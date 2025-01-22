Concrete as a carbon store

Compared to other CO2 reduction methods, such as underground storage, the Mining the Atmosphere approach offers several advantages. These include long-term stability, high carbon storage density, and decentralized implementation. Additionally, carbon-rich building materials can replace conventional ones. "Carbon must be incorporated into stable materials, as direct storage can be dangerous - for example, due to the risk of fire. Ideally, these carbon-enriched building materials are used over several recycling cycles before they are finally disposed of safely," added Lura.
The concept is designed to contribute not only to CO2 reduction but also to a carbon-binding economy with ecological and economic benefits. "Carbon from the atmosphere can be used, for example, to produce polymers, bitumen for asphalt, or ceramic materials like silicon carbide. Additionally, high-value materials such as carbon fibers, carbon nanotubes, and graphene could make the process economically viable - with concrete accounting for the largest share of carbon storage," said Lura.
Silicon carbide is seen as a critical component in these efforts. "Silicon carbide offers enormous advantages, as it binds carbon practically forever and has excellent mechanical properties. However, its production is extremely energy-intensive and presents challenges in terms of cost-effectiveness and sustainability," noted Lura.
Removing the entire anthropogenic carbon surplus with porous aggregate alone would take more than 200 years. A combination of porous carbon and silicon carbide could significantly enhance the efficiency of carbon storage in concrete, improving its durability and stability. "Nevertheless, the aim should be to remove as much CO2 as possible from the atmosphere each year to achieve 350 ppm CO2 in a realistic timeframe, alongside other measures. It is equally important to minimize emissions to ensure the recovery process is not wasted," emphasized the Empa researcher.
However, successful implementation will require advancements in materials research and process development, especially to optimize the use of decentralized and fluctuating renewable energy sources. Additionally, new business models, economic incentives, and regulatory frameworks will be essential to transition to a carbon-neutral society.
Research Report:Mining the atmosphere: A concrete solution to global warming
