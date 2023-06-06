Astroscale working Share My Space to facilitate space risk identification

The assessment of space objects' attitude in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) is a mandatory requirement for in-orbit rendezvous. As space activities intensify, the criticality of such analyses is augmented, contributing to environmental safety, minimizing the risk of disastrous space collisions, and circumventing pollution through additional fragmentation.
By employing its proprietary ground-based sensors, Share My Space gathers optical data for Astroscale in LEO. This data is then analyzed, with light curves extracted and characterized. These light curves allow Share My Space to determine rotation rates and tumbling axis analyses of various space objects. Such meticulous tracking and characterization facilitate the identification of potential risks and foster proactive decision-making.
Astroscale positions itself as the pioneer private company aimed at ensuring the safe and sustainable development of space for future generations. The mounting concern over accruing space debris has pushed Astroscale to provide a variety of in-orbit servicing solutions. These range from life extension and end of life services to active debris removal. Understanding the dynamic states of orbital debris - including shape, attitude motion, and surface properties - is paramount to the success of these missions.
The agreement with Share My Space is part of Astroscale's ongoing endeavors to reduce space debris, aligned with the recent guidelines for the long-term sustainability of space activities set by the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.
Commenting on the partnership, Toby Harris, Director of Government Relations and Policy at Astroscale UK, stated, "Astroscale's mission to clean up space relies on timely and accurate information about how objects in space, such as space debris, are moving and what they are doing. Commercial Space Situational Awareness (SSA) companies like Share My Space are essential to providing this critical information, enabling advanced mission planning and ensuring safe and successful removal of debris."
Echoing these sentiments, Romain Lucken, CEO and Co-founder of Share My Space, said, "Share My Space is an enabler for space safety and sustainability. We have been working closely with the Astroscale team for many months now, supporting them in their mission to clean up space. You cannot capture a space debris without some level of characterization, this is the service that we deliver thanks to our proprietary sensor network. We are proud of this partnership, and we look forward to continuing joining forces in the future for this great endeavour."
