China incorporates small commercial satellites into weather services

The Tianmu-1 constellation, consisting of 23 satellites, and the 12-satellite Yunyao-1 series began contributing data to the CMA on December 30. According to the CMA, early trials indicate that these satellite constellations are significantly enhancing the agency's weather forecasting capabilities.
The Tianmu-1 constellation generates around 30,000 occultation profile products daily, while the Yunyao-1 series provides approximately 15,000 profiles. These data sets are processed through the CMA's meteorological big data cloud platform, Tianqing, and are applied to several critical areas. These include observation and forecasting, numerical weather prediction, global typhoon monitoring, and short-term forecasting of severe weather phenomena such as hail and lightning. The data also play a role in climate change research.
Tianmu-1 is notable for being China's first domestic satellite constellation compatible with major global navigation systems like BeiDou and GPS. It provides high-precision and high-resolution data without the need for calibration, enabling 24/7 observation of marine, atmospheric, and ionospheric conditions. Guo Xiaoyu, president of Aerospace Tianmu (Chongqing) Satellite Technology Co., Ltd., emphasized its comprehensive observational capabilities.
Fang Xiang, director of the CMA's integrated observation department, highlighted the importance of small commercial satellites in advancing weather forecasting and called for further development in this sector.
The operators of the Tianmu-1 and Yunyao-1 constellations are tasked with providing the CMA with up-to-date information about satellites, payloads, and data products. They are also responsible for ensuring timely delivery of satellite data, offering operational guidance, and maintaining the accuracy and stability of the data supplied to the CMA.
