24/7 Space News
ICE WORLD
 Denmark announces $2 bn Arctic security plan
Denmark announces $2 bn Arctic security plan
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Copenhagen (AFP) Jan 27, 2025

Denmark said Monday that it would spend 14.6 billion kroner ($2 billion) to bolster security in the strategic Arctic region near the United States and Russia.

The announcement came after US President Donald Trump said he would "get Greenland", saying the autonomous Danish territory is needed for his country's "international security".

The island and its mineral resources have become a prized target while melting ice in the Arctic has opened up new shipping routes around it.

"We must face the fact that there are serious challenges regarding security and defence in the Arctic and North Atlantic," Denmark's Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement.

His announcement came ahead of a visit by the country's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to Berlin, Paris and Brussels this week to shore up "European unity" on Greenland.

"Europe is facing a serious situation. With war on the continent and shifts in the geopolitical reality. In moments like this, unity is crucial," Frederiksen said in a statement.

She said she would meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as well as with Mark Rutte, secretary general of the NATO transatlantic defence alliance.

"Denmark is a small country with strong allies. And it is part of a strong European community where together we can meet the challenges we face," Frederiksen said.

Related Links
 Beyond the Ice Age

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ICE WORLD
2024 was hottest year on record for Norway's Arctic
 Oslo (AFP) Jan 8, 2025
 The Norwegian Meteorological Institute said Wednesday that 2024 was the hottest year ever recorded for mostly Arctic northern Norway. Last year was the third hottest and the third wettest since records began in 1901 for the Scandinavian nation, which is a major oil and gas producer. But the country's three northernmost regions, which mostly lie north of the Arctic Circle, were 1.3 to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.3 to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above normal, according to the weather agency. The far no ... read more
ICE WORLD
India becomes 4th nation to complete unmanned docking in space

 India achieves 'historic' space docking mission

 Stranded astronaut Suni Williams performs spacewalk at ISS

 Health checks and suit installs before Thursday ISS spacewalk for science upkeep
ICE WORLD
Musk, Wikipedia founder in row over how to describe 'Nazi salute'

 Galactic Energy launches five satellites into orbit

 ISRO demonstrates restart of Vikas engine

 SpaceX again scrubs launch of more satellites from California
ICE WORLD
Mysterious Martian mounds formed by ancient water

 New marsquake data sheds light on the Martian crust mystery

 Trump vows to plant flag on Mars, omits mention of Moon return

 Signatures of Ice-Free Ancient Ponds and Lakes Found on Mars
ICE WORLD
Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk mission

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk

 H3 Shenzhou-19 astronauts advance experiments aboard Tiangong space station

 China's space station to drive over 1000 research projects
ICE WORLD
Stoke Space secures $260M in Series C Funding

 The Tyranny of the VC Equation Why Your Company Might Not Be "VC-able"

 The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033

 ispace-EUROPE secures historic authorization for Lunar resource mission
ICE WORLD
Rubbish roads: Nepal explores paving with plastic

 Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project

 DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants

 Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions
ICE WORLD
Extreme supersonic winds detected on distant exoplanet

 Double the disks double the discovery new insights into planet formation in DF Tau

 Bioactive compounds with industrial applications discovered in Andes bacteria

 Astrophysicists reveal structure of exocomet belts around 74 nearby stars
ICE WORLD
SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon

 Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition

 Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system

 Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.