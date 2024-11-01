24/7 Space News
 Galileo satellites to launch on Ariane 6 to enhance navigation system
illustration only

Galileo satellites to launch on Ariane 6 to enhance navigation system

by Robert Schreiber
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Nov 21, 2025

On December 17, 2025, two Galileo First Generation satellites, SAT 33 and SAT 34, will be placed in orbit by Ariane 6, launching from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana. This mission, the fourteenth under the Galileo programme, aims to strengthen the constellation's precision, availability, and operational robustness. Galileo supports billions of users worldwide through navigation functions embedded in devices such as smartphones and is essential across critical infrastructure, autonomous transport, air traffic, maritime industries, farming, and emergency services.

With this launch, the active constellation will expand its ability to provide continuous and reliable navigation. SAT 33 and SAT 34 will serve as spares to ensure uninterrupted system functionality, joining 27 currently active satellites at an altitude of 23,222 km in medium Earth orbit. ESA manages the launch service contract with Arianespace and oversees satellite procurement and preparation from OHB on behalf of the European Commission. The European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) will operate the satellites throughout their mission lifespans.

This marks the first time Galileo satellites are deployed using Ariane 6, Europe's heavy-lift rocket, demonstrating European space launch capabilities. The Ariane 6 configuration for this launch includes two boosters and features a core stage powered by the Vulcain 2.1 engine and an upper stage driven by the Vinci engine. After releasing the satellites, the launch vehicle's upper stage will be transitioned to a graveyard orbit, minimizing risks to active satellites.

Galileo's constellation achieved its planned coverage in 2024, and the first Galileo satellite was decommissioned in April 2025 following 12 years of service. Following this launch, four more First Generation satellites are awaiting deployment before Second Generation satellites begin joining the constellation. These future satellites will add fully digital navigation payloads, electric propulsion, improved navigation antennas, inter-satellite links, new atomic clocks, and experimental timing systems for enhanced precision and service resilience.

