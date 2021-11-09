Chip maker TSMC, Sony partner on new $7 bn plant in Japan

|.
|.
|
|
by AFP Staff Writers
Tokyo (AFP) Nov 9, 2021
Taiwanese chip giant TSMC will partner with Sony on a new $7 billion plant in Japan, the firms announced Tuesday, as an ongoing global semiconductor shortage squeezes the production of everything from cars to TVs and gaming consoles.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) had announced plans for its first plant in Japan earlier this month, with construction expected to begin next year.
But it offered more details in a statement on Tuesday, including that the initial expenditure on the plant is expected to total $7 billion.
It said the Japanese government was offering "strong support", without offering any specifics. Local media reports suggested the government was considering ploughing more than $4 billion into the plant.
TSMC said it was partnering with Sony Semiconductor Solutions (SSS) Corporation, a Sony subsidiary, on the plant to be built in southern Japan's Kumamoto.
The firms will create a joint Japanese subsidiary, with SSS taking an equity stake of less than 20 percent for an investment of approximately $500 million.
The move comes during a global shortage of semiconductors caused by surging demand during the pandemic paired with supply issues.
The Japan plant is not expected to begin production before 2024.
"While the global semiconductor shortage is expected to be prolonged, we expect partnership with TSMC to contribute to securing a stable supply of logic wafers, not only for us but also for the overall industry," SSS president and CEO Terushi Shimizu said in a statement.
The firms said the plant was expected to have a monthly production capacity of 45,000 12-inch wafers, and would directly create around 1,500 high-tech professional jobs.
bur-sah/
Physicists discover novel quantum effect in bilayer graphene
Dallas TX (SPX) Nov 08, 2021
Theorists at The University of Texas at Dallas, along with colleagues in Germany, have for the first time observed a rare phenomenon called the quantum anomalous Hall effect in a very simple material. Previous experiments have detected it only in complex or delicate materials. Dr. Fan Zhang, associate professor of physics in the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, is an author of a study published on Oct. 6 in the journal Nature that demonstrates the exotic behavior in bilayer graphene, wh ... read more
|
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.