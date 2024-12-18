U.S., India undertake strengthened space partnership

Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer traveled to the Johnson Space Center in Houston to mark the next step in the two nation's cooperative effort in space exploration on Tuesday.
The respective space agencies for the United States and India are working together to "reach new frontiers across all sectors of space cooperation," President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly announced in June 2023.
Indian officials affirmed that nation's commitment by signing the Artemis Accords, which has 51 member nations that are committed to space exploration that benefits all of humanity.
Officials for NASA and the Indian Space Research Organization are identifying opportunities for the joint partnership to accomplish significant milestones, such as India's pending return to space.
Two ISRO astronauts will train with NASA astronauts at the Johnson Space Center in Houston to prepare for a joint mission to the International Space Station called the Axiom-4 mission.
That mission might launch in early 2025 but could take longer to get underway.
NASA and ISRO also are working together to launch a NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar mission in early 2025.
That mission would launch from India's Satish Dhawan Space Center early next year with the goal of placing a NISAR satellite into low-Earth orbit.
The NISAR satellite would use two NASA- and ISRO-built radar systems to map the surface of Earth's motion twice every 12 days.
The NISAR satellite would make it easier to predict and respond to natural disasters and other hazards and record changes in natural resources and infrastructure on Earth.
The U.S.-India space partnership also will promote partnerships between startups in each nation that would improve situational awareness in space, advance satellite technology and engage in space launches and exploration.
The two nations also have pledged to promote defensive space cooperation and create opportunities for advancing missile and space-launch technologies, including for commercial satellite launches.
Officials for the ISRO on October announced a planned return to the moon in 2028 to collect 6.6 pounds of lunar samples from the moon's south pole.
Biden in October also hosted a White House celebration of the traditional Hindu holiday of Diwali.
Related Links
Space Tourism, Space Transport and Space Exploration News
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
ISS research on cancer and neurodegenerative therapies returns from Space Station
Stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts face new delay in return to Earth from ISS
NASA adjusts Crew-10 launch to late March 2025
Plextek's cutting-edge mmWave technology for space operations and sensing
Japanese startup's space rocket launch fails
FAA issues License Authorization for SpaceX Starship Flight 7
Rocket Lab delivers second spacecraft and completes third for Varda Space Industries
First integration of European reusable stage demonstrator Themis
Anthropologists urge preservation of human artifacts on Mars
NASA rover surmounts Jezero crater rim to begin next science campaign
New study questions the potential for liquid brines on Mars
NASA Mars Orbiter captures dust-covered InSight Lander
Shenzhou XIX crew completes successful spacewalk outside Tiangong station
China's space journey continues apace
China boosts Lunar and Mars mission capabilities with advanced Long March rockets
Long March 12 set for inaugural launch from Hainan space center
|
NASA outlines long-term goals for human presence in low earth orbit
UNIBAP: Contec Space Optics orders iX10 solution for satellite constellation
Iridium unveils compact Certus 9704 module to advance satellite IoT connectivity
Momentus prices $5M At-The-Market Offering under NASDAQ rules
University of Texas at San Antonio establishes center for advancing space technology
UT researchers secure $17.8M grant for cutting-edge hypersonic wind tunnel
Astroscale's ADRAS-J demonstrates key 15-meter proximity to space debris
Hyperspectral Raman lidar enables remote plastic detection and analysis
The light of TRAPPIST-1 b analyzed at two wavelengths reveals key insights into its nature
Planet-forming discs persist longer in early Universe environments
Does Trappist-1 b have an atmosphere after all
ALMA observes dust clump where a new planet may form
Jovian vortex hunter catalog reveals stunning insights into Jupiter's atmosphere
Juno identifies localized magma chambers driving Io's volcanic activity
NASA marks ten years of Hubble's Outer Planets Survey
Magnetic tornado is stirring up the haze at Jupiter's poles
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters