriers while maintaining the quality and reliability our customers expect."
By simplifying the interface and expanding radar imaging access to a wider audience, the collaboration addresses persistent challenges in the Earth observation market. SAR technology is especially useful due to its ability to penetrate cloud cover and darkness, making it ideal for consistent observation in adverse conditions.
ICEYE's radar payloads use advanced phased-array systems capable of multiple collection modes, ranging from very high-resolution 25 cm spotlights to broad scans covering over 10,000 square kilometers.
SkyFi currently provides optical, SAR, hyperspectral, and aerial imagery, supporting industries such as defense, energy, infrastructure, and environmental services. The partnership strengthens SkyFi's mission to make Earth observation data more accessible, while ICEYE advances its goal of delivering SAR as a reliable global data source.
"Partnering with ICEYE US brings world-class SAR capabilities to our platform while opening doors for future innovations in how we serve the Earth observation community," said Luke Fischer, CEO of SkyFi. "This is the first of what we anticipate will be multiple collaborative initiatives."
With the technical integration, users will be able to explore and purchase ICEYE data directly through SkyFi. Enterprise users will benefit from automated tasking via SkyFi APIs, enabling applications that include disaster response, border security, and maritime domain awareness.
Related Links
SkyFi
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Canada needs 'bold ambition' to poach top US researchers
Trump-Musk showdown threatens US space plans
NASA pioneer Dr. Stanley Sander dies at age of 80
Fighter pilot takes next giant step for India's space plans
Kinetica 2 engine test hits milestone with successful multi-engine trial
PLD Space advances MIURA 5 launch capability with TEPREL C engine tests
Rocket Lab completes eighth Electron launch of 2025 deploying fifth iQPS satellite
Axiom-4 mission launch scrubbed as SpaceX detects leak in Falcon 9 rocket
Volcanic discovery at Jezero Crater could reshape timeline of Mars
NASA Mars Orbiter Captures Volcano Peeking Above Morning Cloud Tops
Renowned Mars expert says Trump-Musk axis risks dooming mission
The promise and peril of a crewed Mars mission
Chinese rocket delivers e-commerce packages in sea recovery test
China Establishes UN-SPIDER Regional Support Office at Wuhan University
Tiangong returns largest sample set yet for biological and materials science research
Space is a place to found a community not a colony
|
AST SpaceMobile Gains Long-Term Access to 45 MHz Mid-Band Spectrum Across North America
Voyager raises over 400 million in public debut to fuel growth and innovation
European Space Agency looks to non-US partners
EU clears European satellite giant SES bid for US rival Intelsat
Toxic legacies of mining scar South Africa's Soweto and contaminate Thai rivers from Myanmar operations
New Zealand targets leadership in superconducting space tech with new research alliance
Trump pocketed over $57 mn from crypto coin sales
Decarbonizing steel is as tough as steel
Discovery of giant planet orbiting tiny star challenges theories on planet formation
Silicate clouds discovered in atmosphere of distant exoplanet
Space pebbles and rocks play pivotal role in giant planet's formation
Huge planet discovered orbiting tiny star puzzles scientists
Unexpected Dust Patterns Found on Uranus Moons Confound Scientists
SwRI study shows Europa's icy surface constantly reshaping
The hunt for mysterious 'Planet Nine' offers up a surprise
Jupiter Was Formerly Twice Its Current Size and Had a Much Stronger Magnetic Field
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters