. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SPACEMART
Azercosmos and Infostellar to enter into Ground Station Partnership
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Feb 06, 2020

Infostellar's CEO, Naomi Kurahara, said, "It is important to have a ground station in the right location for delivering satellite remote sensing images at the right time. Azercosmos' ground station is located in a unique position, which with our platform, will allow satellite operators to design and deploy a strategic ground station network for their satellite data intelligence service. We are very happy to improve the coverage of our platform together with Azercosmos' professional, reliable ground station team."

Azerbaijani satellite operator Azercosmos and Japanese Ground Segment as a Service provider Infostellar have signed an agreement that will enable Infostellar customers access to their satellite constellations from the Azercosmos Ground Station (AGS), located in the Absheron peninsula. AGS is ideally positioned at the unique location between Europe and Asia.

Being a universal ground station, AGS provides satellite operators with secure, highly reliable services, enabling a real-time transmission environment for satellites in low earth orbit. AGS has the capacity to provide on-demand and continuous services to all global satellite operators.

The station consists of a 5.5m S/X-Band antenna system and a network infrastructure that makes it compact and versatile. IP connection to two backbone optical lines provides network resilience and redundancy. Moreover, AGS has the ability to be flexible in terms of system configuration and modulation, based on the technical requirements of customers.

Azercosmos CEO and Chairman Rashad Nabiyev said, "We feel very happy about having a Japanese space communications infrastructure company Infostellar among our partners. It is of great importance for us to provide high, secure, and reliable services to our customers together with such a young, energized and, most importantly, a professional team."

Mr Nabiyev added, "Azercosmos is the only satellite operator in the Caucasus, and its Ground Station is located in a very strategic position, in the spot where East meets West. That is why integrating the StellarStation platform with the Ground Station will create an excellent condition for organizations to get secure access to the satellites that pass over our coverage area."

Infostellar's CEO, Naomi Kurahara, said, "It is important to have a ground station in the right location for delivering satellite remote sensing images at the right time. Azercosmos' ground station is located in a unique position, which with our platform, will allow satellite operators to design and deploy a strategic ground station network for their satellite data intelligence service. We are very happy to improve the coverage of our platform together with Azercosmos' professional, reliable ground station team."


Related Links
 Infostellar
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry

Thanks for being there;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5+ Billed Monthly

paypal only
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal


SPACEMART
OneWeb lifts off: Next batch ready to launch
 Exploration Park FL (SPX) Feb 04, 2020
 34 satellites for the OneWeb constellation are ready for launch from Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The satellites which arrived in two shipments, including one last week, have been tested, and have now been fitted into the dispenser of the Soyuz-2.1b rocket. OneWeb's upcoming launch of 34 satellites has been scheduled for Thursday 6 February 21:42 (GMT) / Friday 7 February 02:42 (local time) from the historic Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. "This launch will be a massive step forward for OneWeb - one ste ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACEMART
The science behind and beyond Luca's mission

 Record-Setting NASA Astronaut, Crewmates Return from Space Station

 Record-breaking US astronaut returns to Earth

 NASA astronaut's record-setting mission helps scientists for future missions
SPACEMART
Aerojet Rocketdyne delivers RL10 engines that will help send NASA astronauts to deep space

 Changing the way NASA keeps it cool

 Rocket Lab successfully launches U.S. spy satellite

 India plans to send 50 satellite launch vehicles into orbit within next 5 years
SPACEMART
MAVEN explores Mars to understand radio interference at Earth

 Mars' water was mineral-rich and salty

 Russian scientists propose manned Base on Martian Moon to control robots remotely on red planet

 To infinity and beyond: interstellar lab unveils space-inspired village for future Mars settlement
SPACEMART
China to launch more space science satellites

 China's space station core module, manned spacecraft arrive at launch site

 China to launch Mars probe in July

 China's space-tracking vessels back from missions
SPACEMART
Azercosmos and Infostellar to enter into Ground Station Partnership

 OneWeb lifts off: Next batch ready to launch

 Space science investment generates income and creates jobs

 Northrop Grumman breaks ground for expanded satellite manufacturing facilities in Gilbert, Arizona
SPACEMART
AFRL, partners develop innovative tools to accelerate composites certification

 AFRL, Partners Develop Innovative Tools To Accelerate Composites Certification

 UNH researchers find clues to how hazardous space radiation begins

 Can wood construction transform cities from carbon source to carbon vault
SPACEMART
NASA's Webb will seek atmospheres around potentially habitable exoplanets

 To make amino acids, just add electricity

 AI could deceive us as much as the human eye does in the search for extraterrestrials

 NESSI comes to life at Palomar Observatory
SPACEMART
Pluto's icy heart makes winds blow

 Why Uranus and Neptune are different

 Seeing stars in 3D: The New Horizons Parallax Program

 Looking back at a New Horizons New Year's to remember








Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023






Reuters Events SMR and Advanced Reactor 2023


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.