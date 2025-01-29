24/7 Space News
ICE WORLD
 Global sea levels could rise up to 1.9 meters by 2100 under high-emissions scenario
illustration only
Global sea levels could rise up to 1.9 meters by 2100 under high-emissions scenario
 by Simon Mansfield
 Sydney, Australia (SPX) Jan 29, 2025

A research team led by Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), in collaboration with Delft University of Technology (TU Delft), The Netherlands, has projected that global sea levels are very likely to rise between 0.5 and 1.9 meters by 2100 if carbon emissions continue to escalate. This upper estimate is 90 centimeters higher than the latest United Nations projection of 0.6 to 1.0 meters.

The study, published in the scientific journal Earth's Future, provides a 90 percent probability range for sea-level rise under a high-emissions scenario, complementing the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) reports that primarily offer projections with a 66 percent probability. This enhanced approach addresses uncertainties and extends risk management tools for policymakers.

Existing sea-level rise projections depend on various methods to simulate climate processes. These include well-understood mechanisms like glacier melting and less predictable phenomena such as abrupt ice shelf collapses. The resulting variability in these models has limited the IPCC's ability to provide very likely ranges for future sea levels.

To tackle this challenge, NTU researchers developed a new "fusion" projection method. This innovative approach integrates established models with expert assessments, delivering a clearer picture of potential sea-level rise.

Dr. Benjamin Grandey, lead author and Senior Research Fellow at NTU's School of Physical and Mathematical Sciences (SPMS), explained, "Our new approach tackles a key issue in sea-level science: different methods of projecting sea-level rise often produce widely varying results. By combining these different approaches into a single fusion projection, we can estimate the uncertainty associated with future sea-level rise and quantify the very likely range of sea-level rise."

The Fusion Model: A Comprehensive Approach

The NTU team combined statistical methods and expert judgments to refine projections. Using data from the IPCC's Sixth Assessment Report, they modeled scenarios under varying emissions pathways.

This approach incorporated projections with both medium and low confidence, supplemented by expert input to address uncertain processes like rapid ice sheet changes. By applying a weighting system, the model prioritized reliable medium-confidence data while accounting for less certain projections to address extreme scenarios.

The results highlight significant differences compared to IPCC assessments:

- Low-emissions scenario: NTU's model projects a very likely range of 0.3 to 1.0 meters, compared to the IPCC's likely range of 0.3 to 0.6 meters.

- High-emissions scenario: The NTU model forecasts a very likely range of 0.5 to 1.9 meters, surpassing the IPCC's likely range of 0.6 to 1.0 meters.

These broader ranges suggest that earlier estimates may have underestimated the potential for extreme outcomes, particularly under high-emissions pathways.

Dr. Grandey emphasized the implications of the findings: "Our new very likely projections highlight just how large the uncertainties are when it comes to sea-level rise. The high-end projection of 1.9 meters underscores the need for decision-makers to plan for critical infrastructure accordingly. More importantly, these results emphasize the importance of climate mitigation through reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

Addressing Critical Risks

The new projection method offers actionable insights for urban planners and policymakers. Co-author Professor Benjamin Horton, Director of the Earth Observatory of Singapore at NTU, stated, "This NTU research represents a significant breakthrough in sea-level science. By estimating the probability of the most extreme outcomes, it underscores the severe impacts of sea-level rise on coastal communities, infrastructure, and ecosystems, emphasizing the urgent need to address the climate crisis."

The study's interdisciplinary approach has broad applications. Co-author Professor Chew Lock Yue from NTU's SPMS explained, "By appropriately combining the best available knowledge of sea-level information at different confidence levels into a single fused probability distribution, we have developed a novel way to project the full uncertainty range of future sea-level rise."

Associate Professor Justin Dauwels from TU Delft's Department of Microelectronics added, "Our new method for projecting the full uncertainty range of future sea-level rise can also be applied for other climate projections and beyond, including coastal flooding risk assessments, infrastructure vulnerability analysis, and economic impact forecasts."

Research Report:Fusion of Probabilistic Projections of Sea-Level Rise

Related Links
 Nanyang Technological University
 Beyond the Ice Age

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ICE WORLD
Save the world's glaciers to save the planet: UN
 Geneva (AFP) Jan 21, 2025
 Saving the world's shrinking glaciers is a "survival strategy" for the planet, the UN said on Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump announced the US would withdraw from the Paris climate accord. United Nations agencies launched an appeal to scale up efforts to rescue the world's 275,000 glaciers, which are rapidly melting away as the planet warms. The UN's educational, scientific and cultural agency UNESCO, and its World Meteorological Organization (WMO) weather, climate and water agency, ... read more
ICE WORLD
NASA Opens New Challenge to Inspire Climate Solutions

 India becomes 4th nation to complete unmanned docking in space

 India achieves 'historic' space docking mission

 Stranded astronaut Suni Williams performs spacewalk at ISS
ICE WORLD
Musk, Wikipedia founder in row over how to describe 'Nazi salute'

 Rocket Lab schedules next Electron launch for IoT constellation operator

 Galactic Energy launches five satellites into orbit

 ISRO demonstrates restart of Vikas engine
ICE WORLD
NASA Sets Sights on Mars Terrain with Revolutionary Tire Tech

 Mysterious Martian mounds formed by ancient water

 New marsquake data sheds light on the Martian crust mystery

 Trump vows to plant flag on Mars, omits mention of Moon return
ICE WORLD
Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk mission

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk

 H3 Shenzhou-19 astronauts advance experiments aboard Tiangong space station

 China's space station to drive over 1000 research projects
ICE WORLD
Stoke Space secures $260M in Series C Funding

 The Tyranny of the VC Equation Why Your Company Might Not Be "VC-able"

 The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033

 ispace-EUROPE secures historic authorization for Lunar resource mission
ICE WORLD
Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project

 DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants

 Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions

 Meta plans to invest $60 bn or more in AI this year; adds ads to Threads
ICE WORLD
Extreme supersonic winds detected on distant exoplanet

 Double the disks double the discovery new insights into planet formation in DF Tau

 Bioactive compounds with industrial applications discovered in Andes bacteria

 Astrophysicists reveal structure of exocomet belts around 74 nearby stars
ICE WORLD
SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon

 Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system

 Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.