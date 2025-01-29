Global sea levels could rise up to 1.9 meters by 2100 under high-emissions scenario

The study, published in the scientific journal Earth's Future, provides a 90 percent probability range for sea-level rise under a high-emissions scenario, complementing the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports that primarily offer projections with a 66 percent probability. This enhanced approach addresses uncertainties and extends risk management tools for policymakers.
Existing sea-level rise projections depend on various methods to simulate climate processes. These include well-understood mechanisms like glacier melting and less predictable phenomena such as abrupt ice shelf collapses. The resulting variability in these models has limited the IPCC's ability to provide very likely ranges for future sea levels.
To tackle this challenge, NTU researchers developed a new "fusion" projection method. This innovative approach integrates established models with expert assessments, delivering a clearer picture of potential sea-level rise.
Dr. Benjamin Grandey, lead author and Senior Research Fellow at NTU's School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences (SPMS), explained, "Our new approach tackles a key issue in sea-level science: different methods of projecting sea-level rise often produce widely varying results. By combining these different approaches into a single fusion projection, we can estimate the uncertainty associated with future sea-level rise and quantify the very likely range of sea-level rise."
This approach incorporated projections with both medium and low confidence, supplemented by expert input to address uncertain processes like rapid ice sheet changes. By applying a weighting system, the model prioritized reliable medium-confidence data while accounting for less certain projections to address extreme scenarios.
The results highlight significant differences compared to IPCC assessments:
- Low-emissions scenario: NTU's model projects a very likely range of 0.3 to 1.0 meters, compared to the IPCC's likely range of 0.3 to 0.6 meters.
- High-emissions scenario: The NTU model forecasts a very likely range of 0.5 to 1.9 meters, surpassing the IPCC's likely range of 0.6 to 1.0 meters.
These broader ranges suggest that earlier estimates may have underestimated the potential for extreme outcomes, particularly under high-emissions pathways.
Dr. Grandey emphasized the implications of the findings: "Our new very likely projections highlight just how large the uncertainties are when it comes to sea-level rise. The high-end projection of 1.9 meters underscores the need for decision-makers to plan for critical infrastructure accordingly. More importantly, these results emphasize the importance of climate mitigation through reducing greenhouse gas emissions."
The study's interdisciplinary approach has broad applications. Co-author Professor Chew Lock Yue from NTU's SPMS explained, "By appropriately combining the best available knowledge of sea-level information at different confidence levels into a single fused probability distribution, we have developed a novel way to project the full uncertainty range of future sea-level rise."
Associate Professor Justin Dauwels from TU Delft's Department of Microelectronics added, "Our new method for projecting the full uncertainty range of future sea-level rise can also be applied for other climate projections and beyond, including coastal flooding risk assessments, infrastructure vulnerability analysis, and economic impact forecasts."
Research Report:Fusion of Probabilistic Projections of Sea-Level Rise
Related Links
Nanyang Technological University
Beyond the Ice Age
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
NASA Opens New Challenge to Inspire Climate Solutions
India becomes 4th nation to complete unmanned docking in space
India achieves 'historic' space docking mission
Stranded astronaut Suni Williams performs spacewalk at ISS
Musk, Wikipedia founder in row over how to describe 'Nazi salute'
Rocket Lab schedules next Electron launch for IoT constellation operator
Galactic Energy launches five satellites into orbit
ISRO demonstrates restart of Vikas engine
NASA Sets Sights on Mars Terrain with Revolutionary Tire Tech
Mysterious Martian mounds formed by ancient water
New marsquake data sheds light on the Martian crust mystery
Trump vows to plant flag on Mars, omits mention of Moon return
Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk mission
Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk
H3 Shenzhou-19 astronauts advance experiments aboard Tiangong space station
China's space station to drive over 1000 research projects
|
Stoke Space secures $260M in Series C Funding
The Tyranny of the VC Equation Why Your Company Might Not Be "VC-able"
The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033
ispace-EUROPE secures historic authorization for Lunar resource mission
Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project
DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants
Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions
Meta plans to invest $60 bn or more in AI this year; adds ads to Threads
Extreme supersonic winds detected on distant exoplanet
Double the disks double the discovery new insights into planet formation in DF Tau
Bioactive compounds with industrial applications discovered in Andes bacteria
Astrophysicists reveal structure of exocomet belts around 74 nearby stars
SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition
Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system
Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters