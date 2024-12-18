Climate change made Cyclone Chido stronger: scientists

The assessment by Imperial College London also estimated that cyclones of Chido's strength were 40 percent more likely in the warmer climate of 2024 compared to pre-industrial times.
Chido was the most damaging cyclone to hit Mayotte in 90 years when it made landfall Saturday, flattening tin-roof shacks in France's poorest overseas territory.
Classified as a category four storm -- the second highest on a five-point scale -- Cyclone Chido crossed the small archipelago, where about one-third of the population live in makeshift housing.
The true scale of the disaster is still unknown but officials fear the death toll could eventually rise into the thousands.
Scientists at Imperial College London assessed what role global warming might have played in whipping up the wind speed and ferocity of tropical storms like Chido.
To overcome a scarcity of real-world data, they used an advanced computer model that runs millions of simulated tropical cyclones to infer what might be attributed to recent warming.
They concluded that wind speeds in the region near where Chido made landfall had increased by 3 miles per second compared to the climate before humanity began burning fossil fuels.
Climate change "uplifted the intensity of a tropical cyclone like 'Chido' from a Category 3 to Category 4", the study said.
In the absence of conclusive studies, France's weather service has stopped short of attributing Chido's intensity to global warming, but says warmer oceans driven by human-caused climate change have made storms more violent.
Mayotte took the cyclone's full force and Meteo-France said Chido's impact was "above all the consequence of its trajectory" over the island.
The climate is nearly 1.3 degrees Celsius warmer compared to the pre-industrial era, and scientists say this extra heat in the atmosphere and oceans is stoking more frequent and volatile weather events.
Warmer air can hold more water vapour, and warmer oceans cause greater evaporation, supercharging the conditions upon which tropical storms feed.
Related Links
Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
3D printable bioreactor designs to support space nutrition
Washington, Beijing renew stalled scientific cooperation agreement
SpaceX to launch more private astronaut missions to ISS
U.S., India undertake strengthened space partnership
Japanese startup's space rocket launch fails
FAA issues License Authorization for SpaceX Starship Flight 7
Trump-Musk alliance should boost 'space economy'
SpaceX Launches SES O3b mPOWER Satellites to Expand Global Communications Network
NASA honours Algerian parks with Martian namesakes
Anthropologists urge preservation of human artifacts on Mars
New study questions the potential for liquid brines on Mars
NASA Outlines Latest Moon to Mars Plans in 2024 Architecture Update
Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station
China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
Long March 12 set for inaugural launch from Hainan space center
China inflatable space capsule aces orbital test
|
NASA outlines long-term goals for human presence in low earth orbit
EU kickstarts satellite network to rival Musk's Starlink
Growing a business from mobile apps to space software with Proba-3
AST SpaceMobile and Vodafone sign long-term agreement for global connectivity
AI startup Databricks raises $10 bn as value soars
New type of quasiparticle discovered in magnetic materials
Stretchable, flexible, recyclable. This plastic is fantastic
China's Xi urges Macau to pivot from casinos as new leader sworn in
Living in the deep, dark, slow lane: Insights from the first global appraisal of microbiomes in Earth's subsurface environments
Does Trappist-1 b have an atmosphere after all
Planets form sequentially like falling dominos
Discovery of a planet with a shifting gas tail
Juno identifies localized magma chambers driving Io's volcanic activity
NASA marks ten years of Hubble's Outer Planets Survey
Magnetic tornado is stirring up the haze at Jupiter's poles
Uranus moons could hold clues to hidden oceans for future space missions
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters