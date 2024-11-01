Blue Ring mission to expand commercial GEO space domain awareness



by Clarence Oxford



Los Angeles CA (SPX) Nov 25, 2025



Blue Origin has reached an agreement with Optimum Technologies (OpTech) to incorporate the Caracal optical payload into the inaugural mission of Blue Ring, a spacecraft designed for multi-mission payload delivery, hosting, and infrastructure support.

The first launch is planned for 2026, beginning in Geostationary Transfer Orbit and then transitioning to Geostationary Orbit to conduct further operations. The Blue Ring system will simultaneously perform GEO tracking and custody and space object characterization, employing its maneuverability to allow high-resolution observation.

OpTech's Caracal sensor offers in-orbit image storage, object detection algorithms, and passive thermal management. It is intended to operate in multiple orbital regimes over a mission duration of one year. The mission will also host Scout Space's Owl sensor along with Blue Origin-developed payloads to demonstrate Blue Ring's applicability to future GEO space domain awareness objectives.

"We're looking forward to integrating Caracal onboard Blue Ring's first mission and utilizing our vehicle to advance our customers' critical missions," said Paul Ebertz, senior vice president of Blue Origin's In-Space Systems business unit. "Blue Ring is paving the way for future commercial constellations to provide persistent object tracking and characterization in GEO, which is essential to maintaining American leadership in space."

The Blue Ring platform supports full-service payload transport, hosting, and mission operations and is engineered for adaptation to diverse requirements in GEO, Cislunar, Mars, and other destinations. The spacecraft features at least 3,000 m/s nominal Delta-V, with a maximum of 4,000 m/s, achieved through combined electric and chemical propulsion. It can accommodate up to 4,000 kg of payload distributed on 13 ESPA ports and is equipped with onboard edge computing for flexible mission profiles.

This activity continues OpTech's work for the U.S. Space Force's Tactically Responsive Space program, initiated by a 2024 contract to develop Caracal. Caracal is currently in hardware assembly, aiming for space vehicle integration in spring 2026. Its telescope and imaging systems for the VICTUS SURGO mission will reach flight qualification after final tests.

"This is an important step forward," said Tim Rumford, executive vice president at OpTech. "By leveraging the already matured hardware and architecture, we're able to rapidly field a low-cost, intelligent optical system on Blue Ring, extending mission value and new capabilities into GEO."

