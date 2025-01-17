24/7 Space News
INTERNET SPACE
 Greenpeace among Spanish environment NGOs quitting X
Greenpeace among Spanish environment NGOs quitting X
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Madrid (AFP) Jan 17, 2025

Spanish environmental organisations including Greenpeace Spain as well as university rectors said Friday that they would stop using X, swelling an exodus from Elon Musk's social media platform.

A string of institutions have turned their back on the former Twitter after the world's richest person used X to promote Donald Trump's successful bid for the US presidency and clashed with European governments.

Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth and Ecologists in Action said they were among "hundreds of organisations, groups, journalist associations and thousands of people" to quit X on January 20, Trump's inauguration day.

Musk has made X "a danger for democracy" by promoting discourses "based on the ideas of the far right" and interfered in other countries' elections such as in Germany, they said in a joint statement.

"The constant generation of fake news" and growing "toxicity" also pushed the organisations away from X, which they said was silencing voices opposed to Musk's ideas.

The Spanish University Rectors' Conference announced it would stop posting on X, also citing concerns about disinformation as well as "behaviour that diverges from democratic values" and "unethical management".

Musk has gutted trust and safety teams, scaled back content moderation and restored known conspiracy theorists to X since purchasing it for $44 billion in 2022.

Musk has described himself as a "free speech absolutist" with a permissive attitude towards content, and defended the mass layoffs by pointing to the company's financial difficulties.

imm/js

X

Related Links
 Satellite-based Internet technologies

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
INTERNET SPACE
TikTok hit by privacy complaints in Europe as Music industry girds for US TikTok ban
 Vienna (AFP) Jan 16, 2025
 Online privacy campaigners said Thursday they had filed complaints in several European countries against six Chinese companies including TikTok, accusing them of "unlawfully" sending Europeans' personal data to China. Prominent Austria-based privacy campaign group NOYB (None of Your Business) said it has lodged six complaints against TikTok, AliExpress, Shein, Temu, WeChat and Xiaomi - in its first such action against Chinese companies. The complaints were filed in Austria, Belgium, Greece, It ... read more
INTERNET SPACE
Achieving High Precision for In-Orbit Instrument Calibration

 Hexagon to acquire Septentrio driving advancements in mission-critical navigation and autonomy

 ISS crew prepares for spacewalks and advances scientific research

 NSF and ISS Lab allocate funding for space research projects
INTERNET SPACE
SpaceX catches Starship booster again, but upper stage explodes

 Stratolaunch Awarded 247M by Missile Defense Agency for Hypersonic Flight Testing

 Rocket Lab to Provide Hypersonic Test Launches for Department of Defense

 Westinghouse Awarded NASA DOE Contract for Space Microreactor Development
INTERNET SPACE
NASA eyes SpaceX, Blue Origin to cut Mars rock retrieval costs

 January's Night Sky Notes: The Red Planet

 Evidence exists for hidden water reservoirs and rare magmas on ancient Mars

 University of Houston scientists solving meteorological mysteries on Mars
INTERNET SPACE
China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024

 China's space journey continues apace

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station

 China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
INTERNET SPACE
The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033

 Siemens launches initiative to support startups with advanced technology

 AST SpaceMobile secures long-term spectrum access to advance space-based cellular services

 India's space economy to grow nearly 5 times in next decade
INTERNET SPACE
The video games bedeviling Elon Musk

 New filter captures and recycles aluminum from manufacturing waste

 Study uncovers gold's journey from Earth's mantle to surface

 Gamers tear into Musk for 'faking' video game prowess
INTERNET SPACE
Dormancy as a survival strategy for life's origins

 SETI Forward celebrates the future of cosmic exploration

 An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV

 Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments
INTERNET SPACE
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system

 Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds

 Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.