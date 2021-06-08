Air Force probe raises concern over KC-46 spares price

|.
|.
|
|
by Sommer Brokaw
Washington DC (UPI) Jun 8, 2021
A U.S. Air Force probe into its recent contract award to Boeing for Japan's KC-46 tankers spare parts has raised concerns about unfair pricing.
Service officials confirmed to Defense News the Air Force's recent $88 million contract award to Boeing for the spare parts included about $10 million in costs they could not determine to be fair or reasonable.
The KC-46 has been subject to issues in the past with problems in development and the necessary fixes leading to delays in the aircraft's delivery to the Air Force, prompting lawmakers concerns that Boeing is artificially inflating prices to help recoup financial losses, a government official told Defense News.
"They're trying to recover some of their costs on the back end, and they're starting to recover their costs basically on some of these spares," the government official said.
The Japanese government was charged up to 16 times more than the U.S. Air Force paid for its latest versions, according to a service assessment, Bloomberg reported.
On one part, navigation lights made by subcontractor Honeywell, Japan was billed "at a unit price more than 1,500% above the previous unit price," according to a previously undisclosed Air Force summary prepared last month, Bloomberg added.
Enaire and Indra plan new constellation to improve air traffic management
Madrid, Spain (SPX) Jun 02, 2021
Enaire and Indra have created a public-private initiative project for satellite technology innovation. Once the validation phase has taken place, the project's objective is to create and deploy a network of more than 200 small satellites at a low altitude to improve air traffic management with a global service vision over the entire planet. The incorporation of Startical, the name of the company formed by Enaire and Indra for the development of this satellite project, has been approved by the Coun ... read more
|
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2022 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.