Denmark announces $2 bn Arctic security plan

The announcement came after US President Donald Trump said he would "get Greenland", saying the autonomous Danish territory is needed for his country's "international security".
The island and its mineral resources have become a prized target while melting ice in the Arctic has opened up new shipping routes around it.
"We must face the fact that there are serious challenges regarding security and defence in the Arctic and North Atlantic," Denmark's Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement.
His announcement came ahead of a visit by the country's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to Berlin, Paris and Brussels this week to shore up "European unity" on Greenland.
"Europe is facing a serious situation. With war on the continent and shifts in the geopolitical reality. In moments like this, unity is crucial," Frederiksen said in a statement.
She said she would meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as well as with Mark Rutte, secretary general of the NATO transatlantic defence alliance.
"Denmark is a small country with strong allies. And it is part of a strong European community where together we can meet the challenges we face," Frederiksen said.
Related Links
Beyond the Ice Age
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
India becomes 4th nation to complete unmanned docking in space
India achieves 'historic' space docking mission
Stranded astronaut Suni Williams performs spacewalk at ISS
Health checks and suit installs before Thursday ISS spacewalk for science upkeep
Musk, Wikipedia founder in row over how to describe 'Nazi salute'
Galactic Energy launches five satellites into orbit
ISRO demonstrates restart of Vikas engine
SpaceX again scrubs launch of more satellites from California
Mysterious Martian mounds formed by ancient water
New marsquake data sheds light on the Martian crust mystery
Trump vows to plant flag on Mars, omits mention of Moon return
Signatures of Ice-Free Ancient Ponds and Lakes Found on Mars
Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk mission
Shenzhou XIX crew completes second spacewalk
H3 Shenzhou-19 astronauts advance experiments aboard Tiangong space station
China's space station to drive over 1000 research projects
|
Stoke Space secures $260M in Series C Funding
The Tyranny of the VC Equation Why Your Company Might Not Be "VC-able"
The Space Economy to Reach $944 Billion by 2033
ispace-EUROPE secures historic authorization for Lunar resource mission
Rubbish roads: Nepal explores paving with plastic
Musk bashes Trump-backed AI mega project
DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants
Turn on the lights DAVD display helps navy divers navigate undersea conditions
Extreme supersonic winds detected on distant exoplanet
Double the disks double the discovery new insights into planet formation in DF Tau
Bioactive compounds with industrial applications discovered in Andes bacteria
Astrophysicists reveal structure of exocomet belts around 74 nearby stars
SwRI models suggest Pluto and Charon formed similarly to Earth and Moon
Citizen scientists help decipher Jupiter's cloud composition
Capture theory unveils how Pluto and Charon formed as a binary system
Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters