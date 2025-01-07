24/7 Space News
ICE WORLD
 Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
illustration only
Decline in Arctic ice pressure ridges revealed by long-term study
 by Erica Marchand
 Paris, France (SPX) Jan 07, 2025

The Arctic's iconic pressure ridges, formed when ice floes collide and stack, are diminishing in both frequency and size, a recent study from the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) reveals. These ridges, vital for the Arctic ecosystem and polar maritime conditions, are under significant threat due to melting multiyear ice.

Satellite records spanning three decades confirm the dramatic transformation of Arctic ice. Ice coverage has steadily decreased, becoming thinner and more mobile. Until recently, detailed monitoring of pressure ridges was unavailable due to technological constraints. However, recent analysis offers the first comprehensive look at these critical formations.

Pressure ridges arise when ocean currents or wind forces collide ice floes, creating thick formations with above-water "sails" and underwater "keels" extending up to 30 meters deep. These features influence the ecosystem and Arctic processes, providing habitats for polar bears, fostering nutrient mixing in ocean waters, and impacting ice dynamics.

AWI researchers, using data from 30 years of research flights totaling over 76,000 kilometers, have documented a 12.2% reduction in pressure ridge frequency and a 5% reduction in height per decade in key Arctic regions. The Lincoln Sea, where old ice once dominated, shows a 14.9% decrease in frequency and a 10.4% decrease in height per decade.

Dr. Thomas Krumpen, the study's lead author, explained, "More and more of the Arctic consists of ice that melts in the summer and is no more than a year old. This young, thin ice can more readily be deformed and rapidly forms new pressure ridges. However, the loss of older, multiyear ice, which had accumulated many pressure ridges, has led to an overall decline in their frequency."

The findings indicate the most significant changes occur in areas where ice age has dramatically reduced, such as the Beaufort Sea and the Central Arctic. These regions, now partly ice-free in summer, were once dominated by five-year-old ice, highlighting the extensive impact of climate change on Arctic ice.

Using precise aerial laser measurements, AWI researchers were able to map pressure ridge terrain with unprecedented detail. Flights, conducted at altitudes under 100 meters, began in the 1990s and continue to provide valuable insights into Arctic ice dynamics.

Research Report:Smoother ice with fewer pressure ridges in a more dynamic Arctic

Related Links
 Alfred Wegener Institute
 Beyond the Ice Age

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
ICE WORLD
Most arctic coastal infrastructure faces risk of instability by 2100
 Berlin, Germany (SPX) Dec 17, 2024
 A new study has produced the first comprehensive map of Arctic coastal settlements and infrastructure, revealing the extent of their vulnerability to climate change-driven threats. Coastal erosion remains the most immediate concern, with some areas already losing up to 20 meters (67 feet) of land annually. Over the coming decades, rising sea levels and permafrost thaw are projected to compound these threats, posing a significant risk to Arctic infrastructure. The study finds that by 2100, 21% of t ... read more
ICE WORLD
Five Ways to Explore NASA's Portfolio of Technologies with TechPort 4.0

 From commercial Moon landers to asteroid investigations, the year ahead

 More NASA science and technology set for Lunar delivery with Firefly Aerospace

 Vast and SpaceX to launch two human spaceflight missions to ISS
ICE WORLD
SpaceX sends up first Starlink mission of 2025

 SpaceX ends 2024 with new round of Starlink satellites

 SpaceX launches final mission of 2024 with 21 Starlink satellites

 First integration of European reusable stage demonstrator Themis
ICE WORLD
Evidence exists for hidden water reservoirs and rare magmas on ancient Mars

 University of Houston scientists solving meteorological mysteries on Mars

 Frosty landscape captured at Mars' South Pole

 Perseverance blasts past the top of Jezero Crater rim
ICE WORLD
China's human spaceflight program achieves key milestones in 2024

 China's space journey continues apace

 Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station

 China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
ICE WORLD
Sidus Space launches LizzieSat-2 strengthening on-orbit satellite network

 Space Flight Laboratory confirms launch and deployment of HawkEye 360 Cluster 11

 NOIRLab releases complete educational resource for constellations

 World first 5G satellite connection sets new milestone for mobile communication
ICE WORLD
Trump announces $20 bn Emirati investment in US data centers

 Transforming education with virtual reality and artificial intelligence

 New method turns e-waste to gold

 Microsoft expects to spend $80 bn on AI this fiscal year
ICE WORLD
An autonomous strategy for life detection on icy worlds using Exo-AUV

 Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments

 Young planet's atmosphere challenges traditional formation models

 New study uncovers variety in Arctic Ocean hydrothermal vent systems
ICE WORLD
Texas A and M researchers illuminate the mysteries of icy ocean worlds

 Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere

 Juno identifies localized magma chambers driving Io's volcanic activity

 NASA marks ten years of Hubble's Outer Planets Survey
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.